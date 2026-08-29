Kale Drake Sweeps Weekend at Sweet Springs

From POWRi

SWEET SPRINGS, MO (August 29, 2026) — Kale Drake would sweep the weekend in style by earning his third career feature victory at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex with the POWRi National and West Midget Leagues during Night Two of the Summer Sendoff, leading all thirty laps of the feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with twenty-six talented entries in the POWRi National and West Midgets would find Karter Sarff starting the action with quick time in qualifying after clocking a 12.000-second lap. Kale Drake, Colton Robinson, and Karter Sarff would each notch heat-race victories, with Landon Henry earning the semi-feature win.

Launching the feature field would find high-point qualifier Karter Sarff and Kale Drake leading the field to the green flag, with Drake gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap.

Never relinquishing the top spot, Drake would be hounded every step of the way by a fast and smooth Karter Sarff, who ultimately finished second, as Brecken Reese held steady throughout the feature to place third.

“I thought last night was a technical track, and Sweet Springs said, ‘Watch this,’ tonight. It was a super technical track, and I really had to calm myself down behind the wheel and just hit my marks. I had a blast tonight; this place always has character,” said Kale Drake in the SSMC winner’s circle. Drake added, “We really want this championship with POWRi. We’re trying so hard to earn a spot in Monday’s Race of Champions at the Chili Bowl.”

Remaining in the hunt throughout the event, Colton Robinson would finish fourth, with hard-charger Kyle Jones advancing six positions to round out the top five in Night Two of the Summer Sendoff at Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

POWRi National Midget League / POWRi West Midget Car Series

Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex

Sweet Springs, Missouri

Saturday, August 29, 2026

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 1 (3 Laps)

1. 40D-Drake Edwards, 12.077[7]

2. 4-Kale Drake, 12.141[9]

3. 19AZ-Drew Sherman, 12.171[8]

4. 36-Jonathan Beason, 12.186[5]

5. 7-Shannon McQueen, 12.273[1]

6. 22-Hank Soares, 12.319[2]

7. 21H-Levi Hinck, 12.413[3]

8. 54S-Zane Lawrence, 12.554[4]

9. 21-Ethan Doull, 13.205[6]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 2 (3 Laps)

1. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 12.008[9]

2. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 12.152[6]

3. 67K-Colton Robinson, 12.318[2]

4. 89-Todd McVay, 12.357[8]

5. 27X-Kyle Jones, 12.359[7]

6. 3U-Landon Henry, 12.384[3]

7. 7D-Michelle Decker, 12.436[5]

8. 7M-Jordan McCann, 13.538[1]

9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt, 15.000[4]

Big R Stores Qualifying Group 3 (3 Laps)

1. 7U-Karter Sarff, 12.000[4]

2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison, 12.129[6]

3. 11A-Andrew Felker, 12.355[8]

4. 40L-Mack Leopard, 12.425[2]

5. 11-Alex Midkiff, 12.634[3]

6. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.745[5]

7. 3-Gage Trube, 12.811[7]

8. 33-Branigan Roark, 12.821[1]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 4-Kale Drake[3]

2. 36-Jonathan Beason[1]

3. 40D-Drake Edwards[4]

4. 7-Shannon McQueen[5]

5. 22-Hank Soares[6]

6. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[2]

7. 21H-Levi Hinck[7]

8. 54S-Zane Lawrence[8]

9. 21-Ethan Doull[9]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 67K-Colton Robinson[2]

2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[4]

3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[3]

4. 27X-Kyle Jones[5]

5. 89-Todd McVay[1]

6. 3U-Landon Henry[6]

7. 7D-Michelle Decker[7]

8. 7M-Jordan McCann[8]

9. 4F-Chad Frewaldt[9]

Milestone Home Service Co Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 7U-Karter Sarff[4]

2. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[3]

3. 40L-Mack Leopard[1]

4. 11A-Andrew Felker[2]

5. 11-Alex Midkiff[5]

6. 33-Branigan Roark[8]

7. 3-Gage Trube[7]

8. 00-Broc Elliott[6]

RaceTech Titianium B-Feature (12 Laps)

1. 3U-Landon Henry[2]

2. 21H-Levi Hinck[3]

3. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[1]

4. 54S-Zane Lawrence[7]

5. 7D-Michelle Decker[4]

6. 00-Broc Elliott[6]

7. 3-Gage Trube[5]

8. 7M-Jordan McCann[8]

9. 21-Ethan Doull[9]

DNS: 4F-Chad Frewaldt

Toyota Racing Development A-Feature (30 Laps)

1. 4-Kale Drake[2]

2. 7U-Karter Sarff[1]

3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]

4. 67K-Colton Robinson[4]

5. 27X-Kyle Jones[11]

6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[8]

7. 11A-Andrew Felker[12]

8. 36-Jonathan Beason[7]

9. 22-Hank Soares[13]

10. 83H-Cullen Hutchison[5]

11. 40L-Mack Leopard[9]

12. 11-Alex Midkiff[14]

13. 21H-Levi Hinck[18]

14. 19AZ-Drew Sherman[19]

15. 3U-Landon Henry[17]

16. 00-Broc Elliott[22]

17. 7-Shannon McQueen[10]

18. 7D-Michelle Decker[21]

19. 54S-Zane Lawrence[20]

20. 89-Todd McVay[16]

21. 40D-Drake Edwards[6]

22. 33-Branigan Roark[15]