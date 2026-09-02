WAGNER WINS DIRTY 30 AT VALLEY, ﻿CLINCHES USAC MRA TITLE

By Ray Cunningham

Grain Valley, Missouri (August 29, 2026)………Jack Wagner took the win and the first ever USAC Wholesale Batteries Midwest Racing Association Sprint Car championship on Saturday night at Missouri’s Valley Speedway.

Following a heart breaking loss the previous night at Lakeside Speedway after he led the first 23 circuits of the 25-lap Weld Memorial, the Lone Jack, Missouri racer was in no mood for anything short of a victory.

Wagner stormed into the lead on the first lap and led the entire distance of the Dirty 30, beating runner-up Tom Curran (Kansas City, Missouri) by over three seconds, while lapping up to 11th place by feature’s end.

It was Wagner’s second win at Valley this season in USAC MRA competition, and his sixth win in the series in 2026 in 11 starts.

﻿His dominant win also gave him the first ever USAC MRA championship with one race left on the season at the wheel of his Jesse Hockett-Wagner Boys Racing No. 77. Wagner earned a $10,000 title prize courtesy of primary sponsor Wholesale Batteries.

Although this night was about a win and championship for Wagner, other performances were noteworthy, namely Curran’s second place run after starting sixth. For Curran, this was his third podium of the season at Valley after finishing third on May 23, then winning his first ever sprint car race there on June 20.

Meanwhile, Wesley Smith of Nixa, Missouri returned to form, finishing third for his first podium finish at Valley since winning there on May 23.

Rounding out the top five on a steamy and hot evening in the Valley, Samuel Wagner (Lone Jack, Missouri) finished fourth for the second straight night after an absolute dog fight with Smith for the final spot on the podium. Texas wheelman, R.J. Miller took fifth after finishing third in his last trip to Valley.

After a thrilling win at Lakeside the night before, Wyatt Burks finished sixth with Taylor Walton seventh, Braydon Cromwell eighth, Chase Howard ninth, and Dakota Earls 10th following extensive repairs of his No. 15E after his accident the night before at Lakeside.

Wesley Smith, Jack Wagner, and Tom Curran won each of the three heat races in what was a preview of the feature to come.

USAC WHOLESALE BATTERIES MRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: August 29, 2026 – Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, Missouri

FIRST QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Wesley Smith, 44, Smith-14.143; 2. Wyatt Burks, 11w, Burks-14.249; 3. Chase Howard, 13, Howard-14.518; 4. Justin Johnson, 27, Johnson-15.092; 5. Jared McCarty, 44m, McCarty-15.474; 6. Tyler Burton, 03, Burton-15.558; 7. Kyle Gorham, 18K, Gorham-16.290.

SECOND QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Jack Wagner, 77, Hockett/Wagner-14.290; 2. Bryson Smith, 33, Smith-14.463; 3. Samuel Wagner, 73, Wagner-14.596; 4. Holden Ballinger, 69, Ballinger-14.883; 5. R.J. Miller, 34, Miller-14.989; 6. Charlie Burton, 91, Burton-15.360; 7. Dakota Earls, 15E, Earls-NT.

THIRD QUALIFYING GROUP: 1. Braydon Cromwell, 4, Cromwell/Boyd-14.011; 2. Jake Kouba, 6, Kouba-14.280; 3. Luke Howard, 2, Howard-14.768; 4. Tom Curran, 11x, Curran-14.805; 5. Taylor Walton, 93, Walton-15.153; 6. Mark Lane, 33L, Lane-15.889.

FIRST HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Wesley Smith (4), 2. Wyatt Burks (3), 3. Justin Johnson (1), 4. Chase Howard (2), 5. Tyler Burton (6), 6. Jared McCarty (5), 7. Kyle Gorham (7). NT

SECOND HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Jack Wagner (4), 2. Samuel Wagner (2), 3. R.J. Miller (5), 4. Dakota Earls (7), 5. Bryson Smith (3), 6. Holden Ballinger (1), 7. Charlie Burton (6). NT

THIRD HEAT: (8 laps, starting positions in parentheses, all transfer to the feature) 1. Tom Curran (1), 2. Braydon Cromwell (4), 3. Luke Howard (2), 4. Jake Kouba (3), 5. Taylor Walton (5), 6. Mark Lane (6). NT

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Jack Wagner (1), 2. Tom Curran (6), 3. Wesley Smith (4), 4. Samuel Wagner (3), 5. R.J. Miller (12), 6. Wyatt Burks (2), 7. Taylor Walton (14), 8. Braydon Cromwell (5), 9. Chase Howard (10), 10. Dakota Earls (17), 11. Luke Howard (8), 12. Jake Kouba (7), 13. Bryson Smith (9), 14. Holden Ballinger (13), 15. Justin Johnson (11), 16. Jared McCarty (15), 17. Tyler Burton (16), 18. Charlie Burton (19), 19. Mark Lane (18), 20. Kyle Gorham (20). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Jack Wagner.

NEXT USAC WHOLESALE BATTERIES MRA SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE: September 26, 2026 – Valley Speedway – Grain Valley, Missouri