Cap Henry holds off Sabo and Thomas for Fremont All Star win

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – The opening night of the 19th Annual Jim Ford Classic at Fremont Speedway Presented by the FriendShip Kitchen turned into an exciting shootout on Kistler Engines Night. When the checkers flew it was 2026 track champion Cap Henry holding off a charging Zeth Sabo and Cale Thomas for the NAPA Auto Parts All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Valvoline win.

It was Henry’s second series win at “The Track That Action Built” in 2026, the five time Fremont champion’s ninth overall victory of 2026 and his 15th career All Star win.

“I think we’re not quite as good as the 49x still but I’ll take it. I’m so thankful for all my guys and sponsors. Early on in that thing I didn’t think we were very good and I kind of needed traffic to get there,” said Henry beside his Jeff Ward Demolition, Premier Planning Services, Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts, The Tony Elliott Foundation, Primal Tee Shop, Innovative Excavating, Mobil 1, King Racing Products, Blue Stripe Equipment Rentals, SCS Gearbox, Power Cool Manufacturing, Kistler Racing Products, Griff’s Engines, Callie’s Performance Products, Factory 41, Ballistic Designs backed #33W.

DJ Foos led the first 14 laps of the 35-lap feature before sixth starter Henry drove into the lead in heavy lapped traffic. A wild fight at the front involving Henry, Foos, Cale Thomas and Craig Mintz ensued as they battled in lapped traffic. Unfortunately Mintz made contact with the front stretch wall ending his night with the running order Henry, Andrews, Thomas, Foos and Zeth Sabo.

Thomas moved into second on lap 20 and immediately drove to Henry’s outside to challenge for the lead. Henry began to pull away slightly as Thomas and Andrews battled side by side for second. Following a pair of cautions on laps 22 and 24, Henry led Thomas, Andrews, Sabo and Foos.

By lap 28, it was a three car battle up front involving Henry, Thomas and Sabo, who picked up the win last week at Fremont. That trio battled nose to tail and side by side over the next hand full of laps with Henry taking the checkers for his 29th career Fremont win with Sabo edging out Thomas for second with Andrews and Kalib Henry rounding out the top five.

For Sabo, his second place run has him excited for Saturday’s Jim Ford Classic finale.

“My guys worked hard all night. Quick time, win the heat…we weren’t very good in the dash but I knew they would get it turned around. I struggled at the start and Kevin told me on one of the reds I just needed to rip the top at both ends. I have to thank the car owners…I know they are watching back home…Cole, Joe, Kevin, Sheldon, Rider…everyone that makes this possible,” said Sabo beside his Rudzik Excavating, AL Drivelines, Centerline Boring, Smith Titanium backed #49x.

Thomas, who picked up an All Star win at Butler Motor Speedway a couple of weeks ago, the third place finish has him closing in on series point leader Kalib Henry.

“I caught everything wrong it seemed like. The cautions and stuff didn’t go my way. There was a time if I get by DJ (Foos) I’m standing where Cap’s at. I didn’t want to leave the top…I showed Cap the top earlier and tried to make the bottom work and Zeth showed me the top and I tried to make a move on Cap and Zeth got by me…it was great racing,” said Thomas beside his CEI Crane & Rigging, Bakers Mobile Home Transportation, Starret Services, TR crane & towing, Ron Jacobs Trucking, Premier Pallet backed #45.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks were split into two feature events. In the first 15-lap affair, Kent Brewer led the first three laps before six time track champion Shawn Valenti drove to the top spot. From there Valenti and Steve Miller battled side by side over the next 11 laps of the non-stop affair with Valenti holding on for his fourth win of the year at Fremont, the 95th of his career at the track. Miller, Dave Golembiewski, Keith Sorg and Brewer rounded out the top five.

“We’ve been fighting a few things with this truck but everybody has been stepping their game up this year. It’s been a hand full, but that was good clean racing,” said Valenti Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Smolders Speed Concepts, Ready Mix Concrete, Holman Drilling, Kuzma Industries, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

In the second truck feature Noah Wagner got behind the wheel of a truck for the first time in a few years and made it work as he led all 15 laps for his first career Fremont win over Ben Clapp, Dave Bankey, Austin White and Collin Burns. The victory was especially meaningful for Wagner as the clay on the track came from his family estate.

“I didn’t expect this at all. Thank God Rich Farmer did us a good deal splitting the field. Thanks to Brian and Keith Sorg for the truck…this is unreal,” said Wagner beside his Fremont Fence, M&L Excavating, West End Tire, Bobby Clark Racing, Advanced Auto, Ryan Property Services, Precision Monument, Great Lakes Garage Doors, Level Performance backed #4X.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, Sept. 19 for the finale of the Jim Ford Classic with the All Star Circuit of Champions and the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints in action.

Keep up to date with Fremont Speedway by going to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter at https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway or follow on My Race Pass at www.myracepass.com.

About Fremont Speedway

Known as “The Track That Action Built,” Fremont Speedway has been a staple of the Sandusky County Fairgrounds for decades. Offering thrilling dirt track racing featuring 410 sprints, 305 sprints, and dirt trucks, it remains one of the premier motorsports destinations in the Midwest.

About FriendShip Kitchen

FriendShip Kitchen is an Ohio-based, employee-owned convenience and food service retailer. With locations across the coast of Lake Erie and central Ohio, they are famous for their FriendShip Chicken, “Ohio’s Tastiest Chicken” and friendly hosts. Living by the motto “All yours, Ohio!” FriendShip is dedicated to serving the local communities that support them.

About Kistler Engines – www.kistlerengines.com

Kistler Engines was established in 1993 and builds lightweight, high performance racing engines with a commitment to quality. Kistler’s prides themselves in high tech, innovative designs, producing highly competitive engines for sprint cars (410 c.i., 360 c.i. and 305 c.i.), as well as, late models and midgets. Kistler Engines has also earned a great reputation for service among professional race teams due to their quick turnaround time on engine rebuilds.

Kistlers uses of state-of-the art equipment, the highest standard quality parts and invests in constant research and development. Customers powered by Kistler engines have set numerous quick times, track records and have also won on the local level as well as on national traveling series such as the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series, All Star Circuit of Champions and USAC.

Fremont Speedway

Friday, Sept. 18, 2026

410 Sprints – All Star Circuit of Champions

NAPA Auto Parts A Feature (35 Laps): 1. 33W-Cap Henry[6]; 2. 49X-Zeth Sabo[5]; 3. 45-Cale Thomas[1]; 4. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 5. 101-Kalib Henry[8]; 6. 3-DJ Foos[2]; 7. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]; 8. 16-Gauge Garcia[13]; 9. 29-Logan McCandless[14]; 10. 38-Leyton Wagner[22]; 11. 7M-Brandon Moore[23]; 12. 12-Jimmy McGrath Jr[10]; 13. X-Mike Keegan[12]; 14. 19-TJ Michael[15]; 15. 47-Todd King[21]; 16. 5-Kody Brewer[18]; 17. 09X-Graham Huffman[20]; 18. 20B-Cody Bova[17]; 19. 75-Jerry Dahms[24]; 20. 18SR-Brian Razum[25]; 21. 35-Stuart Brubaker[11]; 22. 5T-Travis Philo[16]; 23. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 24. 14-Zane DeVault[4]; 25. 5E-Bobby Elliott[19]; 26. (DNS) 98-Matt Foos

Level Utilities Dash (6 Laps): 1. 45-Cale Thomas[2]; 2. 3-DJ Foos[1]; 3. 09-Craig Mintz[3]; 4. 14-Zane DeVault[4]; 5. 49X-Zeth Sabo[6]; 6. 33W-Cap Henry[5]; 7. 15C-Chris Andrews[7]; 8. 101-Kalib Henry[8]

Premier Planning Services Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 49X-Zeth Sabo[4]; 2. 09-Craig Mintz[2]; 3. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry[3]; 5. 29-Logan McCandless[6]; 6. 19-TJ Michael[5]; 7. 47-Todd King[8]; 8. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]; 9. 18SR-Brian Razum[9]

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 14-Zane DeVault[2]; 2. 12-Jimmy McGrath Jr[1]; 3. 45-Cale Thomas[3]; 4. 16-Gauge Garcia[5]; 5. 15K-Creed Kemenah[4]; 6. 5-Kody Brewer[6]; 7. 5E-Bobby Elliott[7]; 8. 75-Jerry Dahms[8]; 9. (DNS) 98-Matt Foos

Adaptive One Calipers Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 15C-Chris Andrews[1]; 2. 33W-Cap Henry[4]; 3. 3-DJ Foos[3]; 4. X-Mike Keegan[2]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova[7]; 6. 5T-Travis Philo[5]; 7. 7M-Brandon Moore[8]; 8. 09X-Graham Huffman[6]

Capitol Custom Trailers Qualifying – Flight A (2 Laps): 1. 49X-Zeth Sabo, 12.657[18]; 2. 15K-Creed Kemenah, 12.683[10]; 3. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.693[23]; 4. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.722[11]; 5. 45-Cale Thomas, 12.851[12]; 6. 3-DJ Foos, 12.857[17]; 7. 09-Craig Mintz, 12.947[22]; 8. 14-Zane DeVault, 12.967[25]; 9. X-Mike Keegan, 12.990[7]; 10. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 13.026[16]; 11. 12-Jimmy McGrath Jr, 13.073[9]; 12. 15C-Chris Andrews, 13.111[24]; 13. 19-TJ Michael, 13.118[20]; 14. 16-Gauge Garcia, 13.136[26]; 15. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.146[14]; 16. 29-Logan McCandless, 13.147[15]; 17. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.175[21]; 18. 09X-Graham Huffman, 13.207[19]; 19. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.220[3]; 20. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.359[5]; 21. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.390[4]; 22. 47-Todd King, 13.512[8]; 23. 75-Jerry Dahms, 13.639[2]; 24. 7M-Brandon Moore, 14.006[13]; 25. 18SR-Brian Razum, 14.234[1]; 26. 98-Matt Foos, 14.289[6]