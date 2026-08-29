Ryan Timms Caps Knoxville Title on Season Championship Night With Seventh Victory

From Bill Wright

KNOXVILLE, IA (August 29, 2026) — Another evening of great racing capped off an exciting year at Knoxville Raceway Saturday on McKay Group Season Championship Night. Ryan Timms has been the class of the field in the Leighton State Bank 410 class, and he proved it again, winning his seventh feature of the year at the “Sprint Car Capital of the World.” It was worth $7,000 and was a perfect end for the Oklahoma City native’s championship season at Knoxville.

Veteran Josh Schneiderman mastered the Randall Roofing 360 feature and took home $3,000 for his first ever win here. Tasker Phillips entered the night with a 79 point disadvantage on leader Kade Higday, but his third place finish, coupled with an eleventh place standing for Higday, handed him his second title by just seven markers. It was a bit of redemption for the Pleasantville, Iowa native, who was disqualified post-race a few weeks back for not reporting to the scales. JJ Hickle, who declared 410 driver status, won the owner’s championship in the 360’s.

Matthew Stelzer used a late pass of rookie Matthew Botts to take his eighteenth career win in the Raceway Tire & Muffler Pro Sprints . His win stopped J Kinder’s quest for a perfect season. In the end, the Iberia, Missouri native picked up his third championship and won seven of the eight races contested this season.

The 25-lap 410 feature saw pole-sitter Brian Brown lead early over Chris Martin, Jace Park, Justin Henderson and Ryan Timms. Timms moved into fourth on lap two, before Hank Davis slowed three laps in. It would prove to be the only caution.

Brown led Martin, Park, Timms and Henderson back to green. Timms quickly took third, while Austin McCarl entered the top five, and then took fourth from Park on lap five.

Brown was into lapped traffic by the ninth circuit. At that point, Timms used the low side of turn two to grab second from Martin. McCarl followed him into third a lap later.

On lap 12, Timms used a slider to get by Brown and take the point. A circuit later, McCarl moved into second, and tried to run down Timms in traffic.

McCarl would pull up a couple of times, but in the end, Timms would race home first in front of McCarl, Brown, Park and Martin. JJ Hickle, Carson McCarl, Henderson, Ashton Torgerson and hard-charger Terry McCarl rounded out the top ten. Henderson set quick time over the 30-car field, while Hickle, ,Carson McCarl and Matt Juhl won heats. Tasker Phillips claimed the B main.

“Three months before Shane (Liebig) and I hooked up, if you would have told me everything we accomplished, there was no way I would believe you,” said a happy Timms. “I’m very fortunate to have such a fast race car, great team guys and a great owner. It’s just a great combination overall. I’ve just enjoyed running Knoxville so much. I appreciate all the fans that support us every week, all the Knoxville track crew, safety crew, just everyone here. This is our home.”

The 20-lap 360 main event began with Hickle leading Alex Vande Voort, Tony Rost, Tasker Phillips and Ryan Giles. Hickle spun out of the lead a lap in, and was forced to restart at the tail.

On the restart, sixth running Joe Beaver flipped, collecting Cam Martin, who also got upside down. Neither was injured.

Vande Voort assumed the lead, ahead of Rost, Tasker, Giles and Matt Juhl. On the restart, Josh Schneiderman jumped from sixth to fourth before Evan Semerad spun, bringing out the final caution.

Vande Voort led Tasker, Rost, Schneiderman and Juhl back to green. Schneiderman was second by lap eight. Vande Voort got into traffic on the thirteenth circuit, and Schneiderman closed in. With a move on the low side of turn three, he took the point with six to go.

Schneiderman would extend his lead to the checkers, and take his first ever win here. Vande Voort finished a career-best second, ahead of season champion Tasker Phillips, late closer Ryan Leavitt and Juhl. Hard-charger Riley Goodno, Rost, Giles, Carson McCarl and Dustin Selvage completed the top ten. Juhl set quick time over the 36-car field while Schneiderman, Selvage, Giles and Beaver won the heats. Sawyer Phillips claimed the B main. Alan Zoutte got upside down hard in qualifying, but walked away.

“I have to thank my brother (Jarrod), Tuck for coming back around, my old man (Bart)…he’s always around,” said a joyful Schneiderman in Victory Lane. “He may not be around every night, but he’s always around. We blew up a motor in June, and we’ve (been bad) ever since. We got a flat tire running third. This one is ours, and I don’t really give a (hoot) anymore!”

The 15-lap Pro Sprints feature got off to a rocky start. Clayton Vanderploeg spun after contact with Tyler Thompson and exited. On the second try, Carter Hansen spun into the turn one wall, and Matt Allen stopped on the third attempt.

Once green, the race went non-stop. Leading rookie contender Matthew Botts led Matthew Stelzer, Luke Lane, Devin Kline and Chase Young early. Kline moved up to third, and Young worked his way into fourth by lap five as he and Lane went back and forth in a good race.

Botts was steady up front, but Stelzer used some veteran moves to close in and then slide by to take the point with four to go. Kline would also get by Botts in the closing stages and take second, while Tyler Thompson closed late to finish fourth, ahead of Lane. Young, champion J Kinder, Mike Mayberry, Jeff Wilke and Allen rounded out the top ten. Lane and Young set quick time in their respective groups and Kinder and Mayberry won the heats.

“I’m a little emotional,” said Stelzer in Victory Lane. “I want to thank John and Connie (McCoy) for all their years of service here at Knoxville. I also want to thank J. I’ve raced with J for over 17 years and he’s one of the best guys in this class and is the G.O.A.T. now. I just appreciate racing with him all these years and just wish him the best with what he does in the future. We’ve been trying to get this win for the last month. We lost my grandma in June, and she and grandpa always brought me to the Nationals every year. If it wasn’t for her, I wouldn’t have done this. This win is for her.”

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville Nationals

Saturday, August 30, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

410 Qualifying

1. 11-Justin Henderson, 14.997[1]

2. 10-Ryan Timms, 15.071[28]

3. 21-Brian Brown, 15.136[9]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl, 15.220[13]

5. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 15.253[19]

6. 40-Clint Garner, 15.268[8]

7. 28-Jace Park, 15.281[26]

8. 44-Chris Martin, 15.307[12]

9. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.339[11]

10. 2M-JJ Hickle, 15.355[16]

11. 27-Carson McCarl, 15.357[30]

12. 8N-Rees Moran, 15.394[23]

13. 4W-Jamie Ball, 15.421[2]

14. 121-RJ Johnson, 15.427[5]

15. 2KS-Hank Davis, 15.441[18]

16. 22-Riley Goodno, 15.444[14]

17. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 15.447[4]

18. 17A-Jack Anderson, 15.463[7]

19. 31-Koby Werkmeister, 15.492[15]

20. 24-Terry McCarl, 15.502[25]

21. 3P-Sawyer Phillips, 15.511[6]

22. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 15.512[29]

23. 44X-Scotty Johnson, 15.547[3]

24. 80P-Jacob Peterson, 15.553[24]

25. 15JR-Cole Mincer, 15.568[17]

26. 7B-Ben Brown, 15.693[20]

27. 15-Jack Potter, 15.776[21]

28. 10V-Joe Beaver, 15.878[22]

29. 56-Joe Simbro, 15.892[10]

DNS: 2K-Lynton Jeffrey, 15.892

410 Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 2M-JJ Hickle[1]

2. 11-Justin Henderson[4]

3. 28-Jace Park[2]

4. 88W-Austin McCarl[3]

5. 4W-Jamie Ball[5]

6. 22-Riley Goodno[6]

7. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[8]

8. 15JR-Cole Mincer[9]

9. 10V-Joe Beaver[10]

10. 31-Koby Werkmeister[7]

410 Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Carson McCarl[1]

2. 10-Ryan Timms[4]

3. 44-Chris Martin[2]

4. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[3]

5. 49-Josh Schneiderman[6]

6. 24-Terry McCarl[7]

7. 121-RJ Johnson[5]

8. 7B-Ben Brown[9]

9. 44X-Scotty Johnson[8]

10. 56-Joe Simbro[10]

410 Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 09-Matt Juhl[2]

2. 8N-Rees Moran[1]

3. 21-Brian Brown[4]

4. 40-Clint Garner[3]

5. 17A-Jack Anderson[6]

6. 2KS-Hank Davis[5]

7. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[7]

8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[8]

9. 15-Jack Potter[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[3]

2. 121-RJ Johnson[1]

3. 3P-Sawyer Phillips[4]

4. 10V-Joe Beaver[8]

5. 31-Koby Werkmeister[2]

6. 15JR-Cole Mincer[5]

7. 7B-Ben Brown[6]

8. 80P-Jacob Peterson[7]

9. 15-Jack Potter[10]

DNS: 44X-Scotty Johnson

DNS: 56-Joe Simbro

410 A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 10-Ryan Timms[5]

2. 88W-Austin McCarl[10]

3. 21-Brian Brown[1]

4. 28-Jace Park[3]

5. 44-Chris Martin[2]

6. 2M-JJ Hickle[9]

7. 27-Carson McCarl[8]

8. 11-Justin Henderson[6]

9. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[11]

10. 24-Terry McCarl[17]

11. 22-Riley Goodno[16]

12. 09-Matt Juhl[7]

13. 17A-Jack Anderson[15]

14. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips

15. 49-Josh Schneiderman[14]

16. 2KS-Hank Davis[18]

17. 3P-Sawyer Phillips

18. 15JR-Cole Mincer

19. 40-Clint Garner[12]

20. 4W-Jamie Ball[13]

21. 121-RJ Johnson

22. 31-Koby Werkmeister

23. 10V-Joe Beaver

24. 8N-Rees Moran[4]

Winged 360 Sprint Cars

360 Qualifying

1. 09-Matt Juhl, 15.803[14]

2. 9-Laney Moore, 15.826[17]

3. 6-Logan Moore, 15.941[3]

4. 47-Tony Shilling, 15.991[28]

5. 40-Clint Garner, 16.008[9]

6. 4J-Ryan Leavitt, 16.036[11]

7. 4W-Jamie Ball, 16.043[18]

8. 63-JJ Hickle, 16.044[21]

9. 49-Josh Schneiderman, 16.060[10]

10. G2-Tony Rost, 16.069[36]

11. 5A-Alex Vande Voort, 16.074[12]

12. 71-Brandon Worthington, 16.080[2]

13. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips, 16.095[22]

14. 7-Dustin Selvage, 16.118[23]

15. 2M-Ryan Giles, 16.134[34]

16. 53-Joe Beaver, 16.145[35]

17. 7S-Sawyer Phillips, 16.163[31]

18. 59-Evan Semerad, 16.173[19]

19. 4-Cameron Martin, 16.206[26]

20. 22P-Jesse Pate, 16.210[8]

21. 22X-Riley Goodno, 16.218[29]

22. 01-Carson McCarl, 16.227[6]

23. 24H-Kade Higday, 16.268[30]

24. T4-Tyler Graves, 16.277[27]

25. 83-Kurt Mueller, 16.299[13]

26. 3R-Russell Potter, 16.308[33]

27. 86-Timothy Smith, 16.316[25]

28. 26-Chase Young, 16.319[15]

29. 7G-Jackson Gray, 16.324[5]

30. 57-Cam Sorrels, 16.373[16]

31. 14-Aidan Zoutte, 16.505[32]

32. 11X-Jaden Alexander, 16.750[1]

33. 14L-Landon Muehlberger, 17.123[4]

34. 33-Alan Zoutte, 17.382[20]

35. 88S-Riley Scott, 17.382[7]

DNS: 1A-John Anderson, 17.382

360 Heat Race #1 (7 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[2]

2. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[1]

3. 09-Matt Juhl[4]

4. 40-Clint Garner[3]

5. 22X-Riley Goodno[6]

6. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[5]

7. 7G-Jackson Gray[8]

8. 83-Kurt Mueller[7]

9. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[9]

360 Heat Race #2 (7 Laps)

1. 7-Dustin Selvage[1]

2. G2-Tony Rost[2]

3. 4J-Ryan Leavitt[3]

4. 01-Carson McCarl[6]

5. 9-Laney Moore[4]

6. 59-Evan Semerad[5]

7. 57-Cam Sorrels[8]

8. 3R-Russell Potter[7]

DNS: 1A-John Anderson

360 Heat Race #3 (7 Laps)

1. 2M-Ryan Giles[1]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[2]

3. 4W-Jamie Ball[3]

4. 4-Cameron Martin[5]

5. 24H-Kade Higday[6]

6. 6-Logan Moore[4]

7. 86-Timothy Smith[7]

8. 14-Aidan Zoutte[8]

DNS: 33-Alan Zoutte

360 Heat Race #4 (7 Laps)

1. 53-Joe Beaver[1]

2. 63-JJ Hickle[3]

3. 71-Brandon Worthington[2]

4. 47-Tony Shilling[4]

5. 22P-Jesse Pate[5]

6. 26-Chase Young[7]

7. T4-Tyler Graves[6]

8. 11X-Jaden Alexander[8]

9. 88S-Riley Scott[9]

360 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[2]

3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 4J-Ryan Leavitt[10]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[9]

6. 22X-Riley Goodno[17]

7. G2-Tony Rost[3]

8. 2M-Ryan Giles[6]

9. 01-Carson McCarl[14]

10. 7-Dustin Selvage[7]

11. 24H-Kade Higday[19]

12. 40-Clint Garner[13]

13. 63-JJ Hickle[1]

14. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[21]

15. 47-Tony Shilling[16]

16. 4W-Jamie Ball[11]

17. 71-Brandon Worthington[12]

18. 9-Laney Moore[18]

19. 22P-Jesse Pate[20]

20. 59-Evan Semerad[23]

21. 6-Logan Moore[22]

22. 53-Joe Beaver[5]

23. 4-Cameron Martin[15]

24. 26-Chase Young[24]

360 B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 6-Logan Moore[2]

3. 59-Evan Semerad[3]

4. 26-Chase Young[4]

5. 57-Cam Sorrels[6]

6. 7G-Jackson Gray[5]

7. T4-Tyler Graves[8]

8. 83-Kurt Mueller[9]

9. 86-Timothy Smith[7]

10. 3R-Russell Potter[10]

11. 11X-Jaden Alexander[12]

12. 14-Aidan Zoutte[11]

13. 88S-Riley Scott[14]

14. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[13]

360 B-Main (10 Laps)

1. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[1]

2. 6-Logan Moore[2]

3. 59-Evan Semerad[3]

4. 26-Chase Young[4]

5. 57-Cam Sorrels[6]

6. 7G-Jackson Gray[5]

7. T4-Tyler Graves[8]

8. 83-Kurt Mueller[9]

9. 86-Timothy Smith[7]

10. 3R-Russell Potter[10]

11. 11X-Jaden Alexander[12]

12. 14-Aidan Zoutte[11]

13. 88S-Riley Scott[14]

14. 14L-Landon Muehlberger[13]

360 A-Main (20 Laps)

1. 49-Josh Schneiderman[8]

2. 5A-Alex Vande Voort[2]

3. 1TZ-Tasker Phillips[4]

4. 4J-Ryan Leavitt[10]

5. 09-Matt Juhl[9]

6. 22X-Riley Goodno[17]

7. G2-Tony Rost[3]

8. 2M-Ryan Giles[6]

9. 01-Carson McCarl[14]

10. 7-Dustin Selvage[7]

11. 24H-Kade Higday[19]

12. 40-Clint Garner[13]

13. 63-JJ Hickle[1]

14. 7S-Sawyer Phillips[21]

15. 47-Tony Shilling[16]

16. 4W-Jamie Ball[11]

17. 71-Brandon Worthington[12]

18. 9-Laney Moore[18]

19. 22P-Jesse Pate[20]

20. 59-Evan Semerad[23]

21. 6-Logan Moore[22]

22. 53-Joe Beaver[5]

23. 4-Cameron Martin[15]

24. 26-Chase Young[24]

Pro Sprints

Pro Sprints Qualifying

1. 9-Luke Lane, 18.051[5]

2. 23B-Matthew Botts, 18.089[9]

3. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg, 18.273[7]

4. 44-Brody Johnson, 18.303[6]

5. 88-J Kinder, 18.420[2]

6. 2-Casey Friedrichsen, 18.485[4]

7. 14-Tim Young, 18.887[1]

8. 7-Nick Guernsey, 19.702[3]

9. 30C-Carter Hansen, 19.702[8]

Pro Sprints Qualifying 2

1. 26-Chase Young, 17.626[5]

2. 99-Matthew Stelzer, 17.730[2]

3. 0-Mike Mayberry, 17.735[1]

4. 7C-Devin Kline, 17.776[7]

5. 48-Tyler Thompson, 17.795[4]

6. 41-Jeff Wilke, 17.916[8]

7. 17-Matt Allen, 18.470[3]

8. (DQ) 52-Knox Peterson, 18.470[6]

Pro Sprints Heat Race #1 (6 Laps)

1. 88-J Kinder[5]

2. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg[2]

3. 9-Luke Lane[4]

4. 23B-Matthew Botts[3]

5. 44-Brody Johnson[1]

6. 30C-Carter Hansen[9]

7. 14-Tim Young[7]

8. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[6]

9. 7-Nick Guernsey[8]

Pro Sprints Heat Race #2 (6 Laps)

1. 0-Mike Mayberry[2]

2. 7C-Devin Kline[1]

3. 99-Matthew Stelzer[3]

4. 26-Chase Young[4]

5. 48-Tyler Thompson[5]

6. 41-Jeff Wilke[6]

7. 17-Matt Allen[7]

8. 52-Knox Peterson[8]

Pro Sprints A-Main (15 Laps)

1. 99-Matthew Stelzer[4]

2. 7C-Devin Kline[6]

3. 23B-Matthew Botts[1]

4. 48-Tyler Thompson[10]

5. 9-Luke Lane[3]

6. 26-Chase Young[2]

7. 88-J Kinder[7]

8. 0-Mike Mayberry[8]

9. 41-Jeff Wilke[12]

10. 17-Matt Allen[14]

11. 44-Brody Johnson[9]

12. 14-Tim Young[13]

13. 52-Knox Peterson[16]

14. 7-Nick Guernsey[17]

15. 2-Casey Friedrichsen[15]

16. 57-Clayton Vanderploeg[5]

17. 30C-Carter Hansen[11]