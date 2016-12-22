Bringing Color To The Chili Bowl For A Cause

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA (December 22, 2016) — For the past couple years, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire has made Friday a tradition of Turn the Bowl Pink to bring awareness to Breast Cancer and to help support research into finding a cure.

For the 31st annual event, happening January 10-14, 2017, the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire will get a few more splashes of color. Nearly every night will be to help bring awareness to causes and those we’ve lost. Leading the color scheme is Chili Bowl Flagman, Terry Mattox, who will utilize a different color cone each night on the front stretch as well as Checkered Flags to match.

“We started doing a couple different colors last year, and this year we’re trying to bring a color and a cause to each night. I would ask that our fans take some time to donate to a charity of their choosing and wear the color of the night to show the racing communities support,” said Mattox of the colors for each night.

“This is something we’ve bounced all around the office with ideas from Ashleigh and Matt (Ward) as well as Donna (Hahn-Harris) and this year we’ve been able to grow it. I’m glad to be able to work colors into what I do as well. It means a lot to me personally.”

Starting with Tuesday’s opener, the cone of many colors along with the night’s checkered flag will be Blue for Autism Awareness. Wednesday remains open with the traditional orange cone and checkered flag until Thursday’s qualifying night goes red in honor of Chili Bowl co-founder, Lanny Edwards.

As red was Lanny’s favorite color, the cone and checkered flags will be red as well as the uniforms that are worn by infield track staff. Friday will as always be Turn the Bowl Pink night. Turn the Bowl Pink shirts will be sold in the tradeshow of the Chili Bowl.

“We have another color that we’re going to announce as we get close to the event and we hope everyone will get behind these causes and give from the heart,” added Mattox.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.