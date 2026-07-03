Team Abold Racing’s Fourth Annual Bike Giveaway Returns July 18 at Oswego Speedway

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 1, 2026) – One of Oswego Speedway’s most anticipated family traditions returns on Saturday, July 18, as Team Abold Racing hosts its fourth annual Bike Giveaway during the pre-race driver autograph session as part of Family Fun Night, presented by JP Jewelers and Rupert’s Party Rentals.

The evening will also feature the Speedway’s first-ever Mascot Night, with mascots from across Central New York making appearances throughout the event. As always, kids 16 and under receive FREE general admission, making it one of the premier family events of the summer at the Speedway.

Last year’s Bike Giveaway was a tremendous success, with Team Abold Racing distributing 118 bicycles and more than 100 helmets to local children. The team hopes to once again brighten the day for more than 100 kids in attendance this year.

“We’re really looking forward to July 18,” said Jeff Abold of Team Abold Racing. “It’s always one of our favorite nights of the year. Between the autograph session, all three divisions racing, Mascot Night, and the bike giveaway, it’s just a great event for families. Last year we gave away 118 bikes, and we’re hoping to get close to that number again this year.”

Bike and helmet donations are currently being accepted. Donations can be dropped off at A&P Automotive, located at 160 E. Bridge St. in Oswego. For donation information, call A&P Automotive at (315) 342-3343, or contact Team Abold Racing through its Facebook page to arrange a donation.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who would like to donate a new bicycle or helmet,” Abold added. “Every donation helps put another smile on a child’s face, and we appreciate everyone’s continued support. We hope to see a great crowd on July 18.”

The giveaway will once again be organized by bicycle size to help ensure every child has the opportunity to receive an age-appropriate bike. During the autograph session, children will receive an entry ticket upon entering the pit area for autographs. They can then place their ticket into the collection bag attached to the bicycle they would most like to win. Each ticket will include the child’s name and phone number, and bicycles are grouped by size, including 12-inch, 14-inch, 16-inch, 18-inch, and larger models. Any unclaimed bicycles or remaining entries will be redistributed so as many children as possible have the opportunity to take home a bike.

Family Fun Night also features a full racing program with the Novelis Supermodifieds, Pathfinder Bank SBS, and Oswego County Tourism 350 Supermodifieds all in action. The Supermodifieds will be competing in two 40-lap features.

Fans are encouraged to purchase Adult General Admission tickets in advance and save $5 online. Tickets are available now through the Oswego Speedway website by clicking the ‘Buy Tickets’ button on the home page.

For more information, visit OswegoSpeedway.com or follow Oswego Speedway and Team Abold Racing on social media.