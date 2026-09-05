Goodyer Wins Defend the Top End Feature at Darwin

DARWIN, N.T. (September 5, 2026) — Jock Goodyer won the Saturday night portion of “Defend the Top End” at Northline Speedway. Goodyer took the lead from Friday night winner Lachlan McHugh on lap 20 and held on through a green/white/checkered finish for the victory. McHugh, Matt Egel, Aston Rodriguez, and Mick Saller rounded out the top five.
Blake Walsh won the wingless sprint car main event.
Defend the Top End
Northline Speedway
Darwin, Northern Territory
Saturday, September 5, 2026
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
1. A1-Jock Goodyer
2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh
3. S29-Matt Egel
4. NT66-Aston Rodriguez
5. N56-Mick Saller
6. S63-Ryan Jones
7. Q46-Dylan Menz
8. NT77-Hayden BRown
9. NT72-William Prest
10. W145-Jason Pryde
11. Q51-Tim Farrell
12. NS96-Brett Hobson
13. NT11-Zack Grimshaw
14. Q3-Karl Hoffmans
15. D22-Cori Jackson
16. W46-Jye McKenzie
17. V10-Steven Loader
18. NT17-Lachlan Cole
19. NT84-Christopher Harrison
20. NZ79-Max Guilford
Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. NT1-Blake Walsh
2. N97-Kyle Mock
3. NT5-Jack McCarthy
4. Q4-Zane O’Tolle
5. V15-Leigh VanGinneken
6. NT44-Jamie McInnes
7. NT59-Brad Warren
8. NT56-Cameron Jaenke
9. V44-Tim Van Ginneken
10. NT13-Matthew McLennan
11. NT99-Harrison Turnbull
12. NT16-James Wren
13. NT64-Scott Murdle
14. NT10-William David
15. VX6-Callum Beveridge
16. W76-Blake Scarey
17. NT24-Josh Parker
18. NT52-Keelan Edwards