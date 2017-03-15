Bryant and SawBlade.com Backed Team Ready for Spring Nationals

From Inside Line Promotions

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (March 15, 2017) – Following a frustrating Winter Nationals last month in Florida, Tommy Bryant and the Sawblade.com sponsored Cooper Motorsports team returned to Texas and went to work.

Bryant feels confident the team found the issues that plagued them in Florida and he is ready to battle for wins during the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour’s 44th annual Spring Nationals this Friday and Saturday at Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas.

“This is a new car and we just couldn’t get any forward bite (in Florida),” he said. “We were good everywhere on the track except from middle of the turn off. We found some minor issues with the mounting location with the front shocks. The mount was an inch taller than the old car and it extended the shock an inch further and that impacted the weight transfer.

“Brad Benic of Momentum Racing Suspensions changed up the shocks and we’re ready to go. Brad’s shock work is second to none. We never have any issues with our shocks and in sprint car racing the shock deal is crucial.”

The Spring Nationals is a co-sanctioned doubleheader with the ASCS Gulf South Region. Bryant, who finished second in the ASCS Gulf South Region championship standings in 2016, likes the stiff competition the Spring Nationals will offer.

“Everyone is itching to go racing,” he said. “This should draw between 60 to 70 cars. I’m hoping we can get back to where we were when we finished up last year.”

Bryant charged from 18th to 11th during the lone Spring Nationals race last season.