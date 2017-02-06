Credit Connection Auto Sales Returns as Super Sportsman Sponsor at Susquehanna

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Penn. (February 6, 2017) — For the second consecutive season, Credit Connection Auto Sales will be the title sponsor for the Super Sportsman division at Susquehanna Speedway.

After a successful first season at the helm of the York Haven, PA track, owner Scott Gobrecht and General Manager Kolten Gouse are putting the final touches on the 2017 schedule, which will include 24 events for the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman.

With locations in Harrisburg, York, Carlisle and East York, Credit Connection Auto Sales will also once again sponsor the official pace truck of Susquehanna Speedway.

“I am beyond happy to have Credit Connection Auto Sales back as the title sponsor for the Super Sportsman division and Super Sportsman 100 race in 2017,” Kolten Gouse stated. “This relationship started with Dain (Hursh) back at Silver Spring Speedway and we have been able to continue it for years. His passion for this division is second to none and we are certainly grateful for everything he and his business have done for the speedway.”

Russ Mitten is the defending Credit Connection Auto Sales track champion and will be back in 2017 to try and make it two straight. Mitten will have plenty of competition once again. Forty-five different drivers competed in the division during the 2016 season.

The Credit Connection Super Sportsman will headline the season opener, slated for Saturday March 25.

The biggest race of the season for the Super Sportsman is the Credit Connection Auto Sales 43rd annual Gary Wolford Sportsman 100, scheduled for Saturday, September 16. The race will once again pay $4,000 to win. Scott Dellinger is the defending Sportsman 100 winner.

Credit Connection Auto Sales can be found online at www.creditconnectionhbg.com or at 717-260-0088.

Fans can keep up with the latest news and announcements for Susquehanna Speedway by visiting www.susquehannaspeedway.net, as well as on Facebook and Twitter.