Chris Martin Keeps on Rolling with Sprint Invaders in Oskaloosa

From Bill Wright

OSKALOOSA, IA (July 16, 2026) — Chris Martin’s great runs as of late kept coming Thursday as he notched his fourth win of the year with the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders. This time came at the Southern Iowa Speedway in Oskaloosa on a night that drew a stout field of 30 sprint cars. The Ankeny, Iowa native swept the night, winning his heat, the Dash and the feature aboard his CMR #44.

Martin earned the pole for the 25-lap main event after winning the Agriland FS Dash. He led early over Austin McCarl, Austin Wood, Riley Goodno and Tasker Phillips. Phillips moved by Goodno for third on lap three, but both Goodno and Cam Martin moved back by Phillips and into the top five a lap later.

Chris Martin was already entering traffic on lap six. His brother Cam was on the move as well, taking fourth from Goodno on lap ten, and third from Wood on lap eleven. The battle between Cam and Wood was a good one, as the two exchanged that spot three times in four laps.

By lap 15, Martin’s lead over the field was 3.5 seconds, and he stretched it to over six seconds with five to go. A lap later, Sawyer Phillips, who led the series’ points coming into the night, went up in smoke.

Martin led McCarl, Cam Martin, Tasker Phillips and Wood back to green. Ball came to a stop on the first try at a restart, surrendering his sixth-place run. On the second try, AJ Johnson spun out of his 12th place run.

The last four laps was anti-climactic. Because Chris Martin pulled away again and won his 13th career feature with the Sprint Invaders over McCarl, Cam Martin, Tasker Phillips and Ayrton Gennetten, who entered the top five on the last lap. Wood, Trey Meredith, Riley Goodno, Colton Fisher and Josh Schneiderman rounded out the top ten.

DeZine Metal Art, Aussie Agencies of Iowa, the Front Row Challenge and Kay’s Kupcakes all awarded heat winners with $100. Kay’s also supplied a dozen cupcakes to heat winners. Knoxville Raceway presented Chris Martin with a Hoosier Right Rear Tire as the highest finishing Knoxville regular. OpenWheel101.com and The Dirt Racing Podcast Awarded $100 to the highest finishing 34 Raceway regular. McKay Group also added $200 for the Hard-charger.

“The team gave me a great car to drive all night,” said Chris in Victory Lane. “I definitely knew we had a good car when we unloaded. I had a lot of confidence in myself and the car. The car was good through all the different changes in the racetrack. From having to run the high side, to banging the boards, to trying to cut it off some, to keeping the car straight when it rubbered up. (Crew Chief) Danny (Lasoski) said, ‘Don’t hesitate in lapped traffic. Don’t mess around. If you do, you might as well walk back to Ankney. I’m just really thankful to work with this great group of guys.”

“Oskaloosa always changes,” said McCarl. “I wished we raced here more. We just got out-motored to be honest. That’s what it came down to. We were probably a little free in traffic and not stuck enough. It’s my job to get around them, and I didn’t do a good enough job. We’ll just move ahead to Saturday.”

“We started sixth, and got past a few decent cars,” said Cam Martin. “Riley and Tasker and (Austin Wood). We found some rubber there a bit. We really weren’t able to do anything with the cautions. We had a nice third place finish. We can’t complain about that. The only thing I can complain about is washing Chris’s car tomorrow. We were able to get by Austin there on a restart that got called back, and that would have been my best chance at getting (Chris)l.”

On Saturday, September 5, the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders head to the West Liberty Raceway in West Liberty, Iowa. For more information on the Sprint Invaders, visit www.SprintInvaders.net or visit us on Facebook.

Mohrfeld Sprint Invaders Association

Southern Iowa Speedway

Oskaloosa, Iowa

Thursday, July 16, 21026

K1 Racegear Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4W-Jamie Ball[1]

2. 88W-Austin McCarl[5]

3. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[3]

4. 22X-Riley Goodno[8]

5. 31-McCain Richards[2]

6. T4-Tyler Graves[7]

7. 11R-Rodney Huband[4]

8. 11X-Jaden Alexander[6]

Woodworth Attorney at Law Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[1]

2. 11T-Trey Meredith[3]

3. 3-Cole Schroeder[2]

4. 40C-Cody Wehrle[4]

5. 11-Colton Fisher[7]

6. 11J-Wyatt Miller[5]

7. 99-Joey Moughan[6]

8. 16-Dustin Clark[8]

Morning Sun Farm Implement Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[1]

2. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

3. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[7]

4. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[2]

5. 9L-Lincoln Martin[3]

6. 50A-Grae Anderson[6]

7. 88S-Riley Scott[4]

Mac Daddy Motorsports Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 83V-Austin Wood[1]

2. 6B-AJ Johnson[2]

3. 50-Ayrton Gennetten[4]

4. 17-Nate Parks[3]

5. 16G-Austyn Gossel[5]

6. 7C-Devin Kline[6]

7. 71-Nathan Murders[7]

Bring Fuel Agriland FS, Inc Dash #1 (6 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[2]

2. 88W-Austin McCarl[4]

3. 83V-Austin Wood[1]

4. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[6]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno[3]

6. 4-Cameron Martin[8]

7. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

8. 49-Josh Schneiderman[5]

Mac Daddy Motorsports B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[1]

2. 16G-Austyn Gossel[2]

3. 9L-Lincoln Martin[4]

4. 11J-Wyatt Miller[8]

5. T4-Tyler Graves[3]

6. 31-McCain Richards[5]

7. 16-Dustin Clark[11]

8. 7C-Devin Kline[7]

9. 99-Joey Moughan[9]

10. 11X-Jaden Alexander[12]

11. 11R-Rodney Huband[10]

12. 88S-Riley Scott[14]

13. 50A-Grae Anderson[6]

14. 71-Nathan Murders[13]

Collision Center A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 44-Chris Martin[1]

2. 88W-Austin McCarl[2]

3. 4-Cameron Martin[6]

4. 1TAZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

5. 50-Ayrton Gennetten[11]

6. 83V-Austin Wood[3]

7. 11T-Trey Meredith[9]

8. 22X-Riley Goodno[5]

9. 11-Colton Fisher[14]

10. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

11. 40C-Cody Wehrle[15]

12. 3-Cole Schroeder[13]

13. 16-Dustin Clark[23]

14. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[17]

15. 99-Joey Moughan[25]

16. T4-Tyler Graves[21]

17. 9L-Lincoln Martin[19]

18. 31-McCain Richards[22]

19. 4W-Jamie Ball[7]

20. 11J-Wyatt Miller[20]

21. 6B-AJ Johnson[10]

22. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[12]

23. 17-Nate Parks[16]

24. 16G-Austyn Gossel[18]

25. 7C-Devin Kline[24]