Goodyer Wins Defend the Top End Feature at Darwin

DARWIN, N.T. (September 5, 2026) — Jock Goodyer won the Saturday night portion of “Defend the Top End” at Northline Speedway. Goodyer took the lead from Friday night winner Lachlan McHugh on lap 20 and held on through a green/white/checkered finish for the victory. McHugh, Matt Egel, Aston Rodriguez, and Mick Saller rounded out the top five.

Blake Walsh won the wingless sprint car main event.

Defend the Top End

Northline Speedway

Darwin, Northern Territory

Saturday, September 5, 2026

Winged 410 Sprint Cars

1. A1-Jock Goodyer

2. NQ7-Lachlan McHugh

3. S29-Matt Egel

4. NT66-Aston Rodriguez

5. N56-Mick Saller

6. S63-Ryan Jones

7. Q46-Dylan Menz

8. NT77-Hayden BRown

9. NT72-William Prest

10. W145-Jason Pryde

11. Q51-Tim Farrell

12. NS96-Brett Hobson

13. NT11-Zack Grimshaw

14. Q3-Karl Hoffmans

15. D22-Cori Jackson

16. W46-Jye McKenzie

17. V10-Steven Loader

18. NT17-Lachlan Cole

19. NT84-Christopher Harrison

20. NZ79-Max Guilford

Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Feature:

1. NT1-Blake Walsh

2. N97-Kyle Mock

3. NT5-Jack McCarthy

4. Q4-Zane O’Tolle

5. V15-Leigh VanGinneken

6. NT44-Jamie McInnes

7. NT59-Brad Warren

8. NT56-Cameron Jaenke

9. V44-Tim Van Ginneken

10. NT13-Matthew McLennan

11. NT99-Harrison Turnbull

12. NT16-James Wren

13. NT64-Scott Murdle

14. NT10-William David

15. VX6-Callum Beveridge

16. W76-Blake Scarey

17. NT24-Josh Parker

18. NT52-Keelan Edwards