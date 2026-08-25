Sprint Car Track Championships and Bonus Money for Late Model Street Stocks Up for Grabs This Sunday at Huset’s Speedway During Heiman Fire Equipment Night

Inside Line Promotions

BRANDON, S.D. (Aug. 24, 2026) – Two track champions will be crowned and bonus money is on the table this Sunday during Heiman Fire Equipment Night at Huset’s Speedway.

The Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series are down to their final points show of the season with Heiman Fire Equipment adding bonus money to the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division, which pays $5,000 to win, $2,000 for second place and $1,000 for third place.

Ryan Timms holds a 14-point lead over Christopher Thram in the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars championship standings with Kaleb Johnson 22 points out of the top spot.

Lee Goos Jr. is three points ahead of Aydin Lloyd in the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series championship standings. Brandon Bosma is 24 points behind Goos Jr.

With two points races remaining in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks season, Dustin Gulbrandson owns a six-point advantage over Craig Hanisch in the championship standings with Garet Deboer only 10 points back of the lead.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series has featured six different feature winners in six main events this season. Cory Yeigh is the only repeat winner in the Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks division, which has showcased six winners in seven races. The winningest driver at the track this year has been Ryan Timms, who has captured three of the five Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars A Mains.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m.

Adult tickets are $23 at the gate or $20 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 or $8 if purchased in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

2026 HUSET’S SPEEDWAY WEEKLY DIVISION FEATURE WINNERS –

Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars

Ryan Timms – 3 (June 14, July 12 and July 19); Rees Moran – 1 (Aug. 2) and Christopher Thram – 1 (May 10)

Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Blake Ballenger – 1 (June 14); Brandon Bosma – 1 (July 12); Lee Goos Jr. – 1 (Aug. 23); Gavin Gregory – 1 (July 19); Aydin Lloyd – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Serbus – 1 (Aug. 2)

Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks

Cory Yeigh – 2 (June 14 and July 19); Mike Chaney – 1 (Aug. 2); Ron Howe – 1 (July 12); Zach Olivier – 1 (Aug. 23); Matt Steuerwald – 1 (May 10) and Trevor Tesch – 1 (May 25)

UP NEXT –

Sunday for Heiman Fire Equipment Night featuring the Cressman Sanitation 410 Outlaw Sprint Cars, Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks and the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

X: http://www.x.com/HusetsSpeedway

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/HusetsSpeedwaySD

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is home to the BillionAuto.com Huset’s High Bank Nationals, which runs June 17-20 and features two six-figure payouts that week. The dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D., hosts a variety of events from Mother’s Day Weekend through Labor Day Weekend. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee national events and a strong Sunday Night weekly program. Check out the complete schedule and get more information about Huset’s Speedway at http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com.