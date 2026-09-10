Championship season concludes Saturday with Forni-Humphreys Classic

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…The biggest point race of the Berco Building Materials campaign invades Placerville Speedway this Saturday September 12th with the $8,500 to win “Forni-Humphreys Classic” set to finish off the championship fight in style.

The 21st running of the event will crown four champions in CaliDirt.TV victory lane on Saturday. The winner of the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Car feature will earn a solid $8,500-to-win this weekend.

Justyn Cox, Rod Oliver, Nick Baldwin and Noah LaPoint look to bring home the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car, Kings Meat Ltd. Late Model, Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock and Mountain Democrat Mini Truck titles respectively.

Hirst Home Team Happy Hour with live music and discounted Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer takes place from 4-6pm. Magician Anthony Orciuoli will also be on hand to entertain the youngsters, while Kings Meats All Angus Beef Cheeseburgers continue to be just $6 at the Speedway Café.

The Forni family has a great history in El Dorado County, with deep ties to the El Dorado County Fairgrounds and much of the land on which it sits. Much like his forefathers, Mark Forni had a great passion for the county fair and its attributes, especially the racetrack.

From the time he was a young child and the days when Placerville Speedway was known as Hangtown Speedway, Mark was actively involved with the weekly auto races, always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need involved with the sport he loved.

Later in life, Mark continued his contributions to local auto racing, sponsoring many race teams with his business, Forni’s Trucking. He later became a member of the El Dorado County Fair Board and focused on the issues regarding the future of the fair and the speedway.

Mark Forni believed in working relationships. He understood the importance of race promoters, sponsorships, and the one key element for every event to be successful, the spectator.

In November of 2004, Mark was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma. During his final months, Mark had the opportunity to say goodbye to friends and family and spend some special moments with his wife and children, a bittersweet time for those who knew and loved him so much. In the summer of 2005, Mark passed away at the early age of 45.

Saturday is also our way of remembering our fellow friend C.J. Humphreys, who we lost in February of 2023.

Affectionately known as the “Happy Camper” C.J. ranks number six in all-time Winged 360 Sprint Car wins on the red clay, having earned 25 victories in his career. He also holds the honor of being the original North vs South Civil War Series champion during the 1991 season.

Chris and his No. 85 Sprint Car were synonymous in the Placerville Speedway pit area over the years. His competitive spirit and all-around good-natured attitude have been sorely missed around the track.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during the Forni-Humphreys Classic will be General Admission this Saturday September 12th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-091226

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Join over 20,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2026 season. You can also find Placerville Speedway on X by following us https://x.com/pvillespeedway – In addition, Placerville Speedway is also on Instagram. Follow us @PvilleSpeedway.

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday September 12: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | 21st annual Forni-Humphreys Classic Championship Night ($8,500-to-win)

Friday September 25: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.

Saturday September 26: Malicious Monster Trucks | Insanity Tour/ First Responders Night presented by the El Dorado County Sheriffs Dept.