2026 NATIONAL MIDGET AUTO RACING ﻿HALL OF FAME CLASS REVEALED

By: Richie Murray

Sun Prairie, Wisconsin (September 8, 2026)………Darren Hagen, Brad Kuhn, Lee Kunzman, Henry Pens and Glenn “Bud” Trainor are the newest inductees into the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, class of 2026.

The announcement was made during last Sunday night’s Firemen’s Nationals USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship event at Sun Prairie, Wisconsin’s Angell Park Speedway, the home of the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame.

Darren Hagen’s USAC Midget resume includes the 2012 national title, plus pavement crowns in 2010, 2011, 2012, and 2013, as well as the dirt title in 2012. The Riverside, California native owns 25 USAC National Midget wins, including the 2006 Hut 100 and the 2011 & 2013 Night Before the 500. The 2012 USAC Indiana Midget Week champ also scored 15 POWRi wins, and found victory lane with USAC’s regional series, Badger, and even was a Speedcar winner in Australia.

Brad Kuhn’s midget racing success runs the gamut. He was the 2009 USAC national champ, and also added four Badger titles in 2006, 2007, 2011 & 2013, plus 2006 & 2009 POWRi crowns. In 2005, he conquered the USAC Speedrome championship and was named the National Midget Driver in 2005 & 2006. His tally includes 25 Badger wins, 23 POWRi victories, and 10 with USAC. The 2010 USAC Indiana Midget Week champ also grabbed Chili Bowl prelims in 2008 & 2009.

Lee Kunzman collected 16 USAC National Midget wins between 1968-1972. He was a winner in his first career USAC start in 1968 at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in his home state of Iowa. He reigned victorious at the 1969 Astro Grand Prix held indoors on the dirt at the Houston Astrodome. In 1970, he earned another signature win in the Night Before the 500 at IRP. He fought back from severe burns & broken bones to win in his first USAC start back at Tri-County Speedway in 1971.

Henry Pens was a standout across multiple midget racing divisions. The auto body shop owner captured 24 career United Auto Racing Association (UARA) victories between 1963-1971, 10 of which came at his hometown track, Joliet Stadium in Illinois. Additionally, Pens was also a 16-time winner on the USAC National Midget trail from 1965-1970, including a victory in the 1969 Night Before the 500 at Indianapolis Raceway Park for car owner and fellow Hall of Famer Howard Linne.

Glenn “Bud” Trainor was a longtime mechanic, car owner, and series founder on the southwest midget racing scene. In 1952, he accrued success with an Arizona Midget Owners & Drivers Club championship as the head wrench for driver Art Bisch. By 1972, he founded Mighty Midgets of Arizona, and his Arizona Hard Chrome Special cars scored five entrant titles. He was honored as the 1983 MMOA Mechanic of the Year and also served as the MMOA president.

For additional information on the National Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, contact Barb Hellyer at kingdoodlebug@sbcglobal.net.