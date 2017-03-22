Jace Vander Weerd Second in Tulare, CA

PETERSEN MEDIA-

Building off of a fourth place finish in Las Vegas, NV, Jace Vander Weerd continued to run well during his two-night stay at Tulare’s Thunderbowl Raceway.

“Overall I was really happy with the way the weekend went,” Jace Vander Weerd said. “We had two good finishes, and that is a good thing.”

Friday night’s action got underway with Vander Weerd timing the Vander Weerd Construction/Stonegate Development/Mid-Valley Pipe backed No. 88 machine in third quickest.

On a lightening fast racing surface, Vander Weerd would finish third in his heat race and find himself in the fifth row for the 30-lap USAC West Coast 360 ‘A’ main.

With the track staying narrow in the feature, passing would be at a premium but the Tulare, CA resident would search the high banked facility looking for a way forward. Having some success, Vander Weerd would pick up a seventh place finish when the race concluded.

Back in action on Saturday night, a wide and slow surface would greet competitors and Vander Weerd would time his Basic Industries/FK Shocks/SWE backed entry in ninth fastest.

Taking advantage of a front row starting spot in his heat race, Vander Weerd would pick up the win and soon find himself on the pole of the feature event.

When the green flag waived, Vander Weerd jumped out to the early lead and led the first few laps until a red flag halted progress.

As the race came back to life, Vander Weerd would lose the lead as he missed the bottom and would fall back to third as his brother, Richard was also able to get by.

Getting back to the bottom groove, Vander Weerd would reclaim the second spot and reel in race leader, Ryan Bernal.

Getting to Bernal’s back bumper on numerous occasions, Bernal was a little better on exit and was able to keep Vander Weerd at bay. Relentless in his pursuit, Vander Weerd would close his weekend out with a second place finish.

“I was able to get to him (Bernal) on Saturday night, but he just didn’t make any mistakes,” Vander Weerd added. “It was a good night, and hopefully the weather holds off and we can run Hanford this weekend.”

Jace and his Vander Weerd Racing team would like to thank Vander Weerd Construction, Stonegate Development, Mid-Valley Pipe, Basic Industries, Factory Kahne Shocks, Steve Watt Enterprises, FK Rod Ends, PXP Racewear and K&N for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-5, Wins-0, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-3.

ON TAP: Jace returns to action on Saturday night in Hanford, CA.

