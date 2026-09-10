CRSA SPRINTS ISSUE PENALTY TO NO. 61 SCARBOROUGH MOTORSPORTS

From CRSA

The CRSA Sprints has announced disciplinary action against the No. 61 Scarborough Motorsports team following safety and conduct violations that occurred at Thunder Mountain Speedway Sept. 7, 2026.

The driver has been disqualified and put on probation for the rest of the 2026 season. He will receive no points or monies from the event.

The party violated the CRSA rulebook under section C Rules of Conduct, 7: “Any driver, crew member, or sponsor who operates a race car or any support vehicle (including but not limited to push vehicles, scooters, 4-wheelers, UTVs, pit mules, golf carts, support vehicles, or race haulers) in a restricted or closed area, or who drives through the pit area at an excessive speed or in a manner deemed dangerous, aggressive, or reckless, shall be subject to immediate disqualification, monetary fines, suspension, forfeiture of points, and/or any other disciplinary measures deemed necessary by CRSA Officials. Such actions constitute a serious safety violation and will be addressed with zero tolerance and no warnings will be issued for such conduct,”

CRSA Sprints remains committed to upholding the highest standards of safety, sportsmanship and professionalism for all drivers, teams and crew members. Behavior that compromises the safety of officials, participants, or fans will be met with appropriate consequences.

The party may appeal his case(s) to CRSA Management.

At this time, no further comment will be made.