Henry tames Attica challenge for 4th 410 win

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Because of his dominance in 2025 Attica Raceway Park put in a new feature line-up wrinkle in 2026 to force Cap Henry to pass more cars to win. The result? Same dominance for Cap Henry.

The four time and defending Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints Attica track champion had to start eighth in the 30 laps feature on Friday, June 26 due to the Attica Challenge procedure. Henry moved into third by lap five, took second on lap 11 and took the lead on lap 22 and drove to his fourth win of the year at Attica on Columbus Equipment/Smith Family Foods/Bucyrus Road Materials/Norwalk Concrete Industries Night, earning $5,000 for the win and another $1,000 for the challenge bonus.

It wasn’t easy for the four time and defending champion of the Kistler Racing Products/All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Attica Fremont Championship Series (AFCS) Presented by the Baumann Auto Group. Larry Kingseed lead the first 21 laps and he and Henry banged wheels entering turn one while battling for the lead while trying to navigate around a lapped car. Henry’s sixth overall win of 2026 came over Kingseed, who scored his career best finish in 410 competition, Jordan Ryan, TJ Michael and Darin Naida.

Henry’s 32nd career 410 sprint win at Attica puts him back into the lead of the AFCS points.

“That was a tough race track to start eighth and get to the lead. On that restart (with seven laps to go) I knew I had to calm down and hopefully get to traffic because it was just so hard to pass. Honestly this goes out to the guys…Jeff, Zack, Chris, Gary…they just give me great cars week in and week out. I’m just the lucky guy that gets to hold the steering wheel every time. Zack changed everything from the heat race to the feature,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, FK Rod Ends, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Simpson, Keizer Wheels, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, Elite Wings, SCS Gearbox, Ti64, Berryman Racing Shocks, Power Cool Manufacturing, Dyer’s Top Rods, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

Jackson, Michigan’s Rusty Schlenk dominated the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model feature for his 50th career victory at Attica but his first of 2026 at the track. The victory is Schlenk’s 299th career feature win and his sixth overall victory of 2026 and came over Todd Brennan, Ryan Markham, Kyle Moore and Devin Shiels.

“The car was awesome and I can’t wait to start the Hell tour and get that 300th career win,” said Schlenk beside his Buckeye Concrete Coatings, Terry Henricks Auto Group, Velocita USA, Dominator Race Products, Tom Finch Auto, Domination Race Cars, All Star Performance backed #91.

Fremont, Ohio’s Bryan Sebetto, who started the 25 lap feature in seventh, took the lead from race-long leader Dustin Dinan on lap 17 and drove to his second win of the year at Attica in the Fremont Fence 305 sprints. It’s Sebetto’s 19th career victory in the division at Attica and his fifth overall victory of 2026.

The win – over Paul Weaver, Dinan, John Ivy and Steve Rando – keeps Sebetto atop the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz AFCS standings.

“I prefer to start back there because you can move around a little bit and see what’s out there. No one was running the top in front of me and I was making really good speed when I went up there. Just another testament to my guys, Tony Myers, Josh Wagner, my wife, my sons and Butch. Tony and Josh put their hearts and souls in to this thing. Tony made a couple of calls to make changes before we went out and it was the right call because this thing was flawless,” said Sebetto beside his Coastal Cabinet and Flooring, Fremont Fence, Shelluke’s Bar, Level Performance, Level Utilities, Nagy Equipment, Dockside Barbershop, Riehl Custom Fabrication, Cutting Edge, Schade, BSE, Overwatch Precision, BRS, Race Ready, Recker Team Howard Hanna Real Estate backed #8.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, July 3 with the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products AFCS Presented by the Baumann Auto Group 410 Sprints, Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Models and the Real Geese/Real Capz AFCS 305 Sprints in action on Fan Appreciation Night. Just $15 general admission, $1 hot dogs and 50 cent popcorn with the fans getting the opportunity to go into the pits prior to the night’s racing to meet the race teams.

Located in Attica, Ohio, Attica Raceway Park has been a cornerstone of dirt track racing since 1988 earning a reputation for competitive racing, dedicated fans, and a welcoming racing community. Fans are encouraged to follow Attica Raceway Park at www.atticaracewaypark.com and on social media on X (formerly Twitter) @atticaracewyprk or Facebook at www.facebook.com/atticaracewaypark and Instagram at attica_raceway_park.

About Columbus Equipment Company – www.columbusequipment.com

On April 1st of 1952, Willis “Bill” Early purchased the firm of Carroll & Edwards (the company for which he had been working as a salesman of heavy construction equipment), officially renaming and incorporating his new venture as Columbus Equipment Company. Throughout Columbus Equipment’s history, our mission has been to ensure that each customer is given “a fair deal every time.” As Ohio’s dependable dealer, Columbus Equipment Company is largely owned by Bill Early’s family, and also by former and current employees. Columbus Equipment has expanded into 10 locations, and continues to be committed to being the best—the best equipment, the best product support, the best customer service and the best overall experience when it comes to purchasing heavy equipment.

About Smith Family Foods – https://smithfamilyfoods.net

Smith Family Foods is located just outside of Tiffin, Ohio. Since 1984 “Family” is not just a word in our name but an integral part of the day-to-day philosophy that drives our business. Quality products, family values and exceptional service along with competitive pricing are the building blocks that help us exceed customer expectations every day. Smith Family Foods taps into long-standing family recipes and pair them with fresh inspiration for today’s market to deliver a comprehensive line of items produced in-house. Ranging from chopped steaks, custom cut steaks and chops, breaded chicken, brats and Granny Smith’s Delicious fresh deli salads, just to mention a few. Smith Family Foods has the more than 2,000 wholesale items we offer to solve all your foodservice needs. Check Smith’s products page for a complete list.

About Bucyrus Road Materials

Located in Bucyrus, Ohio, Bucyrus Road Materials provides paving and asphalt services. Call them at 419-562-7896 or look them up on Facebook.

About Norwalk Concrete Industries – https://nciprecast.com/

Norwalk Concrete Industries is a family owned business that has been in operation since 1906. Norwalk Concrete is a supplier of precast concrete products and associated services to highway, utility, site development and home construction markets. Products include highway drainage structures, manholes, median barrier, utility vaults, basement foundation systems, electrical pullboxes, septic tanks, cisterns and several specialty products. Norwalk Concrete’s motto “You Dream it, We’ll Cast it” sums up their solution-oriented approach to all applications. Norwalk Concrete services most of the Midwestern United States.

Attica Raceway Park

Friday, June 26, 2026

410 Sprints – Callie Performance Products

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[8]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[1]; 3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[6]; 4. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 5. 11N-Darin Naida[10]; 6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[2]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[17]; 8. 3-DJ Foos[7]; 9. 16-Gauge Garcia[13]; 10. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[14]; 11. X-Mike Keegan[12]; 12. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 13. 5-Kody Brewer[9]; 14. 8T-Tanner Tecco[18]; 15. 3X-John Jerich[5]; 16. 9-Lance Heinberger[11]; 17. 2X-Gage Etgen[19]; 18. 7M-Brandon Moore[15]; 19. 29-Zeth Sabo[20]; 20. W20-Greg Wilson[16]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. W20-Greg Wilson[1]; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[4]; 3. 8T-Tanner Tecco[2]; 4. 2X-Gage Etgen[3]; 5. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]; 7. 98-Ky Harper[5]; 8. 18SR-Brian Razum[10]; 9. 18-Elijah Ernst[8]; 10. (DNS) 13-Van Gurley Jr

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3X-John Jerich[2]; 2. 19-TJ Michael[3]; 3. 5-Kody Brewer[4]; 4. 9-Lance Heinberger[1]; 5. 9X-Thomas Meseraull[5]; 6. W20-Greg Wilson[7]; 7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[9]; 8. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]; 9. 18SR-Brian Razum[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[2]; 3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[3]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore[5]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[6]; 7. 98-Ky Harper[7]; 8. 18-Elijah Ernst[8]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 2. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida[2]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[5]; 5. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 6. 2X-Gage Etgen[7]; 7. 29-Zeth Sabo[8]; 8. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]

Qualifying 1 (2 Laps): 1. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.588[5]; 2. 19-TJ Michael, 12.607[7]; 3. 3X-John Jerich, 12.712[1]; 4. 9-Lance Heinberger, 12.724[9]; 5. 9X-Thomas Meseraull, 12.743[8]; 6. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 12.863[3]; 7. W20-Greg Wilson, 12.890[2]; 8. 18SR-Brian Razum, 13.461[6]; 9. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 59.999[4]

Qualifying 2 (2 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.245[2]; 2. X-Mike Keegan, 12.583[5]; 3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.584[1]; 4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.636[4]; 5. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.800[3]; 6. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.992[6]; 7. 98-Ky Harper, 13.026[8]; 8. 18-Elijah Ernst, 14.095[7]

Qualifying 3 (2 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.340[6]; 2. 3-DJ Foos, 12.488[8]; 3. 11N-Darin Naida, 12.660[7]; 4. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.673[5]; 5. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.769[1]; 6. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 12.787[3]; 7. 2X-Gage Etgen, 12.878[2]; 8. 29-Zeth Sabo, 59.999[4]

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[7]; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[3]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]; 4. 49I-John Ivy[1]; 5. 19R-Steve Rando[5]; 6. 26-Jamie Miller[8]; 7. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 8. 36-Seth Schneider[9]; 9. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10]; 10. 26S-Lee Sommers[13]; 11. 13S-Drew Siferd[11]; 12. 3M-Logan Mongeau[18]; 13. 63-Randy Ruble[19]; 14. 0-Bradley Bateson[15]; 15. 39M-Madden Merrill[17]; 16. 09-Daniel Hoffman[12]; 17. 2-Brenden Torok[20]; 18. 319-Jake Hesson[6]; 19. 8K-Zach Kramer[16]; 20. 13M-Kael Mowrer[14]

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 8K-Zach Kramer[2]; 2. 39M-Madden Merrill[1]; 3. 3M-Logan Mongeau[4]; 4. 63-Randy Ruble[6]; 5. 2-Brenden Torok[10]; 6. 1S-James Saam[7]; 7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[12]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]; 9. 39T-Trevor St Clair[9]; 10. 55-Brice Sleek[5]; 11. 78-Austin Black[3]; 12. (DNS) 01-Blake Depinet

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49I-John Ivy[2]; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[1]; 3. 6-Dustin Dinan[4]; 4. 13S-Drew Siferd[8]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers[5]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill[6]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau[7]; 8. 1S-James Saam[9]; 9. 2-Brenden Torok[3]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]; 2. 319-Jake Hesson[2]; 3. 36-Seth Schneider[3]; 4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[4]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer[5]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer[6]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek[7]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver[8]; 9. 01-Blake Depinet[9]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[1]; 2. 26-Jamie Miller[2]; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]; 4. 09-Daniel Hoffman[3]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson[5]; 6. 78-Austin Black[6]; 7. 63-Randy Ruble[8]; 8. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]; 9. 2T-Tony Alvarez[9]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.488[4]; 2. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.597[5]; 3. 49I-John Ivy, 13.603[9]; 4. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.741[8]; 5. 26S-Lee Sommers, 13.860[6]; 6. 39M-Madden Merrill, 13.918[1]; 7. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 14.029[3]; 8. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.036[7]; 9. 1S-James Saam, 14.313[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.509[7]; 2. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.700[4]; 3. 319-Jake Hesson, 13.732[8]; 4. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.965[5]; 5. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.071[9]; 6. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.072[6]; 7. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.302[3]; 8. 24-Andrea Weaver, 14.636[2]; 9. 01-Blake Depinet, 14.813[1]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.566[1]; 2. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.625[4]; 3. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.698[8]; 4. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.718[6]; 5. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.747[3]; 6. 78-Austin Black, 13.759[2]; 7. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 13.963[5]; 8. 63-Randy Ruble, 13.973[7]; 9. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.726[9]

Dirt Super Late Models – Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered Propane

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[1]; 2. 20-Todd Brennan[5]; 3. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 4. 1*-Kyle Moore[9]; 5. 51-Devin Shiels[8]; 6. 14-JR Gentry[6]; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[21]; 8. 91S-Carter Schlenk[3]; 9. 59-Larry Bellman[10]; 10. 28-Kent Brewer[11]; 11. 15B-Mike Bores[14]; 12. 34-Brian Nethers[2]; 13. 98-Tim Sabo[12]; 14. 27-Ken Hahn[19]; 15. 42*-Bob Mayer[17]; 16. 11-Austin Gibson[22]; 17. 02-Joey Chambers[15]; 18. 5EM-Emma Markham[20]; 19. U2-Kristin Uhler[18]; 20. RH21-Gregg Haskell[7]; 21. 22-Dominic DeNero[16]; 22. 29-Nate Potts[13]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 91-Rusty Schlenk[3]; 2. 91S-Carter Schlenk[2]; 3. 1*-Kyle Moore[7]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo[1]; 5. 34-Brian Nethers[4]; 6. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]; 7. 27-Ken Hahn[6]; 8. 11-Austin Gibson[8]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 51-Devin Shiels[1]; 2. 20-Todd Brennan[3]; 3. 59-Larry Bellman[2]; 4. 29-Nate Potts[5]; 5. 5M-Ryan Markham[4]; 6. 42*-Bob Mayer[7]; 7. 5EM-Emma Markham[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 14-JR Gentry[2]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[3]; 3. 28-Kent Brewer[6]; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[7]; 5. 02-Joey Chambers[5]; 6. U2-Kristin Uhler[1]; 7. 46-Colin Shipley[4]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 34-Brian Nethers, 14.726[4]; 2. 91-Rusty Schlenk, 14.839[3]; 3. 91S-Carter Schlenk, 14.982[5]; 4. 98-Tim Sabo, 15.579[1]; 5. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.742[6]; 6. 27-Ken Hahn, 15.957[2]; 7. 1*-Kyle Moore, 58.999[7]; 8. 11-Austin Gibson, 59.999[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 5M-Ryan Markham, 14.766[2]; 2. 20-Todd Brennan, 14.934[5]; 3. 59-Larry Bellman, 15.177[4]; 4. 51-Devin Shiels, 15.326[1]; 5. 29-Nate Potts, 16.471[6]; 6. 5EM-Emma Markham, 17.218[3]; 7. 42*-Bob Mayer, 17.859[7]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 46-Colin Shipley, 15.052[4]; 2. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 15.209[6]; 3. 14-JR Gentry, 15.970[2]; 4. U2-Kristin Uhler, 16.859[7]; 5. 02-Joey Chambers, 16.925[3]; 6. 28-Kent Brewer, 19.472[5]; 7. 15B-Mike Bores, 19.860[1]