MILLER LIVES UP TO “THE THRILLER” NAME, WINS DICK TOBIAS CLASSIC

By Kurt Bettler

Kutztown, Pennsylvania (August 30, 2026)………When the pressure was at its highest, Kenny Miller III delivered.

“The Thriller” lived up to his nickname on Sunday night at Kutztown, Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA, charging from the 10th starting position and surviving a thrilling late-race battle with Chris Allen Jr. to capture the Dick Tobias Classic 30-lap feature and his second victory of the 2026 season with the USAC East Coast Sprint Cars presented by Baer Den Farms.

Allen Jr. finished second, with Steven Drevicki completing the podium.

The evening began with a special Meet & Greet behind the frontstretch grandstands, giving fans an opportunity to meet the USAC East Coast Sprint Car drivers and see their machines up close before warmups. More than 10 cars and 13 drivers participated in the event.

Once the green flag dropped, Allen Jr. immediately established himself at the front of the field in the No. 71, while Briggs Danner battled Olivia Thayer for second.

Danner, piloting the co-owned Danner-Hires No. 2, quickly adapted to a unique engine combination utilizing a carburetor over the 360 engine. He moved into second by lap three and immediately began closing in on Allen.

Several cautions slowed the early pace, including a stopped Scott Frack and a lap nine incident in turn four involving Frack, Brett Rose, and Heidi Hedin.

As the race progressed, lapped traffic entered the picture and the complexion of the battle began to change.

Starting 10th, Miller quietly worked his way through the field. By lap 20, “The Thriller” had cracked the top three, moving past Ed Aikin, who was enjoying a strong run in the No. 7.

Christian Bruno joined the battle but saw his night take a difficult turn when contact with the turn one wall resulted in a flat right front tire on the JMO Motorsports No. 3BC.

At the front, Danner had caught Allen and made his move with a well-timed slider in turn one. The move appeared to put Danner in position to take control of the race, but the yellow flag flew before the pass could stand.

The restart put Allen back in front, with Danner remaining within striking distance. Behind the leaders, Drevicki, Aikin, and Ronald Helmick continued their own intense battle.

Then, with just a handful of laps remaining, heartbreak struck the No. 2. Danner lost a rear gear, ending his bid for victory and putting Miller directly on Allen’s rear bumper. What followed was a classic Action Track battle.

Miller and Allen traded slide jobs and raced aggressively for the lead, with Miller eventually taking command with just three laps remaining. But Allen wasn’t finished.

After the white flag waved, Allen made one final attempt to reclaim the lead. The two machines made contact, with Allen also making contact with the outside wall, but Miller kept his car moving forward and drove to the checkered flag.

The victory marked Miller’s second USAC East Coast Sprint Car win of the 2026 campaign, adding another major victory to his season and another memorable chapter to his “Thriller” reputation.

Allen Jr. settled for second, with Drevicki third. Ed Aikin continued his impressive run at Action Track USA with a fourth place finish, while Kyle Spence turned in one of the night’s biggest charges, advancing from 14th to finish fifth.

Ronald Helmick continued his steady improvement with sixth, followed by Bruce Buckwalter Jr. in seventh. Joe Kata recorded another top 10 finish in eighth. New Jersey’s J.R. Fulper scored ninth in his first Action Track USA start.

Blaine Emery completed the top 10 after recovering from a heat-race tumble. Emery endured a wild heat two, turning over after collecting Brett Rose. Both teams went to work making substantial repairs, and both drivers successfully returned to compete in the A-Main.

The top 18 drivers who participated in both the Bridgeport Motorsports Park and Action Track USA events received a $200 bonus from Aw Shucks Corn Roasters for supporting both events.

USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE RESULTS: August 30, 2026 – Action Track USA – Kutztown, Pennsylvania – Dick Tobias Classic

E. SCHNEIDER & SONS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chris Allen Jr. (#71 Allen) (3), 2. Olivia Thayer (#39T Thayer) (1), 3. Joe Kata (#10 Kata) (4), 4. Kenny Miller III (#23m Miller) (7), 5. Steven Drevicki (#19 Drevicki) (5), 6. Shane Braxton (#35 Braxton) (6), 7. Matt Chowns (#33c Chowns) (2), 8. Gary Huston (#44 Huston) (8). NT

BDB GRAPHICS SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Joey Crilly (#51 Kelly) (2), 2. Ed Aikin (#7 Aikin) (4), 3. Matthew Swift (#03 Swift) (7), 4. Jordan Fulton (#37 Fulton) (8), 5. Heidi Hedin (#3H Hedin) (6), 6. Jason Cherry (#67 Cherry) (5), 7. Blaine Emery (#12 Emery) (1), 8. Brett Rose (#45R Rose) (3). NT

MALLEY POOL WATER THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Christian Bruno (#3BC JMO) (1), 2. Briggs Danner (#2 Danner-Hires) (4), 3. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (#83 Buckwalter) (2), 4. Ronald Helmick (#22R Helmick) (5), 5. Kyle Spence (#42 Fraker) (3), 6. Scott Frack (#39x Frack) (6), 7. J.R. Fulper (#67 Fulper) (7), 8. Greg Shepsis (#75 Shepsis) (8). NT

BOULEVARD TRUCK REPAIR SEMI: (12 laps, starting positions in parentheses, top 5 transfer to the feature) 1. Blaine Emery (5), 2. J.R. Fulper (6), 3. Scott Frack (3), 4. Brett Rose (8), 5. Shane Braxton (1), 6. Matt Chowns (4), 7. Jason Cherry (2), 8. Greg Shepsis (9), 9. Gary Huston (7). NT

AW SHUCKS ROASTED CORN FEATURE: (25 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kenny Miller III (10), 2. Chris Allen Jr. (1), 3. Steven Drevicki (12), 4. Ed Aikin (6), 5. Kyle Spence (14), 6. Ronald Helmick (11), 7. Bruce Buckwalter Jr. (8), 8. Joe Kata (5), 9. J.R. Fulper (16), 10. Blaine Emery (15), 11. Matthew Swift (9), 12. Scott Frack (17), 13. Shane Braxton (19), 14. Jordan Fulton (20), 15. Olivia Thayer (2), 16. Heidi Hedin (13), 17. Briggs Danner (4), 18. Christian Bruno (7), 19. Brett Rose (18), 20. Joey Crilly (3). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Chris Allen Jr., Laps 26-30 Kenny Miller III.

﻿NEXT USAC EAST COAST SPRINT CARS PRESENTED BY BAER DEN FARMS RACE: September 5, 2026 – Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, Pennsylvania