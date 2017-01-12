Silver Dollar Speedway 2017 Schedule Released

From Troy Hennig

CHICO, Cal. (January 12, 2017) – The highly anticipated 2017 auto racing schedule has been released by Silver Dollar Speedway. The Speedway will host 30 events starting in March and concluding at the end of September. “There was a lot of hard work put into scheduling the type of racing that the fans at Silver Dollar Speedway have been accustomed to seeing,” said Promoter Dennis Gage. “We are looking forward to hosting various divisions of cars and providing fan friendly-exciting auto racing at the Speedway in 2017.”

The diverse schedule offers plenty of choices for the dirt track racing fan. The meat of the schedule consists of 14 Friday night point shows. Once again Silver Dollar Speedway will host the only weekly Friday night 410 sprint car racing in all of California. Other mainstays of the Friday night program will include the popular IMCA Sport Mods, Street Stocks, Wingless Sprints, Hobby Stocks and Economy Sprints.

The season kicks into high gear on March 3rd and 4th with the annual Mini Gold Cup. The weekend will put 410-winged sprint car racing at the forefront. Saturday night of Mini Gold Cup will serve as point race number one for the traveling King of the West Series and pay the winner $5,000 to win. The Sport Mods and Dwarf Cars will accompany the winged sprint car each night.

The following weekend is set for the Silver Cup. Friday night March 10th will see winged-360 sprints, wingless sprints and street stocks. On Saturday night, the first point race for the traditional Civil War Series is scheduled and pays the winner a staggering $4,000. Two other popular traveling series including the C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour and the All Star Modifieds are also scheduled on this Saturday night.

The annual Gold Cup Race of Champions is set to return on Wednesday night, September 6th. The fastest four days on dirt in California will once again feature the World of Outlaw Sprint Cars on Friday September 8th and 9th. Joining them will be the Dwarf Cars. Thursday night the traditional non-wing USAC Sprints and USAC/BCRA Midgets get to attack the quarter-mile clay speedway. The Civil War Sprints and C&H Veteran Ent. presents the Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour are scheduled for the Wednesday night opener.

The Speedway is honored to continue the tradition of hosting popular and meaningful winged sprint car Memorial races. The Bill Brownell Memorial is set for May 5th. The Dave Bradway Jr. is slated for May 6th and features the King of the West sprint cars. June 16th, we pay tribute and remember David Tarter. The Tyler Wolf Memorial is set for August 18th.

The freedom and fast cars event on July 4th will once again feature large aerial fireworks along with four divisions of racing led by the 410 winged sprints, street stocks, Sport Mods and Hobby Stocks.

Three practice opportunities are available for race teams. Both take place in February. We will host a night practice on February 17th starting at 6 PM. February 26th will be an afternoon practice with cars hitting the track at noon. The final chance to test and tune will be held on March 25th from noon until 4 PM.

The Speedway will host four events during the 2017 Silver Dollar Fair over Memorial Day Weekend. On May 26th Arena/Super Cross will thrill the two-wheel fans. The traditional 200 Lap Enduro takes place on Saturday night. The winged-360 Civil War Sprint Car series is the focal point on Sunday night. Monday, May 29th, the Destruction Derby/Kids Power Wheel Derby concludes the Fair and four night stretch of grandstand entertainment.

The season will finish on September 29th and 30th with the annual Fall Nationals weekend. The two nights will feature winged 360 sprint cars, wingless sprints and Ford Focus Midgets.

