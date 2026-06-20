Tasker Phillips Gives Sprint Invaders Competitors the Blues in Memphis!

by Bill Wright

Memphis, MO, June 19, 2026 – Defending Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders champion, Tasker Phillips, notched his first win of the season with the series Friday night and the Scotland County Speedway in Memphis, Missouri. The Pleasantville, Iowa native earned $2,000 aboard the 3-Way Motorsports #1TAZ for his sixth career win with the Sprint Invaders.

Alex Vande Voort shot out from his pole position in the 25-lap main event early, ahead of Phillips, Josh Schneiderman, Joey Moughan and Cody Wehrle.

Vande Voort was in lapped traffic by the fifth circuit. When he hesitated behind a lapped car on the ninth lap, however, Phillips saw the opportunity he needed and he took the point on the low side of turn two.

Schneiderman’s third place run came to an end, when he stopped while belching smoke 14 laps in. Phillips led Vande Voort, Moughan, Wehrle and Cam Sorrels back to green.

Sorrels quickly took fourth, as the only car up front utilizing the low side of the large 3/8-mile facility. On lap 16, he worked under Moughan for third. Phillips was lapping cars with four to go, while Sorrels nabbed second from Vande Voort on the low side of turn four.

Phillips was gone at that point and finished 4.5 seconds in front of Sorrels. Moughan drove around Vande Voort with two to go to grab third, ahead of late closing Wehrle, and hard-charger Jack Thomas. Vande Voort, Cole Schroeder, Evan Semarad, Sawyer Phillips and Dustin Clark rounded out the top ten. Sawyer Phillips, Moughan and Vande Voort were the heat winners.

“I’ve been here before and it’s been fun,” said Tasker in Victory Lane. “It’s a nice big track. It’s fun to pound the cushion. I’m just glad we got this done. We didn’t have brakes the last eight or ten laps. I was glad to see some rubber come in, because I wasn’t going to last much longer. This crew keeps working hard, and hopefully, we can get back in the points battle. It was one time when it was better to be in second. I was watching the lapped car (in front of Vande Voort). He would enter low, and then commit to the top. I think Alex was second guessing it, so I just stuck my nose down there in a hurry. I think I just caught him off guard. Thankfully, I didn’t have to deal with him again.”

“Yea, I think (running the low groove) that was from my go kart days,” said Sorrels, who finished second for the second time this year, and fourth time in his Sprint Invaders career. “We did that last year. We didn’t do anything too crazy. I felt really comfortable. I saw the moisture down there as we were just pacing around. I felt if nobody went down there, that was my shot. I just kind of stayed true to it, and it worked out for us.”

“A lot about tonight was just shaking the rust off and racing somewhere other than Jacksonville,” said Moughan, who was driving Jimmy Davies #99. “It’s been awhile since I’ve done that, and I’ve been in dirty air. I think I started to find something in three and four there towards the end. There was something about a groove off the wall. Usually at that point a little rubber develops from the left rear and that’s what happened…but I about crashed it on the last lap too. I can thank Jimmy enough for giving me the opportunity and shaking the rust off a little bit.”

The Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders follow up Friday at 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa on Saturday, June 20. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Results

Collision Center of West Burlington A main (started), 25 laps: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (2) 2. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO (8) 3. 99, Joey Moughan, Springfield, IL (4) 4. 40, Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA (7) 5. 63, Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO (12) 6. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA (1) 7. 3, Cole Schroeder, Bozeman, MT (10) 8. 59, Evan Semarad, Malcolm, NE (14) 9. 7s, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA (6) 10. 16, Dustin Clark, Agency, IA (13) 11. 17, Nate Parks, Burlington, IA (5) 12. 9L, Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL (16) 13. 11x, Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA (15) 14. 7, Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA (9) 15. 51J, Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA (11) 16. W28, Alan Woods, Brisbane, QLD, Aust. (17) 17. 88, Riley Scott, Quincy, IL (20) 18. 31, McCain Richards, Burlington, IA (18) 19. 49, Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA (3) 20. 25x, Steve Pumphrey, Fort Worth, TX (21) 21. 71, Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA (19) DNS – 7B, Nick Guernsey, West Burlington, IA . Lap Leaders: Vande Voort 1-8, T. Phillips 9-25. $75 in Christine Wahl-Levitt/KSE Hard-charger: Thomas.

Heat one (started), 8 laps: 1. Sawyer Phillips (1) 2. Cam Sorrels (2) 3. Tyler Lee (4) 4. Cole Schroeder (3) 5. Jack Thomas (6) 6. Lincoln Martin (7) 7. Steve Pumphrey (8) 8. Riley Scott (5)

Dennis Woodworth, Attorney at Law Heat two (started), 8 laps: 1. Joey Moughan (2) 2. Nate Parks (4) 3. Cody Wehrle (6) 4. Ryan Jamison (3) 5. Evan Semerad (5) 6. Nick Guernsey (1) 7. McCain Richards (7)

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat three (started), 8 laps: 1. Alex Vande Voort (4) 2. Tasker Phillips (6) 3. Josh Schneiderman (7) 4. Dustin Clark (2) 5. Jaden Alexander (5) 6. Alan Woods (3) 7. Nathan Murders (1)

Contingencies

$50 Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental 50 Draw: Josh Schneiderman

DMI: Win One LLC

King Racing: 222 Motorsports LLC

BR Motorsports: Jimmy Davies

BMRS: Alex Vande Voort

Rod End Supply: Andy Huston, 31 Motorsports, MJ Racing