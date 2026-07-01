USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS EYE SANTA MARIA RETURN AT “DOUG FORT MEMORIAL”

By Lance Jennings

JUNE 30, 2026… The Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series will celebrate the 250th birthday of the nation with a special night of racing at Santa Maria Speedway. The “Doug Fort Memorial” on Saturday, July 14th, will also feature the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC Western States Midgets, Motor City Buick/GMC California Lightning Sprints, and the Creations Coastal Financial Mini Stocks. Located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California, the pit booth at “The West’s Best Short Track” will open at 1:00pm, front gates open at 4:00pm, time trials at 5:00pm, and racing will begin at 6:00pm. For more information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 805.619.0478.

NOTICE TO RACERS:

– ALL RACERS MUST PURCHASE THEIR USAC LICENSE / MEMBERSHIPS ONLINE PRIOR TO THE EVENT AT USACRACING.COM OR USACLICENSE.COM. (If racers have a membership question, contact Julie Tanaka at julietanaka@aol.com.)

– ENTRY FEE: There is an entry fee due at registration / pill pick.

– TRANSPONDERS: Transponders ARE MANDATORY and will be available to rent.

– ONE WAY RADIOS / RACECEIVERS: One way radios ARE MANDATORY.

– TIRE RULE: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium or Medium 1 will be the only approved right rear tire. Only SC12 left rear tires will be permitted and front tires must be Hoosier.

– RULE BOOK: The series rule book is online at usacracing.com.

– FUEL: Fuel will be available at the race track.

– MUFFLERS: Mufflers are required at Santa Maria Speedway.

– ROLLS SCAFFOLD 360 CHALLENGE: The top finishing 360 Sprint Car is eligible for an extra $360 per night if they finish in the top-six. If there are multiple 360s in the top-six, then the bonus will go to the highest finishing 360 in that main event. If the award is not claimed, then the pot will increase by an additional $360 at the next race until there is a winner. Once the bonus is earned, the process will start over until it is won again. If the award has not been won or whatever money is left over at season’s end will then be divided among the top three in points running a 360 engine.

Santa Maria Speedway has been a popular stop for non-winged sprint car racing since their opening night on May 31, 1964 when Hal Minyard took the checkered flags with the original California Racing Association. Since 2005, the 1/3-mile facility has held thirty-five (35) USAC/CRA Sprint Car events and Kaleb Montgomery won the last appearance on June 6th. Former champions, “The Demon” Damion Gardner and “The Pride of Garden Grove” Brody Roa are tied for the USAC/CRA lead with four victories and R.J. Johnson set the 1-lap track record of 13.206 on May 3, 2025. The complete Perris USAC/CRA win list is at the end of this release.

Saturday’s point race honors Doug Fort, who built and operated the Santa Maria facility. Opening on Sunday, March 31, 1964 with the California Racing Association (CRA) Sprint Cars, Fort continued to serve as owner and promoter until his passing in 1999. During his tenure, the Santa Maria track was named the “Best Short Track Operation West of the Mississippi” on two separate occasions and hosted a wide variety of race cars.

Originally a winged 410 Golden State Challenge (GSC) Sprint car race, Tyler Walker claimed the inaugural “Doug Fort Memorial” in 2009. The USAC West Coast 360 Sprints headlined the event in 2012 and “The Kruser” Cory Kruseman won the next two memorials. The show became part of the USAC/CRA schedule in 2014 and “The Cadillac” Cody Williams added his name to the record books. The event was last held in 2024 and Tommy “Thunder” Malcolm topped the Central Coast Classic. Since its inception, the “Doug Fort Memorial” was a popular event and the complete win list is at the bottom of this release.

Heading to Santa Maria, two-time and defending USAC/CRA champion R.J. Johnson of Laveen, Arizona has a 164-point advantage over the competition. Driving the Petty Performance Racing #1P Avanti Windows & Doors / Apache Transport Sherman, Johnson earned his seventh Woodland Auto Display Fast Time and placed fourth at Perris on June 20th. At press time, the two-time defending champion has scored three feature wins, five heat race victories, thirteen top-10 finishes, and 47 feature laps led on the season. Currently ranked seventh with fourteen career wins, the multi-time Arizona Champion will be looking to continue his championship march with a Santa Maria triumph.

“The Big Game Hunter” Austin Williams of Yorba Linda, California ranks to second in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Tom & Christy Dunkel #17W Inland Rigging / Maxima Oil Triple X, Williams posted his fifth consecutive heat race victory and scored sixth in the June 20th main event. The former co-rookie of the year has also claimed ten top-10 finishes and three feature laps led on the year. Currently tied with Ryan Bernal and Matt Mitchell with eleven career wins, the veteran driver will have his sights on adding the “Doug Fort Memorial” to his resume.

Camarillo, California’s Ricky Lewis sits third in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Driving for three teams and most recently the Chris Bonneau owned #15 Priced Right Auto Sales / Australian Outback Plants DRC, Lewis skipped the June 20th event at the Lake Perris Fairgrounds. To date, Ricky has six feature wins, three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, four hard charger awards, nine top-10 finishes, and 91 feature laps led to his credit. Currently ranked sixth overall with eighteen career triumphs, Ricky might skip Santa Maria to race in the Midwest.

Verne Sweeney of Lomita, California is fourth in the chase for the USAC/CRA championship. Piloting the Rachel Guerrero owned #98 Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, Sweeney raced from twelfth to ninth at Perris on June 20th. At press time, the veteran driver has recorded one heat race victory and seventh top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday, Verne will be looking to claim his first series triumph at Santa Maria Speedway.

Westminster, California’s Brecken Guerrero ranks fifth in the USAC/CRA point standings. Racing the Rachel Guerrero owned #98B Doug’s Auto Body / Bill’s Jerky DRC, the former PAS Young Gun Sprint Car Champion raced from fourteenth to eleventh at Perris Auto Speedway on June 20th. To date, Guerrero has posted one heat race victory and six top-10 finishes in the campaign. This Saturday night, Brecken will have his sights on the first USAC/CRA win of his career at the “Doug Fort Memorial.”

Currently ranked eleventh in points, “The Pineapple” Daylin Perreira of Hilo, Hawaii leads the chase for rookie of the year honors over Bryan Whitley, Wayne Siddle, Zate Legend, David Perry Jr., Cale Coons, Jim Vanzant, Joshua Shipley, Troy DeGaton, A.J. Hernandez, Koen Crawford, Broedy Graham, Drake Cardey, B.J. Fernandez, and Grant Schaadt.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are Connor Lundy, Eddie Tafoya Jr., Kaleb Montgomery, Ryan Timmons, Brent Sexton, “Bullet” Blake Bower, “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Jeff Dyer, Cade Lewis, Brandon Wiley, and more.

Santa Maria Speedway is located 1/4-mile north of the 101/166 interchange at 1900 Hutton Road in Nipomo, California. Adult tickets are $25, Senior and Military tickets are $23, Student tickets are $10, Kids tickets (11-17) are $10, and Children (10 and under) are FREE. For more event information, visit the track’s website at santamariaspeedway.net or call 805.619.0478.

For more information on the Avanti Windows & Doors USAC/CRA Sprint Car Series, visit the United States Auto Club (USAC) website at usacracing.com and the social media for USAC Racing. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC/CRA Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

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AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR CHAMPIONS: 2004-Rip Williams, 2005-Damion Gardner, 2006-Cory Kruseman, 2007-Tony Jones, 2008-Mike Spencer, 2009-Mike Spencer, 2010-Mike Spencer, 2011-Mike Spencer, 2012-Mike Spencer, 2013-Damion Gardner, 2014-Damion Gardner, 2015-Damion Gardner, 2016-Damion Gardner, 2017-Damion Gardner, 2018-Damion Gardner, 2019-Damion Gardner, 2020-NO AWARD, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-Damion Gardner, 2023-Brody Roa, 2024-R.J. Johnson, 2025-R.J. Johnson.

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR POINT STANDINGS: 1. R.J. Johnson-966, 2. Austin Williams-802, 3. Ricky Lewis-708, 4. Verne Sweeney-621, 5. Brecken Guerrero-592, 6. Connor Lundy-559, 7. Dayton Shelton-503, 8. Eddie Tafoya Jr.-458, 9. Charles Davis Jr.-451, 10. A.J. Bender-444, 11. Daylin Perreira (R)-372, 12. Connor Speir-329, 13. Bryan Whitley (R)-316, 14. Wayne Siddle (R)-307, 15. Bruce St. James-296, 16. Zate Legend (R)-290, 17. Braden Chiaramonte-267, 18. Kevin Thomas Jr.-245, 19. Stevie Sussex-215, 20. Tommy Malcolm-149

2026 AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 6-Ricky Lewis, 3-R.J. Johnson, 2-Kevin Thomas Jr., 1-Kaleb Montgomery, 1-Brody Roa.

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA 1-LAP QUALIFYING RECORD: R.J. Johnson – 13.206 (05/03/25)

“DOUG FORT MEMORIAL” WINNERS: 2009-Tyler Walker, 2010-Tommy Tarlton, 2011-Jonathan Allard, 2012-Cory Kruseman, 2013-Cory Kruseman, 2014-Cody Williams, 2015-Rickie Gaunt, 2016-Ryan Bernal, 2017-Max Adams, 2018-Brody Roa, 2019-Brody Roa, 2020-CANCELLED, 2021-Damion Gardner, 2022-No Race, 2023-No Race, 2024-Tommy Malcolm, 2025-No Race.

SANTA MARIA AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS USAC/CRA SPRINT CAR WINS: 4-Damion Gardner, 4-Brody Roa, 3-Ryan Bernal, 2-Max Adams, 2-Rickie Gaunt, 2-Cory Kruseman, 2-Kaleb Montgomery, 2-Mike Spencer, 2-Austin Williams, 1-Tyler Brown, 1-Braden Chiaramonte, 1-Nic Faas, 1-Garrett Hansen, 1-R.J. Johnson, 1-Mike Kirby, 1-Ricky Lewis, 1-Tommy Malcolm, 1-Blake Miller, 1-Danny Sheridan, 1-Cody Williams, 1-Rip Williams.