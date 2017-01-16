Latest News

Feature Winners: January 10 – 14, 2017

Posted on January 16, 2017

Daryn Pittman, Christopher Bell, and Justin Grant (Serena Dalhamer photo)

Daryn Pittman, Christopher Bell, and Justin Grant (Serena Dalhamer photo)

Tuesday January 10, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Tyler Courtney

Wednesday January 11, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Travis Berryhill

Thursday January 12, 2017
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Christopher Bell

Shaun Dobson. (Tony Loxley Photo)

Shaun Dobson. (Tony Loxley Photo)

Friday January 13, 2017
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Wingless Sprint Australian GP – Mitchell Haynes
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – James Inglis
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title – Tom Payet
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Justin Grant
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Darryl Wright
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge – Brad Sweet

Saturday January 14, 2017
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Midget Cars – Kaidon Brown
Avalon Raceway – Lara, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Luke Weel
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Midget Cars – Keenan Fleming
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Daniel Keen
Perth Motorplex – Perth, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – WA Wingless Title – Tom Payet
River Spirit Expo – Tulsa, OK – Midget Cars – Chili Bowl Nationals – Christopher Bell
Ruapuna Speedway – Christchurch, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Sprintcar Title – Jamie Larsen
Simpson Speedway – Bungador, AU – Sprintcar Allstars – All Star Challenge – Cory Eliason
Valvoline Raceway – Sydney, AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Scott Darley Challenge – Shaun Dobson

Related Stories:

© TJSlideways.com