Menne Motorsports Welcomes Mike’s Hard Lemonade Back in 2017

From Peterson Media

The 2017 season is quickly approaching in Northern California, and one of the regions most competitive teams, Menne Motorsports, is pleased to welcome Mike’s Hard Lemonade back as a major marketing partner for what is shaping up to be a 45-race season.

“The Menne Motorsports team is currently putting together a very ambitious schedule that has me extremely excited to get the season started,” Menne Motorsports driver, Sean Becker said. “I am excited to have Mike’s Hard Lemonade on board, and their support will allow us to make this schedule possible.”

Menne Motorsports’ main objective in the season ahead is to claim the championship with the upstart Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards during their 13-race schedule, but will also be in action with various sanctioning bodies across the state, as well as competing at Silver Dollar Speedway very often.

“I am so grateful to have this team’s support, as well as having Mike’s Hard Lemonade with us again in 2017,” Becker added. “Brian Cannon’s hands on help made this possible, and I am fully prepared to do everything in my abilities to make them proud this season.”

With the season getting underway in California in early March, Becker and Menne Motorsports will kick things off at Silver Dollar Speedway on March 3rd and 4th during the Annual Mini Gold Cup.

Becker would like to thank Mike’s Hard Lemonade, Cherry Street Mini Storage, Menne Ranch Hay Inc., Astro Titanium, Ponybracket.com, Hunt’s Race World, Molecule, Shaver Racing Engines, FK Rod Ends, K&N, Pioneer Auto Body, and The Joie of Seating for their support in 2017.