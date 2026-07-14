Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Hit Oskaloosa on Thursday!

by Bill Wright

July 13, 2026 – The Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa is up next for the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. The event, on Thursday, July 16, will be held as part of the Southern Iowa Fair.

The Sprint Invaders have visited Oskaloosa on five occasions, and three of the five have been won by the McCarl family. Austin McCarl won last year’s visit, and brother Carson (2014) and father Terry (2016) have also won there. Other winners have been Jamie Ball (2015) and Ian Madsen (2017).

The point race is getting close, as current leader, Sawyer Phillips has just an eleven point margin on Cody Wehrle, while Tasker Phillips and Alex Vande Voort are tied for third, just 30 points behind. Dustin Clark, Riley Scott, Jaden Alexander, Josh Schneiderman, McCain Richards and Cam Sorrels round out the current top ten.

A $100 bonus from OpenWheel101.com and the Dirt Racing Podcast will go to the highest feature finisher who is also in the 34 Raceway 305 point standings this season. A Hoosier Right Rear Tire will also be awarded at the Driver’s Meeting to a random driver.

Hot laps are scheduled for 7:15 p.m. on Thursday. Grandstand Admission is $15 for Adults, Military and Veterans are $10, Age 6-15 is $10 and 5 and under are FREE. IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Stock Cars are also on the card.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1554 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1543

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1524 (1)

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1524

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1443

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1388

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1387

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1329 (1)

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1325

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1184

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1178

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 1124 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1022

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 957

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 956

Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 916

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 900

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 831 (3)

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)