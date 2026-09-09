Kelby Watt Suspended From World of Outlaws Competition After Failed Tire Test

(September 9, 2026) – The World of Outlaws announced Wednesday that Kelby Watt has been suspended from competition and fined following a failed tire test from the Night Before the Ironman 55 event at I-55 Federated Auto Parts Raceway Park on Friday, August 7, 2026.

Watt’s tire was found to not match or conform Hoosier Tire’s benchmark by an independent laboratory. Due to the infraction Watt has been suspended for four races and fined $7,200 that includes the fine ($2,000), loss of purse money ($5,000), and tire analysis fee ($200). Watt has a third place finish during that event at Pevely, which was his first podium finish with the Outlaws during his career.

Watt released a statement on social media the tire had previous been used by Mark Burch Racing two or three years ago in Lexington, Nebraska and they rely on a used tire inventory to be able to compete, the tire was not “professionally altered”, and would more forward with the appeal process.