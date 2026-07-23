Must See Racing 410 Pavement Winged Warriors and Delaware Speedway Announce Event Date Change

From Must See Racing

Delaware, Ontario — Must See Racing (MSR) 410 Pavement Winged Warriors and Delaware Speedway have jointly announced that their scheduled event originally set for Friday, August 7, 2026, has been rescheduled to Friday, September 4, 2026.

Due to an unforeseen scheduling conflict affecting the event, officials from both Must See Racing and Delaware Speedway worked together to find a solution that would preserve the race rather than cancel it. After careful consideration, both organizations agreed that moving the event to September 4 was the best decision for the competitors, teams, partners, and, most importantly, the fans.

“From the beginning, our priority has been to put on the best possible show,” said representatives from both organizations. “Rather than lose one of the most anticipated races of the season, we felt it was important to work together and find a date that allows everyone to experience the excitement of the 410 Pavement Winged Warriors at Delaware Speedway.”

The new Labor Day weekend date creates an exciting opportunity for race fans and competitors alike while also opening the door for something even bigger in the future.

Officials from Must See Racing and Delaware Speedway are currently exploring plans that could lead to a major announcement for the 2027 season. Discussions are underway regarding the possibility of another premier open-wheel racing series joining the action-packed 410 Pavement Winged Warriors for what could become one of the marquee open-wheel racing events in North America.

While details are still being finalized, both organizations are committed to building an event that exceeds expectations and continues to grow the tradition of elite pavement open-wheel racing.

“We’re excited about what the future may hold,” officials added. “Our focus has always been on giving our fans the very best racing experience possible. This schedule adjustment not only ensures this year’s event will take place, but it also allows us to continue working toward an even bigger vision for 2027.”

Fans are encouraged to mark their calendars for Friday, September 4, 2026, as the Must See Racing 410 Pavement Winged Warriors return to Delaware Speedway for an evening of high-speed, edge-of-your-seat open-wheel racing.