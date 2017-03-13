Port Royal Plans Opener March 18

From Port Royal Speedway

PORT ROYAL, Penn. (March 13, 2017) – Port Royal Speedway now plans its season opener for Saturday, March 18 at 5 pm featuring the Weikert’s Livestock 410 sprints and the River Valley Builders super late models.

The sprints will be racing for $3,500 to win and the late models will be racing for $2,000 to win.

The first 500 general admission fans through the gates beginning at 3 pm will pick up a free 2017 schedule magnet, courtesy of Juniata Beverage.

Adult general admission for the first show of the season is $15 with students ages 12 – 18 priced at JUST $7.

Greg Hodnett inherited the lead from Lucas Wolfe with 11 laps to go to pick up the $3,500 payday in the 2016 oval opener for sprint cars.

Hamburg’s Andy Haus proved victorious in the super late model main, holding off a surging Greg Satterlee to pick up the late model opener last year.

Hodnett would go on to post a division high total of seven wins on the season at Port Royal while Haus took the track title and a pair of wins, coming back to back in the first two shows of the year.

Port Royal Speedway returns to action on March 25 with another two-division card of 410 sprints and super late models at 5 pm.

The March 25 late model show will be the UFO Late Model Series kickoff for the year and the winner will earn $3,000 for the victory plus a guaranteed starting spot in Port Royal’s June Late Model Speedweek event.

The late model portion of the program will be part of a two-night super late model season kickoff between Williams Grove and Port Royal Speedways with the top three in combined event points splitting a $1,000 point fund.

The 410 sprints are also on the program plus a Mason Dixon Shootout Series event for 358 late models worth $1,000 to win.

Stay up to date with all Port Royal news and information by visiting the oval’s official website at www.portroyalspeedway.com or by following the track on Facebook or Twitter.