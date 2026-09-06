Heavy Shower Forecasts at Electric City Speedway Cancel Montana Roundup Finale

From Matt Skipper

BLACK EAGLE, MT (September 6, 2026) — With several cells of heavy showers expected to impact Electric City Speedway in the afternoon and more rain expected throughout the evening, American Sprint Car Series and track officials have canceled the final night of the Montana Roundup.

The decision was made in the best interest of driver and fan safety, with multiple inches of rain expected. The event will not be made up.

The American Sprint Car Series will now turn its focus towards an eastbound visit to Missouri at Moberly Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 12, then Nebraska’s Eagle Raceway on Sunday, Sept. 13.