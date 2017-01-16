Feature Winners: January 10 – 14, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Tyler Courtney
Wednesday January 11, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Travis Berryhill
Thursday January 12, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Christopher Bell
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP – Mitchell Haynes
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – James Inglis
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title – Tom Payet
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Justin Grant
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Darryl Wright
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge – Brad Sweet
Saturday January 14, 2017
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars – Kaidon Brown
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars – Keenan Fleming
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Daniel Keen
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title – Tom Payet
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Christopher Bell
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title – Jamie Larsen
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – All Star Challenge – Cory Eliason
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge – Shaun Dobson