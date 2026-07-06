16-Year-Old CJ Crawford Scores Emotional First Oswego Speedway SBS Victory

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (July 5, 2026) – Sixteen-year-old CJ Crawford of Sterling, NY looked far beyond his years Saturday night, driving the family-owned Red Aspen No. 3J to his first career Pathfinder Bank SBS feature victory at Oswego Speedway aboard the Hedger Chassis.

A graduate of the Syracuse Microd Club, Crawford became the second-youngest feature winner in Pathfinder Bank SBS history at just 16 years and 9 months old – only three months older than Anthony Losurdo, who won at 16 years and 6 months in 2014. Calm, smooth, fast, and patient throughout the 30-lap event, Crawford drove like a seasoned veteran from the drop of the green flag.

Matt Matteson and Drew Pascuzzi led the field to green from the front row, with Brad Haynes and Crawford lining up in row two. Matteson jumped out to the early lead while Pascuzzi and Haynes settled into second and third. Crawford ran fourth with DJ Shuman applying pressure from fifth before the caution flag flew just after the completion of lap 1 when Rob Pullen spun into the foam off turn four in the Robbie Wirth Racing No. 4.

On the restart, Matteson again edged ahead of Pascuzzi while Haynes remained third. Crawford and Shuman continued their battle for fourth as Matt Magner and Alex Hoag raced side-by-side for fifth.

As the opening laps settled in, the running order showed Matteson leading Pascuzzi, Brad Haynes, Crawford, Shuman, Hoag, Magner, Mike Bruce, Bryan Haynes, and Noah Ratcliff.

By lap 10, Crawford made his move into third, slipping underneath Brad Haynes. The top 10 at one-third distance read Matteson, Pascuzzi, Crawford, Haynes, Shuman, Hoag, Magner, Bruce, Ratcliff, and Bryan Haynes.

The complexion of the race changed dramatically on lap 13 when Cameron Rowe Jr. slowed to a stop on the frontstretch, bringing out the caution. Just prior to the yellow, Brad Haynes also encountered issues and dropped out of contention further back into the top 10.

Then came heartbreak for race leader Matt Matteson. After looking quick all weekend and building a commanding lead, Matteson’s race came to an end under caution with a broken upper ball joint, ending what appeared to be a strong bid for his first victory.

For the restart, Pascuzzi inherited the lead alongside Shuman on the front row, with Crawford and Hoag in row two and Bruce and Magner in row three. Before a lap could be completed, another caution flew immediately following an incident entering turn one involving Tyler Cooper, Tessa Crawford, Trevor Haynes, and Steven Bradshaw.

Following cleanup, the field lined up single file with Pascuzzi leading Crawford, Shuman, Hoag, Magner, Bruce, Ratcliff, Brad Haynes, and Griffin Miller.

At halfway, Pascuzzi continued to lead with Crawford glued to his rear bumper. Shuman remained third ahead of Hoag and Magner as the leaders began to separate themselves from the rest of the field.

Just as Crawford was preparing another challenge for the lead, the caution waved again on lap 16 for a three-car incident in turn two involving Mike Bruce and brothers Brad and Bryan Haynes.

When back under green after the single file restart, Pascuzzi led Crawford, Shuman, Hoag, Magner, Ratcliff, Miller, Bryan Haynes, Andy Jodway, and Rowe.

The top three of Pascuzzi, Crawford, and Shuman quickly broke away from the field. Pascuzzi’s No. 72 became increasingly free while Crawford patiently worked the bottom groove, searching for an opening.

That opportunity came with nine laps remaining.

Exiting turn two, Crawford dove to the inside of Pascuzzi and completed the race-winning pass, taking over the lead with a smooth move down the backstretch. Pascuzzi slipped to second while Shuman remained third, followed by Hoag in fourth. Behind them, Magner and Ratcliff battled for fifth.

Once out front, Crawford began to pull away while the battle shifted behind him. Shuman made a great outside move entering turn three coming to the white-flag to take second away from Pascuzzi, but no one had anything for the young Sterling, NY driver out in front.

Crawford crossed the stripe for his first career Oswego Speedway feature victory, celebrating emotionally in victory lane as a second-generation Oswego winner. His father, Carl Crawford, is a many time Super Stock feature winner at the Speedway.

Crawford’s win also capped off a memorable stretch for the Crawford family. Just two weeks earlier, on June 20, Carl, CJ, and sister Tessa all competed on the same night at Oswego Speedway, what is believed to be the first father-son-daughter trio to ever race together on the same evening at the Steel Palace.

“I was just trying to be patient with Drew (Pascuzzi) and race him clean,” said Crawford in victory lane. “I didn’t want to take him out or ruin my whole race, so I just tried to be patient and wait for the right time. Thanks to Red Aspen, Cooper Custom Canvas, my whole pit crew, my Mom and Dad, and my sister Tessa.”

Shuman’s late-race pass earned him the runner-up position over Pascuzzi, with Hoag finishing fourth and Magner completing the top five.

Miller, Bryan Haynes, Rowe, Ratcliff, and Jodway filled in the top 10.

The victory continued an incredible stretch of parity in the Pathfinder Bank SBS division, with four different winners through the first four feature events of the season.

The Pathfinder Bank SBS return to action Saturday, July 18 as part of Bike Giveaway, Autograph, and Mascot Night presented by JP Jewelers and Rupert’s Party Rentals, with another exciting 30-lap feature on tap.

RESULTS

Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers of Oswego & Fulton

Independence Day Spectacular

Pathfinder Bank SBS

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Feature (30-laps): 1. 3J – CJ CRAWFORD, 2. 62 – DJ Shuman, 3. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 4. 31 – Matt Magner, 5. 41 – Alex Hoag, 6. 9 – Griffin Miller, 7. 10 – Bryan Haynes, 8. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 9. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 10. 1 – Andy Jodway, 11. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 12. 52 – Barry Kingsley, 13. 18 ® – Trevor Haynes, 14. 88 – Brad Haynes, 15. 22 – Mike Bruce, 16. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 17. 47 – Matt Matteson, 18. 11 ® – Tyler Cooper, 19. 27 – Steven Bradshaw, 20. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr., 21. 35 – AJ Larkin, 22. 29 – Mackenzie Coleman, 23. 4 – Rob Pullen

Heat 1 (10-laps): 1. 66 – Darrick Hilton, 2. 62 – DJ Shuman, 3. 73 – Noah Ratcliff, 4. 72 – Drew Pascuzzi, 5. 4 – Rob Pullen, 6. 77 – Cameron Rowe, 7. 18 – Trevor Haynes, 8. 35 – AJ Larkin

Heat 2 (10-laps): 1. 31 – Matt Magner, 2. 52 – Barry Kingsley, 3. 41 – Alex Hoag, 4. 3J – CJ Crawford, 5. 9 – Griffin Miller, 6. 1 – Andy Jodway, 7. 7 – Cameron Rowe Jr., 8. 27 – Steven Bradshaw

Heat 3 (10-laps): 1. 47 – Matt Matteson, 2. 88 – Brad Haynes, 3. 10 – Bryan Haynes, 4. 22 – Mike Bruce, 5. 11 – Tyler Cooper, 6. 20 – Tessa Crawford, 7. 29 – Mackenzie Coleman

JP Jewelers Halfway Leader ($100 bonus to the leader of lap 15): #72 Drew Pascuzzi

Lighthouse Lanes Up & Comer ($50 bonus to the highest finishing driver who has never won a feature at Oswego Speedway): #3J CJ Crawford

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger ($25 to the driver advancing the most positions): #9 Griffin Miller