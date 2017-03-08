USAC West Coast Sprints Open Ninth Season at Las Vegas Showdown

From Lance Jennings

LAS VEGAS, NV (MARCH 7, 2017) – The ninth season for the USAC West Coast Sprint Cars will kickoff this Thursday and Friday (March 9th and 10th) at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Co-sanctioned with the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars, the prestigious “6th Annual FVP Sin City Showdown” will pay an impressive $3,000-to-win and $300-to-start the feature on BOTH NIGHTS. A talented roster of drivers from California, Arizona, and the Midwest are expected to clash on the large half-mile clay oval. In addition, the famed World of Outlaw Craftsman Sprint Cars and IMCA Modifieds will join the action packed card. The pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the spectator gates open at 5:00pm, with racing set for 7:30pm on Thursday and 8:00pm on Friday. For more event information, visit the track’s website at www.lvms.com/dirt or call 702.644.4444. A schedule for both nights is at the end of this release.

NOTICE TO RACERS: The Hoosier 105/16 Medium is the ONLY legal right rear tire and all four corners must be Hoosier. Cockpit adjustable shocks are NOT allowed and engine restrictor rules are 1-7/8″ with open heads and 2-3/16″ with ASCS cylinder heads. The weight rule is 1,475 lbs. with driver and the USAC West Coast Sprint Car Rule Book can be found online at www.westcoastsprintcars.com and www.usacracing.com. USAC MEMBERSHIPS ARE MANDATORY AT THE FIRST RACE and can be purchased at the track or online at https://usacracing.redpodium.com/2017-usac-sprint-midget-sc.

Held during NASCAR weekend, the “FVP Outlaw Showdown” has become one of the most popular dates on both the USAC West Coast and SouthWest schedules. Last season, Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana) outdueled Brody Roa, Stevie Sussex, and Brady Bacon to earn his second Las Vegas jackpot. When the checkered flags waved, Sussex, Bacon, Roa, and Josh Hodges rounded out the top-five drivers.

Also known as the “Sin City Showdown,” Bud Kaeding (Campbell, California) won the inaugural race on his way to the USAC West Coast crown in 2012. Bryan Clauson (Noblesville, Indiana), Austin Liggett (Tracy, California), and Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) celebrated Las Vegas wins before Clauson returned to victory circle last year.

Last August, Brody Roa (Garden Grove, California) clinched his first series crown on the strength of two feature wins and solid finishes. Primarily racing the BR Performance #91R HD Industries / Lee & Norma Leonard Maxim, Roa also posted three Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, eleven top-10 finishes, and 68 feature laps led. The former Western World Champion will pilot a Steve Watt entry at Las Vegas and will be looking for the $3,000 jackpot.

Jace Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) came on strong at the end of last season and finished second in the point chase. Driving the family owned #88 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Jace had two feature wins, one Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Award, four heat race victories, one semi-main win, nine top-10 finishes, and 85 feature laps led to his credit. The former USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year has eight career West Coast wins and will have his sights on adding Las Vegas to his resume.

D.J. Johnson (Stockton, California) had a standout season and placed third in the chase for the championship. Racing the family owned #33 Proplant Farm Services / J. Milano Company Eagle, Johnson recorded two feature wins, three heat race victories, one hard charger award, twelve top-10 finishes, and 51 feature laps led on the season. The former USAC Western Classic Rookie of the Year will be looking to honor his father Brian, who recently passed away, with a victory.

Richard Vander Weerd (Visalia, California) finished fourth in the West Coast point standings. Piloting the family owned #10 Vander Weerd Construction / Stone Gate Development Maxim, Richard had two feature wins, two Woodland Auto Display Fast Time Awards, three heat race victories, one hard charger award, nine top-10 finishes, and 33 feature laps led to his credit. The 2011 Champion has 19 West Coast wins and will have his sights on sweeping the Las Vegas doubleheader.

Max Adams (Loomis, California) moved up the ranks and took fifth in the final point standings. Driving his #5M A.R.T. Speed Equipment / Ken Imler Diesel Performance Maxim, Adams had two heat race victories, one hard charger award, seven top-10 finishes, and 2 feature laps led. Last year’s USAC/CRA Rookie of the Year will be looking to breakthrough at Las Vegas for his first West Coast triumph.

Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “Hollywood” Danny Faria Jr., Austin Liggett, Tristan Guardino, Ryan Timmons, Cody Majors, Jeff Sibley, Troy Rutherford, Ryan Bernal, and more.

“Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. will lead a strong USAC SouthWest roster including R.J. Johnson, “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Shon Deskins, Nick Aiuto, Andy Reinbold, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Brian Hosford, “The Real American” Matt Rossi, Landon Cling, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, and more.

Two-day Pit Passes are $100 and single-day Pit Passes are $50.

The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is located twelve miles north of downtown Las Vegas, Nevada off Interstate 15 at Exit 54 (Speedway Blvd). The pit gate will open at 2:00pm and more event information can be found at www.lvms.com/dirt or calling (702) 644-4444. Two-day Reserved and General Admission tickets are on sale for $80 (with fan pit pass). Single-day Reserved tickets are $40, General Admission tickets are $39, and Children (12 and Under) are FREE. For more ticket information, visit www.dirtcar.ticketforce.com or call 844-DIRT-TIX (844-347-8849).

The USAC West Coast Sprint Car Series thanks AMSOIL, Hoosier Tire, BR Motorsports, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Chris Kearns Presents, Competition Suspension Incorporated, Extreme Mufflers, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, King Racing Products, Pyrotect Racing Cells, Rod End Supply, Saldana Racing Products, Ultra Shield Race Products, and Woodland Auto Display for their support. If you or your company would like to become part of the series, email PR Director Lance Jennings at lwjennings@earthlink.net.

For more information, visit www.westcoastsprintcars.com, and www.usacracing.com. You can also find exclusive content on the USAC West Coast Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages.

