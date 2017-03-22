Richard Vander Weerd Records Two Top-Fives in Tulare

PETERSEN MEDIA-

Getting back close to home, Richard Vander Weerd would pick up a pair of Top-Five finishes with the USAC West Coast 360’s in Tulare, CA.

“Friday night it was pretty hard to pass and we were able to race up to fifth, but Saturday night I tried to make something happen up top and ended up fading to fifth,” Richard Vander Weerd said.

Friday night would kick the two night program off, and Vander Weerd would open his weekend up by timing the Vander Weerd Construction/Stonegate Development/Mid-Valley Pipe backed No. 10 machine in fifth fastest.

Heat race action would see the Visalia, CA driver pocket a fourth place finish and ultimately line him up in the 11th starting spot in the 30-lap ‘A’ main event. On a track that was hooked up early in the night, passing would be tough to do on the fast surface.

With some rough patches sprinkled in both ends of the speedway, Vander Weerd would have to tip-toe at times, though was able to make headway. Using a late restart, Vander Weerd would pick up some late positions and end his night with a fifth place finish.

Saturday night’s surface would go slick and wide, and the feature event would see little passing. Opening the night up with the third fastest lap of the night during time trials, Vander Weerd pick up a second place finish during his heat race.

Lining up sixth in the feature event, RVW would shine in the early stages as he worked his way forward and got as high as the second spot as he chased after brother, Jace, and Ryan Bernal.

Once into second, Vander Weerd would try to get the top to come in as much of the field paraded around the bottom of the speedway, but it was just too far around and he was unable to make up ground.

By the time he opted to settle to the bottom of the speedway, he was back in the fifth spot, and would go on to pick up his second top-five of the weekend.

“It was pretty uneventful on the bottom, so I tried to make something happen up top, and it just did not work out,” Vander Weerd added. “I wish our night could have ended better, but still a good weekend.”

Richard and his Vander Weerd Racing team would like to thank Vander Weerd Construction, Stonegate Development, Mid-Valley Pipe, Basic Industries, Factory Kahne Shocks, Steve Watt Enterprises, FK Rod Ends, PXP Racewear and K&N for their support in 2017.

2017 BY THE NUMBERS: Starts-5, Wins-1, Top 5’s-3, Top 10’s-4.

ON TAP: Richard Vander Weerd will be in action this Saturday night in Hanford, CA.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay connected with Vander Weerd Racing by ‘Liking’ them on facebook at www.facebook.com/VanderWeerdRacing.

PETERSEN MEDIA: Petersen Media is a promotional agency that can handle your public relations, marketing, and any other promotional needs. Petersen Media utilizes multiple tactics to help you reach your intended audience, to boost awareness.

For more information contact sales@petersenmediainc.com, by phone at 916-342-3424, visit www.petersenmediainc.com, www.facebook.com/PetersenMedia, or follow www.twitter.com/petersen_Media.