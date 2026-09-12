Kofoid Victorious at Dodge City

DODGE CITY, KS (September 12, 2026) — Buddy Kofoid won the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series feature event Saturday night at Dodge City Raceway Park.

Kofoid, from Penngrove, California, took the lead from Emerson Axsom on lap two and drove to a 3.725 second advantage at the finish.

David Gravel, Axom, Carson Macedo, and Sheldon Haudenschild rounded out the top five.

World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

Dodge City Raceway Park

Dodge City, Kansas

Saturday, September 12, 2026

Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog, 13.067[5]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.151[15]

3. 41-Carson Macedo, 13.161[1]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo, 13.190[3]

5. 83-Michael Kofoid, 13.212[9]

6. 27-Emerson Axsom, 13.225[23]

7. 1S-Logan Schuchart, 13.247[2]

8. 51-Steven Snyder Jr, 13.294[10]

9. 6-Bryce Lucius, 13.306[4]

10. 2-David Gravel, 13.307[12]

11. 15-Donny Schatz, 13.309[6]

12. 23-Garet Williamson, 13.438[13]

13. 2B-JJ Hickle, 13.498[21]

14. 16C-Skylar Gee, 13.505[14]

15. 45X-Ashton Torgerson, 13.553[17]

16. 7S-Chris Windom, 13.574[20]

17. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.728[8]

18. 17-Spencer Bayston, 13.796[22]

19. 2J-Zach Blurton, 13.904[19]

20. 2W-Alex Pettas, 13.983[11]

21. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 14.062[16]

22. 74-Zack Merritt, 14.272[18]

23. 91-Jeff Stasa, 14.603[7]

NOS Energy Drink Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 17B-Bill Balog[1]

2. 2-David Gravel[4]

3. 1S-Logan Schuchart[3]

4. 2C-Cole Macedo[2]

5. 2B-JJ Hickle[5]

6. 7S-Chris Windom[6]

7. 2J-Zach Blurton[7]

8. 74-Zack Merritt[8]

The Greatest Store on Dirt Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[1]

3. 15-Donny Schatz[4]

4. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[3]

5. 16C-Skylar Gee[5]

6. 2W-Alex Pettas[7]

7. 28M-Conner Morrell[6]

8. 91-Jeff Stasa[8]

WIX Filters Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]

2. 41-Carson Macedo[1]

3. 23-Garet Williamson[4]

4. 17-Spencer Bayston[6]

5. 6-Bryce Lucius[3]

6. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[5]

7. 6G-Bryan Gossel[7]

Toyota Dash (6 Laps)

1. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]

2. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

3. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

5. 2-David Gravel[5]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

NOS Energy Drink Feature (30 Laps)

1. 83-Michael Kofoid[2]

2. 2-David Gravel[5]

3. 27-Emerson Axsom[1]

4. 41-Carson Macedo[4]

5. 18-Sheldon Haudenschild[3]

6. 17B-Bill Balog[6]

7. 15-Donny Schatz[8]

8. 1S-Logan Schuchart[7]

9. 2C-Cole Macedo[10]

10. 23-Garet Williamson[9]

11. 51-Steven Snyder Jr[11]

12. 17-Spencer Bayston[12]

13. 45X-Ashton Torgerson[18]

14. 2B-JJ Hickle[13]

15. 16C-Skylar Gee[14]

16. 6-Bryce Lucius[15]

17. 7S-Chris Windom[16]

18. 28M-Conner Morrell[20]

19. 74-Zack Merritt[22]

20. 2W-Alex Pettas[17]

21. 2J-Zach Blurton[19]

22. 91-Jeff Stasa[23]

23. 6G-Bryan Gossel[21]