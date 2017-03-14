Brian Brown – Lightning in Las Vegas!





By Bill W

March 14, 2017 – Brian Brown and the Casey’s General Stores/FVP #21 team continued their quick start to the season by recording a second and fourth place finish with the World of Outlaws last weekend at The FVP Outlaw Showdown at The Dirt Track at Las Vegas. In addition, the Grain Valley, Missouri driver picked up a quick time and second fast time on the weekend. This Friday and Saturday, the team rolls with the Outlaws to the Thunderbowl Raceway in Tulare, California.

You started things off Thursday with quick time.

I’ve always felt our engine program was the best in the country with Charlie Garrett. I feel like he’s even made more gains this winter. He does it all by himself, and he does a phenomenal job. He’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to us, and he keeps making gains. You don’t set quick time without a great engine, a good Maxim car, Vortex Wings and the Weld Wheels holding Hoosier air pressure. A lot of times, the driver is just along for the ride. I think maybe we’ve set more quick times already this year than in our life! The more you can do that with the Outlaws, the better position you’re going to be in at the end of the night.

That put you on the front of the heat, and you won that as well.

The track definitely had character on Thursday. It was a little rough and holy. You had to pick your marks. It makes it tough as a driver to make sure to hit your marks, especially at 130 miles per hour! That puts you in the Dash, which is important.

You started third in the Dash.

We were able to get Ian (Madsen) there on the first lap. From there, we were able to search a little bit and see what our car needed. Chad (Morgan) and Michael (Williams) did a phenomenal job all night long. We didn’t have to make too many adjustments on our Maxim. We just stayed on top of what we were doing.

That put you beside Shane Stewart to start the feature.

We stayed right there with Shane. He eventually got tipped over. We were able to get the lead on the double-file restart. Donny (Schatz) was able to get by us, and at that point, we were about the same speed. We got to traffic together, and the race got pretty good. There was another double-file restart for a red. He went to take off and I went. I was put back in the second row for jumping. We were able to get a good start and get back into second. At that point, I thought we were going to run second. But then there was a yellow on the white flag lap.

That was your chance to make a run.

We were able to hit the bottom of one and two really well. We were able to do the same in three and four and we took the lead on the white flag lap. We had a decent corner again in one and two, and I felt he needed a Superman corner to beat us. I went to the top, which I felt was the best situation. There were holes on the bottom and in the middle. Donny made a great corner and got back by us. It was unfortunate to lead at the white and run second, but I look at it like we almost stole a win after that late restart.

The Las Vegas event is always big for your because it is presented by FVP.

We were able to have a couple hundred FVP employees and customers there in the hospitality area with the Outlaws. It was fun to go and have a conversation with them. We thank them for their support of FVP and for being there. It’s always good when you can run well too.

You timed in second quick Friday and finished second in the heat.

The heat was probably the worst we’ve been this year. We were just off a little bit. We ran second (after starting on the pole). We went from seventh to sixth in the Dash. We just kept working on the car during the night and made it better and better.

That put you outside row three for the finale.

We were able to get a really good start. Then I got into the back of Kerry Madsen and knocked my nose wing off. At that point, if I could have called timeout, I would have. I knew it was going to be difficult to drive. The track was slick to the curb and I was manhandling it the way it was. Once I figured out where we needed to drive it, I settled into fifth and got into my own air. We got into traffic and the top five were nose to tail. I thought we were in a good spot to save a top five. We had a yellow with five or six to go. I would have been thankful to checker at that time with a top five.

You were able to bring it home fourth though.

A double-file restart with the nose wing askew was not what the doctor ordered. We were able to go down in there and come off turn two battling for third. We slid into fourth and we salvaged it there. Fourth really felt like a win.

That had to make everyone feel good.

Chad and Michael worked hard all winter, and to come out this strong with the Outlaws has been awesome for us and our confidence. I’m just proud of the way we’ve started the season. We don’t take that for granted.

Are you looking forward to Tulare this weekend?

Tulare is a place we’ve been good qualifying-wise. We’ve had a couple of top tens there. We’ve just never been in contention to win. We hope we can put ourselves in position to finish up front and see what we do.

