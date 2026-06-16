Kalib Henry Wins Night Four of Ohio Sprint Speedweek with Move of a Lifetime

By: Rachel Wynkoop

Orrville, Ohio June 15, 2026- In what can only be described as the move of a lifetime, Kalib Henry won Night Four of

Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing Products

at Wayne County Speedway on Monday, June 15th.

Henry started the night strong by setting the overall Capitol Custom Trailers & Coaches Quick

Time and placing second in Premier Planning Services heat race one, putting him in the Level

Utilities Dash, where he finished second.

Pole sitter Devon Borden took the early lead in the feature. Henry held the second position,

ahead of Brandon Spithaler and Cale Thomas, as the first caution flew for Leyton Wagner as he

slowed to a stop on the backstretch on lap two. Wagner headed to the Grit Nicotine Pouches

Work Area and rejoined the field.

As the Baumann Auto Group Pace Truck pulled off the track and the feature resumed under

green, Borden pulled away from the field yet again. Henry, Thomas and Naida followed behind.

While Danny Dietrich and Cap Henry battled for 5th and 6th, Borden continued to pull away.

Kalib Henry took the lead on lap 8 and started to make his way through lapped traffic. With 22

laps to go, Henry’s right rear tire gave out, causing the second caution of the night. The Running

Boxer Farms 101 headed into the Grit Nicotine Pouches Work Area to change it. He rejoined the

tail of the field.

Borden inherited the lead, where he stayed, fending off Spithaler until disaster struck Borden as

he made contact with the 29 of Logan McCandless coming out of turn four with 13 laps to go.

Both drivers were out of their cars and okay, but both cars were done for the night. During the

green flag laps, Kalib Henry moved his way up to 8th place.

On the restart with 13 laps to go, Spithaler brought the field to green with Thomas, Naida, Cap

Henry and Dietrich in 2nd through 5th. As the field came to turn 3 on the restart lap, the 97 of

Zach Hampton and the 5AU of Brock Hallett made contact, sending Hallett flipping. Both drivers

were okay, but their nights were over.

On the restart, Cale Thomas made the move and passed Spithaler for the lead coming out of

turn two. Darin Naida followed suit, leading to a three-car battle for the lead into turn four. Naida

took the lead as Cap Henry added to the mix at the front of the pack, as Ricky Peterson and

Cale Thomas made contact, causing a flat right rear for Thomas. With 12 laps to go, there was

no guaranteed time in the Grit Nicotine Pouches Work Area. The field came to the green,

completed a lap, and ended Thomas’s night.

Naida held onto the lead, but Spithaler and Cap Henry weren’t going to make it easy for him. As

Kalib Henry weaved his way through the field and made his way to 5th place.

With 9 laps to go, the 17GP of Hank Davis slowed on the front stretch with a flat right rear.

Again, there was no guaranteed time in the Grit Nicotine Pouches Work Area. During the

caution, the field was stopped on the front stretch for an open red.

With the track clear of crews and the field pushing off, Naida led the way with Spithaler, Cap

Henry, Dietrich and Kalib Henry in tow. Kalib Henry set his sights on picking off those in front of

him. With 6 laps to go, Kalib Henry passed Dietrich while Naida pulled away, and Spithaler and

Cap Henry battled for second and third. Kalib Henry passed Cap Henry for third with three laps

to go. As Naida and Spithaler traded the top two spots in turns one and two on lap 35, Kalib

Henry made his move, passing both of them through turns three and four as the checkers flew.

Naida and Spithaler rounded out the top three for the night.

“I normally hate this place, and my best finish is maybe 17th or something like that,” Henry joked

in Gates Corporation Victory Lane. “But I had a talk with myself this morning and said we’re just

going to go and hang this thing on the fence and hopefully put it on the front stretch. Andy

[Potter] gave me a bad fast race car. He made my life so easy tonight.”

During the Laris Motorsports Insurance Drivers’ Meeting, All Star Circuit of Champions

promoter, Rich Farmer, announced that the Saturday, June 20th, Overwatch Precision Ohio

Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing Parts finale will be moved from

Atomic Speedway to Wayne County Speedway. The finale will still pay $10,000-to-win. Pit gates

and general admission gates will open at 3 PM. Adult general admission will be $30, with pit

passes $45. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com or follow the NAPA Auto Parts

All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline on Facebook, X and TikTok.

Overwatch Precision Ohio Sprint Speedweek presented by Kistler Engines & Racing

Products Schedule

Friday, June 12 – Attica Raceway Park

Saturday, June 13 – Sharon Speedway

Sunday, June 14 – Millstream Speedway

Monday, June 15 – Wayne County Speedway

Tuesday, June 16 – Eldora Speedway

Wednesday, June 17 – Rain Date

Thursday, June 18 – Waynesfield Raceway Park

Friday, June 19 – Fremont Speedway

Saturday, June 20 – Wayne County Speedway

About the All Star Circuit of Champions

Established in 1970, the All Star Circuit of Champions quickly became a defining force in

regional winged sprint car racing. Known for spotlighting both legendary names and emerging

talent, the series built its reputation through marquee events like Ohio Sprint Speedweek. More

than five decades later, it continues to blend tradition with innovation, keeping grassroots racing

alive across the five-state midwest region. For more information, visit www.allstarsprintcar.com.

About Overwatch Precision

Overwatch Precision is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance firearm

components, specializing in flat-faced Glock triggers, weapon accessories, and

precision-engineered gun parts for discerning users. With a commitment to thoughtful,

purposeful design, Overwatch Precision pushes the limits of innovation, ensuring that every

product meets the highest standards of functionality and reliability. For more information, visit

overwatchprecision.com.

About Kistler Engines & Racing Products

After 15 years of building engines, Kistler Racing Products opened in 2008. Kistler Racing

Products provides a wide array of high-quality, dependable, and race-winning capable parts,

most in stock. Kistler Engines & Racing Products is the only comprehensive shop for dirt sprints

in the country, offering everything from A to Z – Axels to Zeus buttons and Arai Helmets to

Zemco – if you need it, Kistler’s has it. For more information, visit www.kistlerracing.com.

About Napa Auto Parts

NAPA Auto Parts is a leading automotive parts retailer, supplying high-quality replacement

parts, accessories, and service items across North America. Established in 1925, NAPA has

built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both professional mechanics and everyday

drivers. With a network of over 6,000 stores, NAPA ensures that customers have access to the

right parts, right when they need them. For more information, visit www.napaonline.com.

About Valvoline

Valvoline is a global leader in automotive and industrial solutions, specializing in

high-performance lubricants, motor oils, and vehicle maintenance services. Established in 1866,

Valvoline pioneered the world’s first branded motor oil and continues to drive innovation in

engine protection and performance. With a presence in over 140 countries, Valvoline is

committed to powering the future of mobility, supporting electric, hybrid, and internal combustion

vehicles with cutting-edge solutions. For more information, visit www.valvoline.com.

A Feature 35 Laps | 00:45:46.884 | NAPA Auto Parts

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 2. 11N-Darin Naida[5]; 3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]; 4. 48-Danny

Dietrich[6]; 5. 33W-Cap Henry[11]; 6. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]; 7. 98-Ricky Peterson[17]; 8. 71-Parker

Price Miller[10]; 9. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[13]; 10. 27H-Bryce Lucius[21]; 11. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]; 12.

17GP-Hank Davis[15]; 13. AU55-Parker Scott[16]; 14. 19-TJ Michael[19]; 15. 45-Devon

Borden[1]; 16. 7*-Tyler Street[20]; 17. 20B-Cody Bova[18]; 18. 49X-Cale Thomas[3]; 19.

70-Henry Malcuit[8]; 20. 5AU-Brock Hallett[22]; 21. 97-Zach Hampton[12]; 22. 66-Ryan

Newton[23]; 23. 29-Logan McCandless[24]; 24. 47-Todd King[25]; 25. 5-Kody Brewer[9]

B Feature 12 Laps | 01:14:56.821 | Tub O’Towels

1. 27H-Bryce Lucius[1]; 2. 5AU-Brock Hallett[6]; 3. 66-Ryan Newton[2]; 4. 29-Logan

McCandless[13]; 5. 5C-DJ Christie[15]; 6. 5E-Bobby Elliott[9]; 7. 8T-Tanner Tecco[12]; 8.

12DD-Darren Dryden[8]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[16]; 10. 44-Aiden Price[7]; 11. 38K-Chris

Myers[4]; 12. 14-Zane DeVault[10]; 13. 37-Bryce Norris[5]; 14. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 15.

16X-Gauge Garcia[14]; 16. (DNS) 01-Tim Shaffer

C Feature 10 Laps | 00:02:37.526 | Computer Man Inc.

1. 29-Logan McCandless[1]; 2. 16X-Gauge Garcia[3]; 3. 5C-DJ Christie[4]; 4. 25R-Jordan

Ryan[2]; 5. 81-Rayce Jacobs[10]; 6. 9-Lance Heinberger[8]; 7. 1-Jamie Myers[6]; 8. 15C-Chris

Andrews[9]; 9. (DNS) 16-Danny Mumaw; 10. (DNS) 47-Todd King; 11. (DNS) 7DK-Dylan

Kingan; 12. (DNS) 91X-Aaron Middaugh; 13. (DNS) 5T-Travis Philo; 14. (DNS) 35-Stuart

Brubaker

Dash 6 Laps | 00:01:33.363 | Level Utilities

1. 45-Devon Borden[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[2]; 3. 49X-Cale Thomas[4]; 4. 22-Brandon

Spithaler[3]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[8]; 6. 48-Danny Dietrich[5]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[6]; 8. 70-Henry

Malcuit[7]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:02:03.102 | Premier Planning Services

1. 49X-Cale Thomas[1]; 2. 101-Kalib Henry[4]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[2]; 4. 17GP-Hank Davis[6]; 5.

98-Ricky Peterson[5]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 7. 44-Aiden Price[8]; 8. 29-Logan McCandless[9];

9. 16-Danny Mumaw[11]; 10. 15C-Chris Andrews[10]; 11. 5T-Travis Philo[12]; 12. (DNS)

8T-Tanner Tecco

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:02:01.229 | All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads

1. 45-Devon Borden[4]; 2. 5-Kody Brewer[1]; 3. 97-Zach Hampton[5]; 4. 38-Leyton Wagner[2];

5. 19-TJ Michael[6]; 6. 27H-Bryce Lucius[3]; 7. 12DD-Darren Dryden[8]; 8. 01-Tim Shaffer[7]; 9.

5C-DJ Christie[9]; 10. 81-Rayce Jacobs[10]; 11. 91X-Aaron Middaugh[11]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:02:03.216 | Adaptive One Calipers

1. 48-Danny Dietrich[1]; 2. 22-Brandon Spithaler[4]; 3. 71-Parker Price Miller[2]; 4. 33W-Cap

Henry[3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[6]; 6. 5AU-Brock Hallett[7]; 7. 38K-Chris Myers[5]; 8. 16X-Gauge

Garcia[12]; 9. 25R-Jordan Ryan[8]; 10. 47-Todd King[9]; 11. 7DK-Dylan Kingan[10]; 12.

35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

Heat 4 8 Laps | 00:04:43.689 | Bazell Race Fuels

1. 3J-Trey Jacobs[1]; 2. 70-Henry Malcuit[2]; 3. 29Z-Zeth Sabo[5]; 4. AU55-Parker Scott[7]; 5.

7*-Tyler Street[11]; 6. 37-Bryce Norris[6]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[8]; 8. 66-Ryan Newton[4]; 9.

1-Jamie Myers[10]; 10. 9-Lance Heinberger[9]; 11. 14-Zane DeVault[3]

Qualifying – Flight A 2 Laps | 00:00:30.080 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 101-Kalib Henry, 14.384[17]; 2. 45-Devon Borden, 14.487[8]; 3. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 14.600[7];

4. 27H-Bryce Lucius, 14.640[6]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida, 14.676[9]; 6. 38-Leyton Wagner,

14.726[12]; 7. 49X-Cale Thomas, 14.803[22]; 8. 5-Kody Brewer, 14.838[2]; 9. 98-Ricky

Peterson, 15.017[19]; 10. 97-Zach Hampton, 15.032[1]; 11. 17GP-Hank Davis, 15.087[18]; 12.

19-TJ Michael, 15.100[20]; 13. W20-Greg Wilson, 15.103[5]; 14. 01-Tim Shaffer, 15.156[23]; 15.

44-Aiden Price, 15.159[15]; 16. 12DD-Darren Dryden, 15.202[16]; 17. 29-Logan McCandless,

15.204[10]; 18. 5C-DJ Christie, 15.338[4]; 19. 15C-Chris Andrews, 15.344[3]; 20. 81-Rayce

Jacobs, 15.355[13]; 21. 16-Danny Mumaw, 15.430[11]; 22. 91X-Aaron Middaugh, 16.956[14];

23. 5T-Travis Philo, 59.999[21]

Qualifying – Flight B 2 Laps | 00:02:18.032 | Capitol Custom Trailers

1. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 14.852[14]; 2. 66-Ryan Newton, 14.944[1]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry,

15.095[21]; 4. 14-Zane DeVault, 15.117[11]; 5. 71-Parker Price Miller, 15.125[16]; 6. 70-Henry

Malcuit, 15.149[2]; 7. 48-Danny Dietrich, 15.173[9]; 8. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 15.203[15]; 9. 38K-Chris

Myers, 15.213[13]; 10. 29Z-Zeth Sabo, 15.390[6]; 11. 20B-Cody Bova, 15.489[7]; 12. 37-Bryce

Norris, 15.504[10]; 13. 5AU-Brock Hallett, 15.564[3]; 14. AU55-Parker Scott, 15.670[8]; 15.

25R-Jordan Ryan, 15.706[5]; 16. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 15.830[19]; 17. 47-Todd King, 15.880[4]; 18.

9-Lance Heinberger, 16.513[18]; 19. 7DK-Dylan Kingan, 16.793[22]; 20. 1-Jamie Myers,

16.865[23]; 21. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 17.381[12]; 22. 7*-Tyler Street, 59.998[20]; 23. 16X-Gauge

Garcia, 59.999[17