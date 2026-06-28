Chris Martin Goes Wire to Wire With First Career Knoxville Win!

by Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (June 27, 2026) – It’s been a long wait for Chris Martin, but he is finally a Knoxville Raceway feature winner. The Ankeny, Iowa native claimed the $6,000 to win Leighton State Bank 410 main event on Farm Bureau Financial Services Night Saturday. Tasker Phillips grabbed a mid-race lead and went on to win his third Randall Roofing 360 feature of the year. The defending 360 champ earned $2,000 for his win. J Kinder made history in a pair of ways by winning a record five times in a row in the Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints class. He also became the all-time feature win leader with the Pros with his 18th career win.

Martin led from the outset in the 25-lap Leighton State Bank 410 main event, ahead of JJ Hickle, Austin McCarl, Lynton Jeffrey and Brian Brown. The pace was swift on a tacky surface, but Hickle stayed within striking distance.

Ryan Timms started in row five, but entered the top five by lap seven. Martin was into lapped traffic by the eighth circuit. Timms’ charge continued when he moved by Jeffrey for fourth on lap 11.

Up front, Martin was weaving through heavy traffic and putting lappers between himself and Hickle. With six to go, Timms slid by McCarl for third, and then got by Hickle coming for the white flag.

Martin stayed steady, getting to the checkers and claiming his first win. Hickle used a pass of Timms in the last corner to reclaim second, while McCarl and hard-charger Jace Park finished fourth and fifth. Jeffrey, Brown, Rees Moran, Justin Henderson and Carson McCarl completed the top ten. Henderson set quick time over the field, while Sawyer Phillips, Brown and Jeffrey won the heats. Tasker Phillips flipped in turn two during his heat, and was done for the night.

“I thought this day would never come,” said Martin next to his CMR #44. “We’ve had good speed a lot of places with our 360 short track, and now we’re seeing more speed with the 410 on all different shapes and sizes of tracks. But this place has always been my kryptonite. I never could quite figure it out. Three years ago, a guy named Danny Lasoski took a chance on me. I thought this might be a legitimate chance for me to win at Knoxville. I have to thank him and my Dad. I don’t know how to thank them enough.”

Carson McCarl led early in the 20-lap Randall Roofing 360 feature, ahead of JJ Hickle, Evan Semerad, Tasker Phillips and Dustin Selvage. Two laps in, Tony Rost spun, bringing caution.

Selvage jumped up to fourth on the restart. On lap three, Semerad cruised by Hickle into the second spot, while Tasker took back fourth from Selvage. Phillips continued his move forward by getting by Hickle for third on lap six. Semerad used the high side to shoot by McCarl for the lead, but the pass was negated when Brandon Worthington turned over in turn two seven laps in. He was uninjured.

McCarl led Semerad, Phillips, Hickle and Selvage back to green. Phillips shot by Semerad for second when the green fell again, and Hickle followed him into third on lap nine. Two circuits later, Phillips passed McCarl in turn one to take the lead, while Hickle followed him in turn three.

Phillips moved into lapped traffic with five to go and went on to win in the 3-Way Motorsports #1TAZ ahead of Hickle, McCarl, Semerad and Selvage. Kade Higday, Riley Goodno, Clint Garner, Cam Martin and Ryan Leavitt rounded out the top ten. Hickle set quick time over the 33-car field, while Higday, Leavitt, Sawyer Phillips and Garner won the heats. Rusty Potter claimed the B main.

“It took me a few laps to figure it out, but it’s no small feat to pass that 63 car and stay ahead of him,” said a happy Phillips in Victory Lane. “That was a good race for the whole team. It was a great bounce-back from our 410 crash. We’re learning a little patience here.”

J Kinder took off like a shot from his sixth starting spot in the Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints class and took the lead by the backstretch. From there, it was full sail the rest of the 15-lap distance.

Casey Friedrichsen chased him early before Tyler Thompson took the runner-up spot on lap three. On lap seven, Clayton Vanderploeg used a low move on Mike Mayberry to take fourth.

Kinder was in lapped traffic by lap eight and had the whip and spur out to win by 2.4 seconds over Thompson, Friedrichsen, Vanderploeg and Mayberry. Luke Lane, Chase Young, Brody Johnson, Matthew Botts and Jeff Wilke completed the top ten. Friedrichsen and Mayberry set quick time in their groups, and Wilke and Kinder won the heats.

“This shows what we’ve got this year,” said Kinder. “This car is amazing. This year is for my Dad. We’ve been doing this a long time, and I want to win them all for him. We’ll see what happens. We have three left, I think. If this car keeps going like this, it’s bad news for these guys.”

Join us Saturday, July 4 for the Nolan Wren Memorial Higher View Enterprises Mid, Season Championship Night! The Leighton State Bank 410’s, Randall Roofing 360’s and Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints will all be in action! There are lots of activities including a concert and fireworks! For more information on the Knoxville Raceway, visit us online at www.KnoxvilleRaceway.com!

Farm Bureau Financial Services Results

Leighton State Bank 410 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 11, Justin Henderson, Tea, SD, 15.041 (1) ($100 from OpenWheel101.com); 2. 4W, Jamie Ball, Knoxville, IA, 15.199 (5); 3. 10, Ryan Timms, Oklahoma City, OK, 15.232 (11); 4. 45X, Rees Moran, Tulsa, OK, 15.272 (3); 5. 27, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.287 (22); 6. 28, Jace Park, Overland Park, KS, 15.297 (16); 7. 88, Austin McCarl, Altoona, IA, 15.303 (23); 8. 21, Brian Brown, Grain Valley, MO, 15.339 (18); 9. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey, Sydney, NSW, Aust., 15.341 (19); 10. 3P, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.343 (2); 11. 2M, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.373 (6); 12. 44, Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.388 (12); 13. 25, Jy Corbet, Gympie, QLD, Aust., 15.458 (20); 14. 22, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.477 (10); 15. 2KS, Jack Anderson, Newton, IA, 15.479 (9); 16. 15J, Jack Potter, Lee’s Summit, MO, 15.557 (13); 17. 121, RJ Johnson, Tampa, FL, 15.659 (8); 18. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.749 (24); 19. 44X, Scotty Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 15.822 (7); 20. 15JR, Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 15.849 (15); 21. 10V, Joe Beaver, Knoxville, IA, 15.904 (21); 22. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.945 (17); 23. 56, Joe Simbro, Pleasantville, IA, 16.163 (14); 24. 24, Terry McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.255 (4)

Heat one (started), 8 laps, 2:07.8: 1. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. 88, Austin McCarl (2); 3. 45X, Rees Moran (3); 4. 11, Justin Henderson (4); 5. 25, Jy Corbet (5); 6. 44X, Scotty Johnson (7); 7. 4, Cameron Martin (8); 8. 15J, Jack Potter (6)

Heat two (started), 8 Laps, 2:07.0: 1. 21, Brian Brown (2); 2. 2M, JJ Hickle (1); 3. 4W, Jamie Ball (4); 4. 121, RJ Johnson (6); 5. 27, Carson McCarl (3); 6. 22, Riley Goodno (5); 7. 15JR, Cole Mincer (7); 8. 56, Joe Simbro (8)

Heat three (started), 8 Laps, 2:05.3: 1. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (2); 2. 44, Chris Martin (1); 3. 10, Ryan Timms (4); 4. 28, Jace Park (3); 5. 2KS, Jack Anderson (5); 6. 24, Terry McCarl (8); 7. 10V, Joe Beaver (7); 8. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (6)

A main (started), 25 Laps, 7:06.0: 1. 44, Chris Martin (1); 2. 2M, JJ Hickle (2); 3. 10, Ryan Timms (9); 4. 88, Austin McCarl (3); 5. 28, Jace Park (12); 6. 2K, Lynton Jeffrey (4); 7. 21, Brian Brown (5); 8. 45X, Rees Moran (7); 9. 11, Justin Henderson (10); 10. 27, Carson McCarl (14); 11. 25, Jy Corbet (13); 12. 4, Cameron Martin (19); 13. 3P, Sawyer Phillips (6); 14. 2KS, Jack Anderson (15); 15. 22, Riley Goodno (17); 16. 10V, Joe Beaver (21); 17. 24, Terry McCarl (18); 18. 44X, Scotty Johnson (16); 19. 15J, Jack Potter (22); 20. 56, Joe Simbro (23); 21. 15JR, Cole Mincer (20); 22. 121, RJ Johnson (11); 23. 4W, Jamie Ball (8); DNS – 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips. Lap Leader: Ch. Martin 1-25. Hard-charger: Park.

Randall Roofing 360 Results

Time Trials (Qualifying Order), 2 laps: 1. 63, JJ Hickle, Quilcene, WA, 15.794 (28); 2. 59, Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 15.841 (2); 3. 4, Cameron Martin, Ankeny, IA, 15.885 (27); 4. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 15.974 (25); 5. G2, Tony Rost, Utica, NE, 15.983 (1); 6. 22X, Riley Goodno, Knoxville, IA, 15.990 (14); 7. 86, Timothy Smith, Rocheport, MO, 16.049 (33); 8. 01, Carson McCarl, Altoona, IA, 16.075 (18); 9. 24H, Kade Higday, Knoxville, IA, 16.079 (8); 10. 22, Ryan Leavitt, Knoxville, IA, 16.083 (26); 11. 71, Brandon Worthington, Indianola, IA, 16.087 (13); 12. 83, Kurt Mueller, Reynolds, IL, 16.092 (6); 13. 7, Dustin Selvage, Indianola, IA, 16.121 (3); 14. 20AU, Brayden Cooley, Warrnambool, VIC, Aust., 16.176 (32); 15. 7S, Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 16.185 (29); 16. 40, Clint Garner, Sioux Falls, SD, 16.223 (31); 17. 22P, Jesse Pate, Overbrook, KS, 16.232 (7); 18. 71T, Christopher Townsend, Tarkington, TX, 16.240 (24); 19. 56, Johnn Cressman, Hartford, SD, 16.249 (19); 20. 3R, Russell Potter, Boonville, MO, 16.250 (10); 21. 5A, Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 16.271 (5); 22. 6, Logan Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.293 (20); 23. 38, Logan Alexander, Lacona, IA, 16.315 (9); 24. 7G, Jackson Gray, Ankeny, IA, 16.321 (15); 25. 6B, AJ Johnson, Oskaloosa, IA, 16.398 (21); 26. 57, Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 16.420 (30); 27. 1A, John Anderson, Des Moines, IA, 16.497 (4); 28. 33, Alan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.500 (11); 29. 23S, Stuart Snyder, Lincoln, NE, 16.521 (16); 30. 21H, Levi Hinck, Sweet Springs, MO, 16.543 (12); 31. 14, Aidan Zoutte, Knoxville, IA, 16.584 (22); 32. 9, Laney Moore, Des Moines, IA, 16.588 (17); 33. T4, Tyler Graves, Chariton, IA, NT (23)

Heat one (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.3: 1. 24H, Kade Higday (2); 2. 7, Dustin Selvage (1); 3. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 4. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (6) 5. G2, Tony Rost (3) / 6. 23S, Stuart Snyder (8); 7. 22P, Jesse Pate (5); 8. T4, Tyler Graves (9); 9. 6B, AJ Johnson (7)

Heat two (started), 7 Laps, 1:56.2: 1. 22, Ryan Leavitt (2); 2. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (1); 3. 59, Evan Semerad (4); 4. 22X, Riley Goodno (3); 5. 71T, Christopher Townsend (5) / 6. 57, Cam Sorrels (7); 7. 6, Logan Moore (6); 8. 21H, Levi Hinck (8)

Heat three (started), 7 Laps, 1:58.1: 1. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (1); 2. 86, Timothy Smith (3); 3. 71, Brandon Worthington (2); 4. 4, Cameron Martin (4); 5. 56, Johnn Cressman (5) / 6. 38, Logan Alexander (6); 7. 14, Aidan Zoutte (8); 8. 1A, John Anderson (7)

Heat four (started), 7 Laps, 1:57.9: 1. 40, Clint Garner (1); 2. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (4); 3. 01, Carson McCarl (3); 4. 7G, Jackson Gray (6); 5. 83, Kurt Mueller (2) / 6. 9, Laney Moore (8); 7. 3R, Russell Potter (5); 8. 33, Alan Zoutte (7)

B main (started), 10 Laps, 2:51.7: 1. 3R, Russell Potter (2); 2. 57, Cam Sorrels (4); 3. 23S, Stuart Snyder (3); 4. 22P, Jesse Pate (1) / 5. 38, Logan Alexander (5); 6. 9, Laney Moore (6); 7. 6, Logan Moore (7); 8. T4, Tyler Graves (9); 9. 33, Alan Zoutte (12); 10. 1A, John Anderson (11); 11. 14, Aidan Zoutte (8); 12. 21H, Levi Hinck (10); DNS – 6B, AJ Johnson

A main (started), 20 Laps, NT: 1. 1TAZ, Tasker Phillips (5); 2. 63, JJ Hickle (4); 3. 01, Carson McCarl (1); 4. 59, Evan Semerad (3); 5. 7, Dustin Selvage (8); 6. 24H, Kade Higday (12); 7. 22X, Riley Goodno (14); 8. 40, Clint Garner (9); 9. 4, Cameron Martin (15); 10. 22, Ryan Leavitt (11); 11. 86, Timothy Smith (6); 12. 7S, Sawyer Phillips (10); 13. 71T, Christopher Townsend (18); 14. 5A, Alex Vande Voort (13); 15. 23S, Stuart Snyder (23); 16. G2, Tony Rost (17); 17. 3R, Russell Potter (21); 18. 57, Cam Sorrels (22); 19. 7G, Jackson Gray (16); 20. 20AU, Brayden Cooley (7); 21. 22P, Jesse Pate (24); 22. 56, Johnn Cressman (19); 23. 83, Kurt Mueller (20); 24. 71, Brandon Worthington (2). Lap Leaders: C. McCarl 1-10, T. Phillips 11-20. Hard-charger: Snyder.

Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints Results

Time Trials Group 1 (Qualifying Order): 1. 2, Casey Friedrichsen, Arthur, IA, 18.199 (6); 2. 9, Luke Lane, Milo, IA, 18.233 (5); 3. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg, Altoona, IA, 18.284 (7); 4. 41, Jeff Wilke, Knoxville, IA, 18.294 (2); 5. 30C, Carter Hansen, Johnston, IA, 18.340 (3); 6. 26, Chase Young, Des Moines, IA, 18.418 (4); 7. 14, Tim Young, New Virginia, IA, 18.554 (1)

Time Trials, Group 2 (Qualifying Order): 1. 0, Mike Mayberry, Fremont, IA, 17.949 (7); 2. 88, J Kinder, Iberia, MO, 18.133 (4); 3. 44, Brody Johnson, Melcher, Dallas, IA, 18.262 (1); 4. 48, Tyler Thompson, Des Moines, IA, 18.395 (5); 5. 23B, Matthew Botts, Raytown, MO, 18.648 (2); 6. 3, Derrike Clark, Newton, IA, 19.062 (6); 7. 7C, Devin Kline, Knoxivlle, IA, NT (3)

Heat one (started), 6 Laps, 1:47.1: 1. 41, Jeff Wilke (1); 2. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (2); 3. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (4); 4. 9, Luke Lane (3); 5. 26, Chase Young (6); 6. 14, Tim Young (7); 7. 30C, Carter Hansen (5)

Heat two (started), 6 Laps, 1:45.4: 1. 88, J Kinder (3); 2. 48, Tyler Thompson (1); 3. 0, Mike Mayberry (4); 4. 44, Brody Johnson (2); 5. 23B, Matthew Botts (5); 6. 7C, Devin Kline (6); DNS – 3, Derrike Clark

A main (started), 15 Laps, 4:33.8: 1. 88, J Kinder (6); 2. 48, Tyler Thompson (4); 3. 2, Casey Friedrichsen (1); 4. 57, Clayton Vanderploeg (3); 5. 0, Mike Mayberry (2); 6. 9, Luke Lane (7); 7. 26, Chase Young (9); 8. 44, Brody Johnson (8); 9. 23B, Matthew Botts (10); 10. 41, Jeff Wilke (5); 11. 14, Tim Young (11); 12. 30C, Carter Hansen (12); 13. 3, Derrike Clark (13); DNS – 7C, Devin Kline. Lap Leader: Kinder 1-15. Hard-charger: Kinder.