High Limit Racing makes only Placerville appearance of season Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The High Rollers of Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing make their anticipated return to Placerville Speedway this Saturday August 22nd, when the Grocery Outlet “Gold Rush Classic” invades the El Dorado County Fairgrounds.

California native and fan favorite Rico Abreu brings the series point lead into the West Coast Swing.

The defending Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing champion has four wins on the season and sits atop the standings over Clute, Texas’ Aaron Reutzel; Fresno’s Giovanni Scelzi; Indianapolis, Indiana’s Tyler Courtney and Monrovia, Indiana’s Justin Peck.

Last season saw Aromas, California’s Justin Sanders edge fellow Golden State driver Kaleb Montgomery during a thrilling feature to score his first career national Sprint Car victory. Both drivers return on Saturday hoping to put their names towards the front once again.

Clovis driver Corey Day won the Dave Bradway Jr. Memorial at Placerville Speedway in 2022 and looks to add the Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic on Saturday. The three-time Gold Cup champion has four triumphs this season with Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing.

The ever-popular James McFadden captured the Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic with High Limit Racing in 2024 and returns on Saturday aboard the Tarlton & Son No. 21 mount. The Aussi also ran third at the event in 2023 with the World of Outlaws.

Additional drivers looking to punch their ticket to victory lane this Saturday will include past Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic winner Shane Golobic of Fremont; Broken Arrow, Oklahoma’s Tanner Thorson; Suisun City’s Chance Grasty; Myerstown, Pennsylvania’s Brent Marks; Clovis’ Dominic Gorden; Jacksonville, Oregon’s Tanner Holmes; San Jose’s Tim Kaeding; Yuba City’s Landon Brooks; Sacramento’s Austin Wood; Knoxville, Iowa’s Kerry Madsen; Locust Grove, Oklahoma’s Daison Pursley; Enumclaw, Washington’s Kasey Kahne and more.

The Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic begins the final stretch of the Sprint Car season at Placerville Speedway. After this Saturday, only three more weekends of Sprint Car racing remain in 2026.

The high-banked bullring plays host to the 21st annual “Forni-Humphreys Classic” on Saturday September 12th, followed by the NARC 410 Sprint Car sanctioned “Pay Dirt Showdown” presented by Sierra Nevada Brewing on Saturday October 10th.

For the first time ever Winged 360 Sprint Cars will then be part of the Hangtown 100 on Friday and Saturday November 13th and 14th. Both nights also showcase the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand tickets for the Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic this Saturday August 22nd are Reserved and can be purchased via https://highlimitracing.ticketspice.com/placerville-speedway-khlr-2026

Pit passes can be purchased at the pit gate on race day or via the Pit Pay App.

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Hot laps are slated for 5:45pm with qualifying and racing to follow. Hirst Home Team Happy Hour is offered from 4-6pm in the grandstands featuring live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer at the Cold Zone.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday August 22: Interstate Batteries High Limit Racing Winged 410 Sprint Cars | Grocery Outlet Gold Rush Classic

Saturday September 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 21st annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.