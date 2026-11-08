DJ Netto wins SCCT season finale/ Justyn Cox wraps up 2nd championship

From Gary Thomas

Stockton, CA…Hanford’s DJ Netto dominated Saturday’s Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour finale at the Stockton Dirt Track, while Justyn Cox and Bates Racing secured the season long championship when all was said and done.

Netto piloted the familiar Netto AG No. 88n to his second career Tribute to Gary Patterson triumph, which earned him $5,000 thanks to extra money from Noceti Group Inc.

It also marked the fifth SCCT victory of Netto’s career, moving him into a tie for fifth all time with Colby Copeland.

The Shop Kyle Larson Racing feature got off to a rough start when pole sitter and High Sierra Industries Dash winner Carson Hammes got upside down to bring out a red. Hammes was luckily okay but done for the night.

Following a couple more red flag periods and multiple cautions officials shortened the main event to 25 laps.

After that, things went nonstop to the checkered with Netto out front charging hard around the Stockton bullring. The 30-year-old two-time NARC champion would lap up to sixth place in a masterful drive.

Fremont’s Shane Golobic ran second for much of the contest and attempted to keep Netto within his sights going by slower traffic. The multi time Tribute to Gary Patterson winner had to settle for a still strong runner up finish at the conclusion.

Justyn Cox wrapped up his second Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour title by rounding out the podium on Saturday at the Stockton Dirt Track. Cox ended up claiming a pair of wins, eight top five finishes and 12 top 10’s on way to the championship.

Elk Grove’s Jake Morgan and Oakley’s Dylan Bloomfield finished fourth and fifth respectively. Completing the top 10 in the feature were Andy Forsberg, Cole Croft, Jake Haulot, Dawson Hammes and Pit Stop USA Hard Charger Kenny Wanderstadt, who started from 24th.

Visalia’s Jett Barnes began the evening by setting a new 360 track record at the Stockton Dirt Track with a lap of 11.230 around the San Joquin County Fairgrounds venue.

Results

Sprint Car Challenge Tour

Tribute to Gary Patterson

Stockton Dirt Track

November 7th, 2026

A Feature 30 Laps | 00:46:52.312

1. 88N-DJ Netto[2]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[3]; 3. 42X-Justyn Cox[4]; 4. 51-Jake Morgan[8]; 5. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[9]; 6. 92-Andy Forsberg[13]; 7. 29-Cole Croft[7]; 8. 7H-Jake Haulot[14]; 9. 55D-Dawson Hammes[18]; 10. 21-Kenny Wanderstadt[24]; 11. 51X-Gary Paulson[22]; 12. 87S-David Silveria[19]; 13. 88-Brad Bumgarner[10]; 14. 5R-Ryan Rocha[17]; 15. 7CS-Corbin Seay[23]; 16. 15-Michael Sellers[12]; 17. 28K-Bryant Bell[16]; 18. 9-Peter Paulson[20]; 19. 54-Carson Hall[21]; 20. 2X-Austin Wood[11]; 21. 7-Trey Walters[15]; 22. 56C-Carson Hammes[1]; 23. X1-Chance Grasty[5]; 24. 14-Jett Barnes[6]

Dash 6 Laps | 00:01:11.909

1. 56C-Carson Hammes[2]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto[1]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 4. 42X-Justyn Cox[3]; 5. X1-Chance Grasty[6]; 6. 14-Jett Barnes[5]

Heat 1 8 Laps | 00:01:47.035

1. 56C-Carson Hammes[2]; 2. 14-Jett Barnes[4]; 3. 51-Jake Morgan[3]; 4. 2X-Austin Wood[1]; 5. 7H-Jake Haulot[5]; 6. 28K-Bryant Bell[6]; 7. 87S-David Silveria[8]; 8. 51X-Gary Paulson[7]; 9. 2D-Luke Hayes[9]

Heat 2 8 Laps | 00:01:38.625

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]; 2. 29-Cole Croft[2]; 3. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield[3]; 4. 15-Michael Sellers[5]; 5. 88N-DJ Netto[4]; 6. 5R-Ryan Rocha[6]; 7. 9-Peter Paulson[7]; 8. 7CS-Corbin Seay[8]

Heat 3 8 Laps | 00:07:28.935

1. X1-Chance Grasty[1]; 2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]; 3. 88-Brad Bumgarner[8]; 4. 92-Andy Forsberg[5]; 5. 7-Trey Walters[2]; 6. 55D-Dawson Hammes[3]; 7. 54-Carson Hall[7]; 8. 21-Kenny Wanderstadt[6]

Qualifying 2 Laps | 00:00:33.396

1. 14-Jett Barnes, 11.230[18]; 2. 88N-DJ Netto, 11.386[21]; 3. 17W-Shane Golobic, 11.426[12]; 4. 2X-Austin Wood, 11.428[2]; 5. 42X-Justyn Cox, 11.452[9]; 6. X1-Chance Grasty, 11.499[23]; 7. 56C-Carson Hammes, 11.582[16]; 8. 29-Cole Croft, 11.583[11]; 9. 7-Trey Walters, 11.612[20]; 10. 51-Jake Morgan, 11.621[5]; 11. 7C-Dylan Bloomfield, 11.627[17]; 12. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 11.645[24]; 13. 7H-Jake Haulot, 11.649[7]; 14. 15-Michael Sellers, 11.674[10]; 15. 92-Andy Forsberg, 11.774[3]; 16. 28K-Bryant Bell, 11.821[15]; 17. 5R-Ryan Rocha, 11.901[8]; 18. 21-Kenny Wanderstadt, 12.193[19]; 19. 51X-Gary Paulson, 12.418[1]; 20. 9-Peter Paulson, 12.481[6]; 21. 54-Carson Hall, 12.518[13]; 22. 87S-David Silveria, 13.116[4]; 23. 7CS-Corbin Seay, 13.116[14]; 24. 88-Brad Bumgarner, 13.116[22]; 25. 2D-Luke Hayes, 13.116[25]