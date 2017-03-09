‘Badlands Bonus’ Up for Grabs at Las Vegas and Badlands Motor Speedway

From Colby Gorniewicz

LAS VEGAS (March 9, 2017) – The World of Outlaws Craftsman® Sprint Car Series winners’ pockets just got a little deeper. A $5,000 prize – the “Badlands Bonus” sponsored by Badlands Motor Speedway – was just added to the winners’ take for the FVP Outlaw Showdown at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Winners who take a trip down Victory Lane from the FVP Outlaw Showdown will each win an additional $5,000 and make them eligible to double the amount from the Outlaw FanFest at Badlands Speedway.

Any driver that is competing at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas from March 9-10 will be eligible for not only the “Badlands Bonus” sponsored by Badlands Motor Speedway, but also to win an additional $5,000 bonus July 1-2. To double-up, a driver must win one of the two feature events during the Outlaw FanFest at Badlands Motor Speedway. If a driver sweeps all four shows, they will win a grand-prize of $20,000.

“We wanted to give the drivers a little extra incentive while out here in Las Vegas,” said Chuck Brennan of Badlands Motor Speedway. “We’re looking forward to opening the doors at Badlands Motor Speedway for six special events this season and give the drivers a little extra spending money and put bragging rights on the line.”

The Brandon, S.D. speedway has been on the World of Outlaws schedule dating back to 1983. Last season The Outlaws raced two events at the 3/8ths-mile where Brad Sweet and Donny Schatz went home the victor.

Tickets for Outlaw FanFest at Badlands Motor Speedway can be purchased by visiting: badlandsmotorspeedway.com/get-your-tickets/.