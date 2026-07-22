Day Drives to Silver Cup Victory at Lernerville

SARVER, PA (July 22, 2026) — Corey Day was victorious Wednesday night at Lernerville Speedway during the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup with the Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Series. Day moved up from sixth starting position, running down Rico Abreu in lapped traffic in the closing stages of the main event, taking the lead with two laps to go to pick up the $25,000 victory that is part of the Roto Rooter Mid-Week Racing Series.

The victory was Day’s fourth of the 2026 season

Abreu and Tanner Holmes started on the front row for the 35-lap main event with Abreu taking the lead at the start with Holmes in pursuit. Behind them Giovanni Scelzi, Aaron Reutzel, and Day diced for third position.

Six laps into the feature Abreu began overtaking slower traffic, cutting over half a second off his lead over Holmes and the rest of the field. Behind the lead duo Reuzel took over the third position on lap eight and began running down the lead duo.

The first caution flag of the event took place with 12 laps completed with Daison Pursley stopping sideways in turn four. Purlsey rejoined the event at the back of the field.

Abreu pulled away to a 0.636 second lead after the restart while Kings Royal winner Anthony Macri made his presence felt, taking fifth position away from Day. That was short lived however as Day took the position back on lap 15 and began his march through the field.

Abreu continued to pull away while Holmes was under pressure from Reutzel for the second position. Reutzel was able to drive around the outside of Holmes on lap 16 and started to run down Abreu for the lead.

Day moved into third on lap 22 and started chasing after Reutzel and Abreu to create a three-car race for the lead. Reutzel looked to be within striking distance to challenge Abreu but then found himself quickly under pressure from Day while going through slower traffic.

On lap 24 Reuzel’s cars began to experience some sort of issue as he bounced through the cushion and lost second to Day, then one lap later brought out the caution flag when he slid off turn four.

With 25 laps complete Reutzel’s race came to an end after sliding off the racetrack in turn four and his team was unable to make repairs in time for him to rejoin the field for the restart.

Abreu initially pulled away from Day with 10 laps to go, but with five laps to go Day closed in on Abreu’s back bumper. Abreu slipped sideways for just a moment in turn two, which was enough for Day to drive around the outside of him for the lead.

Day then drove away for the victory over Abreu, Holmes, Macri, and Justin Peck rounded out the top five.

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Wednesday, July 22, 2026

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying A (2 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks, 12.738[4]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 12.834[2]

3. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.954[17]

4. 77-Giovanni Scelzi, 13.002[3]

5. 98-Ricky Peterson, 13.056[16]

6. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss, 13.156[12]

7. 55W-Logan Wagner, 13.183[15]

8. 9-Daison Pursley, 13.209[11]

9. 5J-Jeremy Weaver, 13.213[7]

10. 66-Ryan Newton, 13.219[10]

11. 55-Kerry Madsen, 13.313[18]

12. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.382[13]

13. 24D-Danny Sams III, 13.394[5]

14. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.473[9]

15. 11-Carl Bowser, 13.484[1]

16. 6-Bob Felmlee, 13.723[14]

17. 33-Brent Matus, 14.178[6]

18. 4K-Bill Kiley, 16.340[8]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying B (2 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.952[5]

2. 14-Corey Day, 12.997[11]

3. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.000[12]

4. 26-Justin Peck, 13.011[13]

5. 21-James McFadden, 13.019[2]

6. 13-Tanner Holmes, 13.022[3]

7. 5-Brenham Crouch, 13.049[17]

8. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.126[9]

9. 9R-Chase Randall, 13.229[10]

10. 2-AJ Flick, 13.277[1]

11. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.507[15]

12. 3-John Jerich, 13.517[7]

13. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 13.626[16]

14. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.634[8]

15. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 13.727[4]

16. 13M-Brandon Matus, 13.852[18]

17. 55X-Scott Rodgers, 14.652[14]

18. 46-Michael Bauer, [6]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 39M-Anthony Macri[1]

2. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[5]

3. 98-Ricky Peterson[2]

4. 55-Kerry Madsen[6]

5. 55W-Logan Wagner[3]

6. 24D-Danny Sams III[7]

7. 19-Brent Marks[4]

8. 11-Carl Bowser[8]

9. 33-Brent Matus[9]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[1]

2. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

3. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[2]

4. 9-Daison Pursley[3]

5. 66-Ryan Newton[5]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

7. 20B-Cody Bova[7]

8. 6-Bob Felmlee[8]

9. 4K-Bill Kiley[9]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[4]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

3. 5-Brenham Crouch[3]

4. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[8]

5. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[7]

6. 55X-Scott Rodgers[9]

7. 21-James McFadden[2]

8. 9R-Chase Randall[5]

9. 38-Leyton Wagner[6]

Rod End Supply Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

2. 26-Justin Peck[1]

3. 14-Corey Day[4]

4. 2-AJ Flick[5]

5. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

6. 22-Brandon Spithaler[7]

7. 3-John Jerich[6]

8. 13M-Brandon Matus[8]

9. 46-Michael Bauer[9]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

3. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[6]

4. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

5. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[3]

6. 14-Corey Day[7]

7. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[8]

8. 39M-Anthony Macri[5]

Winters Performance B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 19-Brent Marks[1]

2. 21-James McFadden[2]

3. 22-Brandon Spithaler[6]

4. 42-Sye Lynch[5]

5. 9R-Chase Randall[10]

6. 11-Carl Bowser[9]

7. 13M-Brandon Matus[12]

8. 33-Brent Matus[13]

9. 4K-Bill Kiley[15]

10. 24D-Danny Sams III[3]

11. 20B-Cody Bova[7]

12. 3-John Jerich[8]

13. 6-Bob Felmlee[11]

14. 38-Leyton Wagner[14]

15. 55X-Scott Rodgers[4]

16. 46-Michael Bauer[16]

Interstate Batteries A-Main (35 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[6]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

3. 13-Tanner Holmes[2]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[8]

5. 26-Justin Peck[10]

6. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[7]

7. 77-Giovanni Scelzi[3]

8. 55-Kerry Madsen[13]

9. 21-James McFadden[22]

10. 88-Tanner Thorson[20]

11. 5-Brenham Crouch[12]

12. 17GP-Brock Zearfoss[11]

13. 9-Daison Pursley[15]

14. 19-Brent Marks[21]

15. 98-Ricky Peterson[9]

16. 9R-Chase Randall[25]

17. 42-Sye Lynch[24]

18. 5J-Jeremy Weaver[5]

19. 22-Brandon Spithaler[23]

20. G5-Gage Pulkrabek[18]

21. 55W-Logan Wagner[17]

22. 24D-Danny Sams III[26]

23. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]

24. 66-Ryan Newton[19]

25. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[14]

26. 2-AJ Flick[16]