Lucius Wins 410 Thriller at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, OH (July 24, 2026) — Bryce Lucius and Chris Andrews had the big crowd on their feet at Attica Raceway Park Friday, July 24 for Fan Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Truck Sales, the Adkins Group and Wylie and Son Quarry. The pair traded sliders and banged wheels the final four laps and then Lucius had to hold off a last lap effort from Kalib Henry before securing the win, his second straight following his Brad Doty Classic victory the previous week.

It was Lucius’ fifth career win at Attica with Henry settling for second, Andrews, Zeth Sabo and Cap Henry (from 15th) rounding out the top five. Lucius led laps 1-25 with Andrews leading laps 26 and 27 and Lucius leading the final three circuits.

“We tapped a little bit but I didn’t think it was that bad. I don’t have a mirror…we’re going for the win and we’re going to race out guts out. It’s pretty cool to go back to back with everybody that’s new on the race car. I can’t thank Landon, my dad, Roman, my mom enough,” said Lucius beside his Big Red Truck Wash, Allen Excavating, BNE Barbecue, L&L Land Solutions, J Badger HVAC, Truck Worx of Ohio, 87/40 Suspensions, Smith Titanium backed #32.

Cap Henry’s charge from 15th to fifth secures his lead in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads/Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series presented by the Baumann Auto Group standings.

Five time Attica Raceway Park champion in the Dirt Nerds Podcast Powered by Propane UMP Late Model division Devin Shiels and two time and defending track champion Kyle Moore battled each other heard over the last six laps. The duo traded sliders for the last hand full of laps before Shiels secured his third win of the year at Attica over Moore, Matt Irey, Ryan Missler and Todd Brennan.

It was Shiels 24th career win at Attica, putting him fourth on the division’s all-time win list.

“ I’m wore out. I don’t breath that hard playing basketball. That was the old cushion of the old days at Attica and there’s no one better than Kyle doing it and I knew he was going to throw some haymakers at me,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Banshee Graphics, Salenbein Trucking & Excavating; Hodges Multi Trade Services, Dirt Nerds Podcast backed #51.

Due to the Attica challenge rule, Bryan Sebetto had to start eighth in the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint A-main but it didn’t take him long to get to the front. Six time Attica champion Paul Weaver led the first 12 laps of the 25-lap affair before Sebetto took the lead. Weaver stayed close until lap 19 when a lapped car spun and collected Weaver sending him flipping and ending his night.

Sebetto drove away for his third win of the year at Attica and his seventh overall victory of 2026 (4 at Fremont Speedway). It is his 20th career 305 victory at the track, placing him seventh on the all-time win list for the division.

Rounding out the top five were Ben Watson, Seth Schneider, Dustin Dinan and Jimmy McGrath.

Sebetto builds on his lead in the Real Geese Decoys/Real Capz Attica Fremont Championship Series standings.

Attica Raceway Park

Attica, Ohio

Friday, July 24, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (2 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.588[8]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 12.644[5]

3. 3-DJ Foos, 12.684[6]

4. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 12.735[4]

5. 8T-Tanner Tecco, 12.948[3]

6. X-Mike Keegan, 13.034[7]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.063[2]

8. 7M-Brandon Moore, 13.218[1]

Qualifying Flight B (2 Laps)

1. 44-Aiden Price, 12.291[6]

2. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.446[7]

3. 32-Bryce Lucius, 12.500[1]

4. 15-Mitch Harble, 12.674[8]

5. 9-Lance Heinberger, 12.750[2]

6. 5-Kody Brewer, 12.817[4]

7. 34-Sterling Cling, 13.166[3]

8. 2X-Gage Etgen, 13.273[5]

Qualifying Flight C (2 Laps)

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.218[5]

2. 19-TJ Michael, 12.313[7]

3. 16-Gauge Garcia, 12.369[1]

4. 25R-Jordan Ryan, 12.390[4]

5. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.454[2]

6. 98-Ky Harper, 12.581[6]

DNS: 18-Elijah Ernst

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 49X-Zeth Sabo[1]

2. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

3. 3-DJ Foos[2]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

5. 3J-Trey Jacobs[7]

6. 8T-Tanner Tecco[5]

7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]

DNS: X-Mike Keegan

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

2. 15-Mitch Harble[1]

3. 44-Aiden Price[4]

4. 101-Kalib Henry[3]

5. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

6. 34-Sterling Cling[7]

7. 2X-Gage Etgen[8]

8. 9-Lance Heinberger[5]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 16-Gauge Garcia[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

3. 25R-Jordan Ryan[1]

4. 19-TJ Michael[3]

5. 33W-Cap Henry[5]

6. 98-Ky Harper[6]

DNS: 18-Elijah Ernst

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 32-Bryce Lucius[2]

2. 101-Kalib Henry[12]

3. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]

4. 49X-Zeth Sabo[6]

5. 33W-Cap Henry[15]

6. 25R-Jordan Ryan[10]

7. 3J-Trey Jacobs[13]

8. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]

9. X-Mike Keegan[22]

10. 3-DJ Foos[9]

11. 5-Kody Brewer[14]

12. 7M-Brandon Moore[19]

13. 34-Sterling Cling[17]

14. 9-Lance Heinberger[23]

15. 16-Gauge Garcia[5]

16. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[3]

17. 8T-Tanner Tecco[16]

18. 44-Aiden Price[8]

19. 98-Ky Harper[18]

20. 19-TJ Michael[4]

21. 15-Mitch Harble[7]

22. 2X-Gage Etgen[20]

DNS: 18-Elijah Ernst

Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.527[1]

2. 26-Jamie Miller, 13.806[5]

3. 0-Bradley Bateson, 13.893[6]

4. 18-Ben Watson, 13.940[4]

5. 39M-Madden Merrill, 14.089[8]

6. 13M-Kael Mowrer, 14.237[9]

7. 63B-Matt Lucius, 14.244[3]

8. 2T-Tony Alvarez, 14.271[7]

9. 1S-James Saam, 14.287[2]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. 319-Jake Hesson, 13.560[3]

2. 63-Randy Ruble, 13.819[4]

3. 1W-Paul Weaver, 13.840[6]

4. 26S-Lee Sommers, 14.005[9]

5. 11-Brayden Harrison, 14.029[2]

6. 13S-Drew Siferd, 14.095[8]

7. 39T-Trevor St Clair, 14.145[1]

8. 98-David Hoppes, 14.455[5]

9. 55-Brice Sleek, 14.878[7]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 9R-Logan Riehl, 13.552[1]

2. 8-Bryan Sebetto, 13.735[4]

3. 49I-John Ivy, 13.848[8]

4. 78-Austin Black, 14.040[6]

5. 24-Andrea Weaver, 14.320[3]

6. 14T-Tim Freeman, 14.405[5]

7. 30-David Bretz, 14.505[7]

8. 4X-Kanon Posey, 14.559[2]

Qualifying FLight D (3 Laps)

1. 36-Seth Schneider, 13.442[5]

2. X15-Kasey Ziebold, 13.511[4]

3. 6-Dustin Dinan, 13.680[8]

4. 19R-Steve Rando, 13.854[1]

5. 09-Daniel Hoffman, 13.863[6]

6. 3M-Logan Mongeau, 13.927[7]

7. 2-Brenden Torok, 13.970[2]

8. 8K-Zach Kramer, 14.052[3]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 18-Ben Watson[1]

2. 0-Bradley Bateson[2]

3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[4]

4. 26-Jamie Miller[3]

5. 39M-Madden Merrill[5]

6. 13M-Kael Mowrer[6]

7. 2T-Tony Alvarez[8]

8. 63B-Matt Lucius[7]

9. 1S-James Saam[9]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 1W-Paul Weaver[2]

2. 319-Jake Hesson[4]

3. 26S-Lee Sommers[1]

4. 63-Randy Ruble[3]

5. 13S-Drew Siferd[6]

6. 11-Brayden Harrison[5]

7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[7]

8. 98-David Hoppes[8]

9. 55-Brice Sleek[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[3]

2. 49I-John Ivy[2]

3. 9R-Logan Riehl[4]

4. 78-Austin Black[1]

5. 4X-Kanon Posey[8]

6. 14T-Tim Freeman[6]

7. 24-Andrea Weaver[5]

8. 30-David Bretz[7]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 19R-Steve Rando[1]

2. 6-Dustin Dinan[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

4. X15-Kasey Ziebold[3]

5. 3M-Logan Mongeau[6]

6. 8K-Zach Kramer[8]

7. 2-Brenden Torok[7]

8. 09-Daniel Hoffman[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 8-Bryan Sebetto[7]

2. 18-Ben Watson[2]

3. 36-Seth Schneider[4]

4. 6-Dustin Dinan[9]

5. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10]

6. 49I-John Ivy[6]

7. 26-Jamie Miller[13]

8. X15-Kasey Ziebold[5]

9. 8K-Zach Kramer[17]

10. 0-Bradley Bateson[3]

11. 9R-Logan Riehl[12]

12. 19R-Steve Rando[8]

13. 26S-Lee Sommers[11]

14. 63-Randy Ruble[14]

15. 3M-Logan Mongeau[19]

16. 13S-Drew Siferd[21]

17. 4X-Kanon Posey[18]

18. 14T-Tim Freeman[22]

19. 13M-Kael Mowrer[16]

20. 1W-Paul Weaver[1]

21. 2T-Tony Alvarez[20]

22. 78-Austin Black[15]

B-Main (8 Laps)

1. 13M-Kael Mowrer[3]

2. 4X-Kanon Posey[2]

3. 2T-Tony Alvarez[5]

4. 14T-Tim Freeman[4]

5. 30-David Bretz[7]

6. 24-Andrea Weaver[6]

7. 1S-James Saam[8]

DNS: 39M-Madden Merrill

B-Main 2 (8 Laps)

1. 8K-Zach Kramer[4]

2. 3M-Logan Mongeau[2]

3. 13S-Drew Siferd[1]

4. 2-Brenden Torok[6]

5. 11-Brayden Harrison[3]

6. 09-Daniel Hoffman[8]

7. 39T-Trevor St Clair[5]

8. 98-David Hoppes[7]

9. 55-Brice Sleek[9]

UMP Late Models

Qualifying Flight A (3 Laps)

1. 51B-Brayden Shiels, 14.786[2]

2. 59-Larry Bellman, 14.944[8]

3. 117-Kevin Reeve, 15.097[4]

4. 28-Kent Brewer, 15.149[7]

5. 22-Dominic DeNero, 15.481[3]

6. 42*-Bob Mayer, 15.671[5]

7. 69R-Doug Baird, 16.586[1]

8. 5EM-Emma Markham, 19.786[6]

Qualifying Flight B (3 Laps)

1. RH21-Gregg Haskell, 14.771[3]

2. 7-Nick Cox, 14.790[1]

3. 36-Matt Irey, 14.801[4]

4. 4M-Jamie Miller, 15.122[5]

5. 45-Jamie Grochowski, 15.163[7]

6. 03-Jim Gingery, 15.463[2]

7. 11-Austin Gibson, 16.029[6]

Qualifying Flight C (3 Laps)

1. 20-Todd Brennan, 14.471[7]

2. 50-Ryan Missler, 14.495[3]

3. 1*-Kyle Moore, 14.637[1]

4. 14-JR Gentry, 14.642[2]

5. 8-Rob Anderzack, 14.801[4]

6. 98-Tim Sabo, 14.938[5]

7. 75-Dusty Moore, 59.999[6]

Qualifying Flight D (3 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels, 14.533[2]

2. 79-Doug Drown, 14.607[4]

3. 5M-Ryan Markham, 14.721[1]

4. 15B-Mike Bores, 14.820[3]

5. 29-Nate Potts, 15.217[6]

6. 0-Cameron Tusing, 15.519[5]

7. 16-Steve Sabo, 16.314[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 117-Kevin Reeve[2]

2. 28-Kent Brewer[1]

3. 22-Dominic DeNero[5]

4. 51B-Brayden Shiels[4]

5. 69R-Doug Baird[7]

6. 42*-Bob Mayer[6]

7. 5EM-Emma Markham[8]

8. 59-Larry Bellman[3]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 36-Matt Irey[2]

2. RH21-Gregg Haskell[4]

3. 7-Nick Cox[3]

4. 45-Jamie Grochowski[5]

5. 4M-Jamie Miller[1]

6. 03-Jim Gingery[6]

7. 11-Austin Gibson[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 1*-Kyle Moore[2]

2. 14-JR Gentry[1]

3. 20-Todd Brennan[4]

4. 50-Ryan Missler[3]

5. 8-Rob Anderzack[5]

6. 98-Tim Sabo[6]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 15B-Mike Bores[1]

2. 51-Devin Shiels[4]

3. 79-Doug Drown[3]

4. 5M-Ryan Markham[2]

5. 29-Nate Potts[5]

6. 0-Cameron Tusing[6]

7. 16-Steve Sabo[7]

B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 8-Rob Anderzack[3]

2. 98-Tim Sabo[7]

3. 4M-Jamie Miller[2]

4. 0-Cameron Tusing[8]

5. 42*-Bob Mayer[5]

6. 11-Austin Gibson[10]

7. 16-Steve Sabo[11]

8. 03-Jim Gingery[6]

9. 5EM-Emma Markham[9]

DNS: 69R-Doug Baird

DNS: 29-Nate Potts

DNS: 59-Larry Bellman

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[4]

2. 1*-Kyle Moore[8]

3. 36-Matt Irey[7]

4. 50-Ryan Missler[9]

5. 20-Todd Brennan[5]

6. 15B-Mike Bores[10]

7. RH21-Gregg Haskell[6]

8. 79-Doug Drown[13]

9. 117-Kevin Reeve[2]

10. 45-Jamie Grochowski[15]

11. 4M-Jamie Miller[19]

12. 22-Dominic DeNero[11]

13. 98-Tim Sabo[18]

14. 51B-Brayden Shiels[14]

15. 5M-Ryan Markham[16]

16. 28-Kent Brewer[1]

17. 7-Nick Cox[12]

18. 14-JR Gentry[3]

19. 8-Rob Anderzack[17]

DNS: 0-Cameron Tusing