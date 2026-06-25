July Brings Lucrative Summer of Money Stretch

By Alex Nieten

CONCORD, NC (June 24, 2026) – The busiest stretch of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car season is almost here, with July on the horizon.

After teams get the Fourth of July off to enjoy the holiday, a hectic span of nearly non-stop Sprint Car racing is set to begin.

The Greatest Show on Dirt will take on 13 races in 24 days at eight tracks in five states and one trip across the border into Canada. A big chunk of the action is part of the Summer of Money as six of the nights are dishing out at least $20,000 to the winner, including one six-figure payday.

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Let’s look at where to find the World of Outlaws in July:

Hartford Speedway | Pure Michigan Showdown (July 9): Mother Nature didn’t play nice in June when the World of Outlaws planned on returning to Michigan, but, fortunately, an available slot on the calendar means it’ll happen to open July’s slate. Hartford Speedway’s Pure Michigan Showdown will bring The Greatest Show on Dirt back to “The Great Lakes State” for the first time since 2019 and ignite the busy stretch.

Two-time and defending Series champion David Gravel topped the two most recent visits to Hartford. Those were with CJB Motorsports (2017) and Jason Johnson Racing (2019), and he’ll look to add another with Big Game Motorsports.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Wilmot Raceway | O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial (July 10-11): The teams will head to the other side of Lake Michigan where Wisconsin’s Wilmot Raceway awaits following the checkered flag at Hartford. The O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial brings the tour to town for a full weekend of action in the “Badger State.”

Buddy Kofoid is the most recent Wilmot winner. Nobody has conquered the track more than David Gravel with four. Carson Macedo captured three in a row from 2022 to 2024, and Donny Schatz owns a pair of Wilmot checkered flags.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Attica Raceway Park | Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals (July 14): Mid-July always brings a big week of Ohio Sprint Car racing, and Attica Raceway Park’s Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by dac Vitamins and Minerals continues to be a key piece of the action. This year’s running is set to pay a record $20,000 to the winner.

Carson Macedo is the defending Brad Doty Classic victor, thanks to taking the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 to Attica Victory Lane in 2025. Donny Schatz boasts the most with four of the famed helmet trophies.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Eldora Speedway | Kings Royal (July 17-18): One of the crown jewels of the sport caps a huge week of Ohio Sprint Car racing. The 43rd running of the Kings Royal will bring combatants from across the land to Rossburg, OH’s Eldora Speedway to battle for the crown and $200,000 in riches. Tony Stewart has also spread the wealth through the field in 2026, as it’ll pay $6,000 to make the show. Friday’s purse is also plenty healthy with The Knight Before paying $25,000 to the winner.

Anthony Macri was crowned King last year to give Pennsylvania their third Kings Royal champion. Nobody has won the event more than “The King” himself, Steve Kinser, with seven victories, but Donny Schatz will have a shot to tie him this year. More former champions expected to compete include David Gravel, Kerry Madsen, Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, and Brent Marks.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Ohsweken Speedway | Federated Auto Parts Six Nations Showdown (July 21-22): There’s no time for rest after the King is crowned at Eldora as the World of Outlaws quickly head across the northern border for a midweek visit to Ontario’s Ohsweken Speedway. Canada welcomed back the World of Outlaws last year after an eight-year hiatus, and the tour is back for more in 2026. It’s $15,000-to-win on Tuesday before a $20,000-to-win finale on Wednesday.

David Gravel swept last year’s Ohsweken stay. Donny Schatz holds the record for most Ohsweken scores with four in World of Outlaws competition.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Weedsport Speedway | Empire State Challenge (July 25-26): New York’s Weedsport Speedway is ready to welcome the World of Outlaws back for two nights of action after a few seasons of a lone race on the calendar. It’s a Saturday-Sunday showdown at the uniquely shaped track. Sunday’s tilt will be a $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start purse.

Weedsport has been dominated by David Gravel and Big Game Motorsports in recent years. They’ve won five out of the last six races and finished second in the one they didn’t win. That’s an astonishing 1.17 average finish.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

BAPS Motor Speedway | Bricker’s Bash (July 29): The fiercest rivalry in Sprint Car racing comes back to life as the World of Outlaws and Pennsylvania Posse face off in a midweek battle at York Haven, PA’s BAPS Motor Speedway. The travelers lead the scoreboard 2-1 so far in 2026 after a trio of May battles.

Anthony Macri defended the porch last year when the tour invaded BAPS. That was one of the “Concrete King’s” four Series victories in 2025.

For tickets and more event info, CLICK HERE.

Williams Grove Speedway | C&D Rigging Summer Nationals (July 31-Aug. 1): The month closes out with two more battles with the Posse. The scene shifts to Mechanicsburg, PA’s historic Williams Grove Speedway for the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals. It’s another strong purse with Saturday’s show paying $20,000-to-win/$1,500-to-start.

The World of Outlaws and PA Posse split May’s Morgan Cup. Enumclaw, WA’s Kasey Kahne was permitted to be Posse driving the Macri Motorsports No. 39M for the injured Anthony Macri, and he got his first World of Outlaws win after nearly three decades of trying. David Gravel came out on top the next night to send the Morgan Cup to World Racing Group headquarters for the year and bank $20,000.