Photo Gallery: Knight Before the Kings Royal _Top Features, Eldora Speedway, Kings Royal, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Tyler Courtney. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Zane Devault. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Tyler Courtney. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jeremy Weaver. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Kerry Madsen. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Sye Lynch. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Brady Bacon’s crew pours over his race car shortly before setting fast time in his group at Eldora Speedway on Friday. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Cody Jacobs and David Gravel looking over their race car Friday at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Parker Price-Miller. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Creed Kemenah. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Chad Boat (L) chatting with Kody Swanson (R) at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Ashton Torgerson. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Bryce Lucius watching cars qualify on his phone before going out for his own qualifying effort Friday at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Connor Morrell. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Jack and Bonnie Elam. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Chase Dietz with one of his crew members before going out to qualify at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Multiple team members helping to get Carson Macedo back into action after a first lap crash during the feature at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Corey Day with his team in victory lane Friday night at Eldora Speedway. (T.J. Buffenbarger Photo) Eldora SpeedwayKings RoyalKnight Before the Kings RoyalPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws