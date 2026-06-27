Macri Returns And Wins In Speedweek Opener At Williams Grove

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – After nearly three months on the sidelines due to injury, Anthony Macri climbed back behind the wheel of his sprint car and promptly won opening night of Pennsylvania Speedweek at Williams Grove Speedway on Friday night.

Macri pocketed $10,000 for his first victory of the year at the track that was also the 15th of his career at the oval.

Macri started the 30-lap main event from the fourth starting spot and drove to second on the opening lap behind leader Logan Rumsey.

The pace was slowed for the first time with three laps away for a spin by Doug Hammaker.

Rumsey pulled away from Macri on the restart and had built a 1.5 second margin by lap seven however Macri had whittled his lead down to seven-tenths of a second by lap 10 when another caution flag bunched the field, this time for a spun TJ Stutts.

A one time winner at the track already this season, Rumsey again pulled away from Macri when action resumed but he was again slowed three laps later for another yellow flag.

Macri again proved no contest when green reappeared as Rumsey drove away from him and was out to more than a half-second lead at the halfway point.

Third starter Justin Whittall entered the mix at the front just after the halfway point as he began pressuring Macri for the second spot.

The pair was locked in a tight battle for the spot with Macri working hard to thwart his advances with 10 laps to go when leader Rumsey suddenly slowed out of the lead on the backstretch and stopped with nine laps remaining.

Rumsey’s bad luck played into Macri’s hands and just as it seemed before the yellow that Whittall would have to be contended with, it was clear on the restart that Macri was having none of it as he blasted away at the new green.

There was no contest to the finish as Macri would take the win by 4.950 seconds ahead of Whittall.

Seventh starter Lance Dewease was third, taking the spot from Ryan Newton with seven laps to go.

Newton turned in a strong run for fourth and Troy Wagaman Jr. was fifth.

Sixth through 10th went to Freddie Rahmer, Cameron Smith, James McFadden, Brock Zearfoss and Brady Bacon.

Heats for the 37-car field went to Chad Trout, Newton, Whittall and Wagaman Jr.

JJ Loss claimed the B Main.

Chase Dietz set fast time in time trials with a lap of 16.921.

Dietz was set to start fourth in the first heat but fell victim to fuel line issues.

Tony Jackson won the wingless sportsman feature over Brett Perigo, Brandon Shearer, Steve Wilbur and Scott Smith.

Heats went to Jay Fannasy and Perigo.

Feature Finishes

6/26/26

410 sprint cars, 30 laps: 1. Anthony Macri, 2. Justin Whittall, 3. Lance Dewease, 4. Ryan Newton, 5. Troy Wagaman Jr., 6. Freddie Rahmer, 7. Cameron Smith, 8. James McFadden, 9. Brock Zearfoss, 10. Brady Bacon, 11. Chad Trout, 12. Danny Dietrich,13. Preston Lattomus, 14. Austin Bishop, 15. Buddy Schweibinz, 16. Logan Wagner, 17. JJ Loss, 18. Matt Campbell, 19. TJ Stutts, 20. Dallas Schott, 21. Logan Rumsey, 22. Ryan Smith, 23. Doug Hammaker, 24. Billy Dietrich

Wingless Sportsman, 20 laps: 1. Tony Jackson, 2. Brett Perigo, 3. Brandon Shearer, 4. Steve Wilbur, 5. Scott Smith, 6. Jay Fannasy, 7. Donnie Farling, 8. Marty Brian, 9. Josh Smith, 10. Cliff Brian Jr., 11. Brian Nace, 12. Chad Thomas, 13. Lee Kauffman, 14. Curt Stroup, 15. Derek Sheaffer

DNS: Andy Burkhart