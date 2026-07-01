Edwards Win Revoked, Thomas Jr. Declared Winner of Tuesday BC39 Opener

By Paul Kelly

Speedway, Indiana (June 30, 2026)………Driver Drake Edwards and the Chase McDermand Racing #40D have been disqualified from Tuesday’s USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driver Kevin Thomas Jr. and entrant 4 Kings Racing, who initially finished in the runner-up position on Tuesday night, have now been credited with the feature victory.

Edwards and McDermand Racing, who were initially credited with Tuesday’s victory, were found to be in violation of section 413.A.3 and 413.K of the series rulebook.

– 413.A.3: Four cylinder in-line, two (2) valves per cylinder, water cooled, utilizing an aluminum block and/or head. Maximum 166 CID (2721 cc). Maximum RPM 8700.

– All probationary RPM limits will be monitored at each event and are subject to RPM adjustments on, but not limited to, an event-by-event basis and may be adjusted during an event.

Analysis of the EFI box found the #40D to have its RPM set above the legal limit.

Edwards and the McDermand #40D have been repositioned to last place. Points and payout will be issued accordingly.

Winnings, points and Wednesday’s BC39 Presented by Avanti Windows & Doors starting lineups will be adjusted accordingly to reflect the change in the final results.