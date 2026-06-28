Cedar Lake Thriller Leads Haudenschild to World of Outlaws Milestone

NEW RICHMOND, WI (June 27, 2026) – History means so much to Sheldon Haudenschild.

He grew up watching his legendary father Jac make his mark on the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series record books. When he began his own Sprint Car career, he set out to do the same.

On Saturday night at Cedar Lake Speedway, the Wooster, OH native reached a major milestone as he continues to cement his own place in the sport’s history.

The Greatest Show on Dirt punctuated the Federated Auto Parts Independence Spectacular in thrilling fashion. Three different leaders took turns out front over the course of the 35-lapper, and it was Haudenschild and Michael “Buddy” Kofoid surging to the top of the leaderboard in the closing laps to give the fans their money’s worth and then some.

Two of the top Sprint Car drivers in the world traded blows as time ticked away. Coming down the front straightaway to just two laps to go, Haudenschild capitalized on a monster run gathered from ripping the cushion in Turns 3 and 4 to grab the top spot for good. He drove away to his 50th career World of Outlaws win.

“I grew up coming to these with my dad as a kid,” an emotional Haudenschild said. “We’ve got 22 to go to get to dad. Man, 50. I never would’ve thought that when I first started racing. Me and my dad, we just went racing for fun. We didn’t get to race that much my first few years. We just kept plugging away. We never gave up. I crashed a lot of cars. We built a lot of race cars. We just kept going and going. My dad surrounded me with good people.”

Haudenschild is the 19th different driver to reach the 50-win marker, and he reached the marker is his 685th career Feature start. His first 46 came with Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing before bagging the latest four with KCP Racing this season. Two of his triumphs have been at Cedar Lake as he also won at the Wisconsin track in 2019. Haudenschild and the KCP crew also continued their status as perhaps the hottest team in the country with their 15th consecutive result of seventh or better, and 13 of those are top five finishes.

Kofoid settled for the runner-up spot for the second consecutive night in the Roth Motorsports No. 83. The result was enough to lift him into a tie with Carson Macedo for second in the standings.

Garet Williamson and Fischer Motorsports continued their recent stretch of speed with a third-place finish. That’s six consecutive top 10s, and the No. 23 has been on the podium in four of its last 10 races after none in the first 27.

Chris Windom and Bill Balog completed the top five.

NIGHTLY NOTES

Buddy Kofoid grabbed the Race//Ready Hottest Lap of the Night.

Sheldon Haudenschild collected his fourth Simpson Quick Time of the year in Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying.

Heat Races belonged to Bill Balog (NOS Energy Drink Heat One), Emerson Axsom (TheGreatestStoreonDirt.com Heat Two), and Buddy Kofoid (WIX Filters Heat Three).

The SPA Technique #1 Redraw went to Emerson Axsom.

Bill Balog topped the Toyota Dash.

Spencer Bayston won the Micro-Lite Last Chance Showdown.

Cole Macedo wheeled from 14th to eighth to earn the KSE Racing Products Hard Charger.

Logan Schuchart was the Tub O’ Towels Seventh Place Finisher.

Emerson Axsom took home Five Star Bodies Rookie of the Race honors.

Garet Williamson clocked the ACME Trading Company Fast Lap.

The Smith Titanium Brake Systems Break of the Race went to Spencer Bayston.

UP NEXT: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars take a week off before a busy July stretch begins with a trip to Michigan’s Hartford Speedway on Thursday, July 9, and then it’s over to Wisconsin’s Wilmot Raceway on Friday-Saturday, July 10-11. For tickets, CLICK HERE.

Where can you watch every World of Outlaws race? Live on DIRTVision.

Where can you see the World of Outlaws in 2026? Click to see the full schedule.

FEATURE RESULTS:

NOS Energy Drink Feature (35 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[5]; 2. 83-Michael Kofoid[3]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]; 4. 7S-Chris Windom[8]; 5. 17B-Bill Balog[1]; 6. 41-Carson Macedo[9]; 7. 1S-Logan Schuchart[10]; 8. 2C-Cole Macedo[14]; 9. 2-David Gravel[7]; 10. 15-Donny Schatz[13]; 11. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 12. 31-Scotty Thiel[15]; 13. 1K-Kelby Watt[6]; 14. 51-Ashton Torgerson[12]; 15. 24T-Christopher Thram[20]; 16. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[21]; 17. 16C-Skylar Gee[16]; 18. 49-Josh Schneiderman[18]; 19. 15K-Creed Kemenah[11]; 20. 14-Brooke Tatnell[24]; 21. (DNF) 23W-Scott Winters[22]; 22. (DNF) 17-Spencer Bayston[19]; 23. (DNF) 47-Todd King[17]; 24. (DNF) 28M-Conner Morrell[23]

MicroLite Last Chance Showdown (12 Laps): 1. 17-Spencer Bayston[2]; 2. 24T-Christopher Thram[1]; 3. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[6]; 4. 23W-Scott Winters[4]; 5. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]; 6. 14-Brooke Tatnell[7]; 7. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[8]; 8. 8-Will Gerrits[9]; 9. (DNF) 33-Scotty Broty[5]

Toyota Dash (8 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[3]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]; 3. 83-Michael Kofoid[5]; 4. 23-Garet Williamson[2]; 5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[6]; 6. 1K-Kelby Watt[4]

NOS Energy Drink Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 17B-Bill Balog[2]; 2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]; 3. 2-David Gravel[3]; 4. 1S-Logan Schuchart[6]; 5. 15-Donny Schatz[5]; 6. 16C-Skylar Gee[4]; 7. 17-Spencer Bayston[7]; 8. 23W-Scott Winters[9]; 9. 14-Brooke Tatnell[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt[1]; 3. 7S-Chris Windom[3]; 4. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 5. 2C-Cole Macedo[6]; 6. 47-Todd King[9]; 7. 24T-Christopher Thram[5]; 8. 33-Scotty Broty[8]; 9. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf[7]

WIX Filters Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]; 2. 23-Garet Williamson[1]; 3. 41-Carson Macedo[3]; 4. 51-Ashton Torgerson[6]; 5. 31-Scotty Thiel[4]; 6. 49-Josh Schneiderman[5]; 7. 28M-Conner Morrell[8]; 8. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek[7]; 9. 8-Will Gerrits[9]

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps): 1. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 11.783[3]; 2. 1K-Kelby Watt, 11.847[6]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson, 11.880[11]; 4. 17B-Bill Balog, 11.919[4]; 5. 27-Emerson Axsom, 11.932[7]; 6. 83-Michael Kofoid, 12.084[13]; 7. 2-David Gravel, 12.091[22]; 8. 7S-Chris Windom, 12.110[19]; 9. 41-Carson Macedo, 12.189[17]; 10. 16C-Skylar Gee, 12.210[14]; 11. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.210[10]; 12. 31-Scotty Thiel, 12.215[5]; 13. 15-Donny Schatz, 12.281[18]; 14. 24T-Christopher Thram, 12.282[21]; 15. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 12.351[2]; 16. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 12.360[23]; 17. 2C-Cole Macedo, 12.369[24]; 18. 51-Ashton Torgerson, 12.402[12]; 19. 17-Spencer Bayston, 12.425[20]; 20. 26T-Tyler Tischendorf, 12.557[1]; 21. 6-Kasey Jedrzejek, 12.598[15]; 22. 14-Brooke Tatnell, 12.599[16]; 23. 33-Scotty Broty, 12.604[8]; 24. 28M-Conner Morrell, 12.931[26]; 25. 23W-Scott Winters, 13.169[27]; 26. 47-Todd King, 13.242[9]; 27. 8-Will Gerrits, 13.498[25]