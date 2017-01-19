Allstar Performance Event List: April 20 – 22, 2017

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place January 13 – 14, 2017 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday January 20, 2017

1/20/2017: Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – World Midget Championship

1/20/2017: Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

Saturday January 21, 2017

1/21/2017: Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, AU – Midget Cars – World Midget Championship

1/21/2017: Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Central Motor Speedway – Cromwell, NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Desoto Speedway – Bradenton, FL – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Goulburn – Goulburn, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Latrobe Speedway – Latrobe, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Lismore Speedway – Lismore, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic

1/21/2017: Stratford Speedway – Stratford, NZ – Midget Cars

1/21/2017: Timmis Speedway – Mildura, AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

1/21/2017: Top of the South Speedway – Nelson, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – NZ Grand Prix Finals

1/21/2017: Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Midget Cars

1/21/2017: Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Sunday January 22, 2017

1/22/2017: Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Grand Annual Sprintcar Classic