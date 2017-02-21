Dan Robinson Wins RPM Promoter of the Year

From Stuart Doty

DAYTONA BEACH, Fl. (February 20, 2017) – Dan Robinson, promoter of Lucas Oil (MO) Speedway, was revealed today as recipient of the 41st Auto Racing Promoter of the Year Award, sponsored by Racing Promotion Monthly and Charlotte Motor Speedway, in ceremonies at the Hilton Daytona Beach. Readers of Racing Promotion Monthly, the idea newsletter for auto racing promoters, chose Robinson from among six regional nominees. Honored as Regional Auto Racing Promoters of the Year were Region One, Eastern Region: Josh Vanada, Thompson (CT) Speedway Motorsports Park; Region Two, Southeastern Region: Tim & Pat Bryant, Five Flags (FL) Speedway; Region Three, Central Region: Gary & Donna Howe, Kalamazoo (MI) Speedway; Region Four, Northern Region: Dan and Scott Ratajczak, and Toby Kruse, 141 (WI) Speedway; Region Five, Great Plains Region: Dan Robinson, Lucas Oil (MO) Speedway; Region Six, Southwest and Western Region: Doug & Traci Hobbs, Evergreen (WA) Speedway. Vanada received his first nomination, the Ratajczaks and Kruse, their second, Robinson, his fourth, and The Hobbs, their third. Kruse was earlier nominated for his operation at Marshalltown (IA) Speedway. Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park’s World Series of Speedway Racing, which this season celebrates 55 years, received the Racing Promotion Monthly Award for Outstanding Annual Short Track Event.

Tuesday will feature special guest, former NASCAR Cup Series director, John Darby. Presenters during the two-day Workshop include 40th Auto Racing Promoter of the Year Gray Garrison, Bowman Gray (NC) Stadium. Garrison shared the secrets of 68 years of continuous success at the track that resides in a public football stadium. Attorneys Cary Agajanian and Paul Tetreault, of the Agajanian Law Firm, brought promoters up-to-date on case law and 2016 court decisions that affect racing. Tuesday sessions also include Daytona International Speedway security director Stephen Beres who will outline best practices for risk assessment, and incident prevention in a time of terrorist acts and public disturbances. Publisher, announcer, and consultant, Mike Lysakowski, Motorsports Aspects, will offer a refresher on effective PR and Billy Thomas, East Alabama Motor Speedway, will share his ideas for increasing efficiency during multi-day race events, Zachary and Joe Skotnicki, of the Race of Champions Series, will talk with promoters about teens’ entertainment preferences. Additional discussions include best practices for policing and confiscation of unapproved parts, fans use of live streaming apps on mobile devices during race events, an appraisal of the 2016 season, and a “lightning round” discussing ideas for race night efficiencies.

The Workshops and Racing Promotion Monthly, the idea newsletter for auto racing promoters, are produced with the year-round support of K&K Insurance Group; Inc. and Hoosier Racing Tire. The 44th Workshops Series was produced with additional sponsorship support from: INEX, Chevrolet Performance, Lucas Oil Products, Moffett Productions, Simes Graphic Designs, RACEceiver, Advertising Edge, Sunoco Race Fuels, Firethorn Marketing, IMCA, MyRacePass, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and FuelTix.

