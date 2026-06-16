Huset’s High Bank Nationals Puts Up Pair of Six-Figure Paydays, Largest Winner’s Share in Series History

By Alex Nieten

BRANDON, SD (June 16, 2026) – One of the biggest weeks in the history of Sprint Car racing is here.

All eyes are on Huset’s Speedway as the Brandon, SD track is ready to dish out life-changing money. The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series is heading to Huset’s for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on June 17-20 with not one, but two six-figure paydays.

This week packs two events into one. First up is the Hefty Seed Huset’s Hustle on June 17-18. A $20,000-to-win Wednesday prelim sets the stage for Thursday’s $150,000-to-win main event. Then, the slate is wiped clean for the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals on the weekend as another $20,000 prelim on Friday prepares teams to fight for the biggest paydays in Series history. Saturday’s finale is sending the winner home with a whopping $300,000.

But wait, there’s more. Thanks to a bounty placed on the World of Outlaws, the High Bank Nationals champion could pocket $400,000. Huset’s is offering an extra $100,000 to any team that isn’t full-time with the tour if they can beat the best of the best.

Add it all up, and there’s nearly $1 million in purse money up for grabs across the four days. If a competitor can collect the bounty, it pushes the total north of $1 million.

It’s time to chase some serious cash in South Dakota.

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Let’s look at the top storylines to watch at Huset’s:

BANK OF BUDDY

Any driver heading to Huset’s this week with hopes of cashing in is going to have to go through Michael “Buddy” Kofoid.

The Penngrove, CA driver has turned the track into his personal bank. He got his first career World of Outlaws win at the Brandon, SD track with CMS Racing in 2022. Then came a ride with Roth Motorsports in 2023, and the pairing was dealt devastation at the 2023 High Bank Nationals when mechanical woes while leading with less than 10 laps to go ended Kofoid’s night early. Since then, Kofoid and Roth have been on a tear.

The track has hosted a trio of six-figure payday races following that night, and Kofoid has parked the No. 83 in Victory Lane all three times. First was when he got redemption at the 2024 High Bank Nationals for $100,000. Then came last year’s running when he swept both finales, earning $350,000 over those two nights alone. As if that wasn’t enough, the 24-year-old added scores of $25,000 last September and $20,000 last month at Huset’s. Add it all up, and he’s won six times at the 1/3-mile dirt track for more than half a million dollars.

Related: 2026 BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals Format

SIX-FIGURE SCHATZ

No driver has risen to the occasion more with major money on the line than Donny Schatz.

The 10-time World of Outlaws champion has pocketed 13 six-figure paydays throughout his legendary career. They’ve come in the form of 11 Knoxville Nationals titles, the 2002 Historical Big One, and his sixth and most recent Kings Royal crown in 2023.

He’s yet to take home a check worth at least $100,000 from Huset’s, though. If he can pull it off this week, he’ll join David Gravel as only the second driver ever with six-figure scores at three different tracks. His résumé suggests he’s plenty capable. The Fargo, ND native owns four Huset’s checkered flags with the World of Outlaws.

THE BOSS’S HOUSE

David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports are ready to try to take some of the boss’s money.

Tod Quiring owns both Gravel’s No. 2 machine and Huset’s Speedway, so the pressure is on to bring their A-game. The two-time Series champion hasn’t had issues in the past finding speed at the South Dakota track. He’s won four times since teaming with Big Game, including the 2023 High Bank Nationals for $250,000. The Watertown, CT native also has an active streak of 17 consecutive Huset’s top 10s.

Gravel enters the week amid another stellar season. He’s won five races, posted a 5.39 average finish, and stands atop the points with 28 races in the books. But with points out the window this week, it’s all about winning and going after his car owner’s cash.

HUSET’S HUSTLERS

The trio listed above are far from the only World of Outlaws competitors to keep an eye on in the battle for big money at Huset’s.

Sheldon Haudenschild is a three-time Huset’s winner. Among those is the 2022 High Bank Nationals when he ripped from sixth to victory in the final four laps for $100,000. He enters the week as the hottest driver on tour with five straight top fives, including four podiums aboard the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18.

Carson Macedo boasts two Huset’s triumphs, and they both came in the form of High Bank Nationals prelims in 2022 and 2024. He’ll look to seal the deal on one of the finales for a big check this week. Oddly enough, Macedo’s biggest career payday came when he finished runner-up for $100,000 at the 2023 Eldora Million.

Bill Balog shone under the bright lights during High Bank Nationals last season. A pair of seconds and a prelim victory led him to a nearly $100,000 week. The “North Pole Nightmare” hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in his last nine visits to Huset’s.

Spencer Bayston picked up a Huset’s World of Outlaws win in 2022 with CJB Motorsports. The “Hoosier” also nearly got one a year ago with Jason Meyers Racing with a second-place result. This trip, he’ll be in search of Victory Lane in the Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 17.

Logan Schuchart topped a 2023 High Bank Nationals prelim. The Shark Racing pilot is no stranger to a big payday with his résumé featuring the biggest in the sport’s history, the 2023 Eldora Million.

They weren’t in World of Outlaws competition, but Garet Williamson claimed a trio of local Huset’s trophies before hitting the road with The Greatest Show on Dirt. Two of them were in 2024 with his current Fischer Motorsports team.

The USAC days for Chris Windom led him to Huset’s Victory Lane twice. He topped a pair of National Midget races in 2021. “Big Daddy’s” best Wing Sprint Car finish at the track is a seventh-place run during a local race last year.

BOUNTY HUNTERS

With Huset’s putting up an extra $100,000 for any driver that isn’t a full-timer with the World of Outlaws, should they conquer the High Bank Nationals finale, there will be plenty more big names in the pits ready to go bounty hunting.

Ryan Timms stands out as one of the potential favorites. The Oklahoma City, OK native is the defending track champion and wheeled the Liebig Motorsports No. 10 to six Huset’s wins a year ago, and he just bested a stout field of 42 cars there on Sunday. He nearly beat the World of Outlaws there in 2024, leading laps before settling for second. The 19-year-old already proved last year that no stage is too big for him by winning the 2025 NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s.

Tyler Courtney is expected to head to Huset’s with the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink team. “Sunshine” is a former Huset’s winner with The Greatest Show on Dirt, thanks to a 2024 Huset’s Hustle prelim triumph. Like Timms, Courtney isn’t rattled by the bright lights. His first-ever World of Outlaws win came in the form of the 2021 Kings Royal.

Giovanni Scelzi is bringing the Spire Motorsports No. 77 to chase $400,000. “Hot Sauce” won a 2022 local race at Huset’s, and his best finish with the World of Outlaws there is fourth on two occasions.

This trio will be joined by names like Brian Brown (Higginsville, MO), Kerry Madsen (St. Marys, NSW, Australia), Mark Dobmeier (Grand Forks, ND), Daison Pursley (Locust Grove, OK), and many more, with roughly 50 Sprint Cars expected in total.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Wednesday-Saturday, June 17-20 at Huset’s Speedway in Brandon, SD

AROUND THE TURN

Friday-Saturday, June 26-27 at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, WI (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (28/83 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (3898 PTS)

2. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-82 PTS)

3. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-96 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-140 PTS)

5. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-234 PTS)

6. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-234 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-436 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-456 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-544 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-554 PTS)