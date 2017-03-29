USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS “SHOOTOUT AT CANYON” SATURDAY



By Lance Jennings This Saturday, April 1st, the Sands Chevrolet USAC SouthWest Sprint Cars will headline the “Shootout at Canyon” at Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Arizona. Promoted by Doug Gabbard, the event will also showcase the IMCA Stock Cars, IMCA Hobby Stocks, Dwarf Cars, and non-wing Power 600 Micro Sprints. The spectator gates will open at 5:00pm with racing scheduled to begin at 7:00pm. For more event and ticket information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com or call 602.258.RACE (7223). Since January 26, 2013, Canyon Speedway Park has hosted fifty-one USAC SouthWest Sprint Car events. R.J. Johnson leads all drivers with fifteen “home track” victories followed by Bryan Clauson (8), Ryan Bernal (4), “The People’s Champion” Dave Darland, “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (4), and Stevie Sussex (4). A complete series win list at Canyon Speedway Park is at the end of this release. Heading to the fifth point race, Stevie Sussex (Tempe, Arizona) holds a 29-point lead over the competition. Piloting Mike Burkhart’s #21AZ Pacific Supply / Team AZ Automotive RSS, Sussex won the March 18th feature at Arizona Speedway from ninth. In addition, the two-time Hank Arnold Memorial winner has posted one heat race victory, one hard charger award, four top-10 finishes, and 27 feature laps led. Stevie has eleven career SouthWest wins and will be looking to add the “Showdown at Canyon” trophy to his collection. R.J. Johnson (Laveen, Arizona) is second in the USAC SouthWest point standings. Racing Bobby Martin’s #51 Martin Family Auto Museum / Pecon Builders Sherman, Johnson scored third in the March 18th main event. At press time, the four-time champion has one heat race victory, one semi-main win, one hard charger award, and three top-10 finishes in the campaign. R.J. leads all series drivers with forty-four victories and will have his sights on the Canyon Speedway Park triumph. “Chargin” Charles Davis Jr. (Buckeye, Arizona) ranks third in the chase for the championship. Driving the Massey Motorsports’ #50 RSS Industries / Rod End Supply RSS, Davis led the first 23 laps at San Tan Valley before taking second at the checkered flags. To date, the five-time Arizona sprint car champion has three heat race victories, three top-10 finishes, and 24 feature laps led on the season. “Chargin” Charles has fourteen career series wins and will be looking to gain valuable points with the Saturday night victory. Shon Deskins (Phoenix, Arizona) is fourth in the SouthWest point chase. Piloting his #20 Spike Chassis / Mesilla Valley Transportation entry, Deskins placed sixth in the Arizona Speedway main event. As this writing goes to press, the veteran driver has three top-10 finishes in the campaign. Shon has one career USAC SouthWest victory and will have his sights on adding the “Showdown at Canyon” to his resume. Landon Cling (Tempe, Arizona) sits fifth in the championship point standings. Racing the family owned #54 Cling’s Aerospace Ellis, Cling charged to fourth at Arizona Speedway after starting seventh. To date, the 2016 Rookie of the Year has two fast time awards and one top-10 finish to his credit. Landon will be looking to make Saturday’s “Showdown at Canyon” his first USAC Sprint Car win. Among the other drivers expected to be in action are “The Magic Man” Mike Martin, Nick Aiuto, Andy Reinbold, “The Bull” Tye Mihocko, Matt Lundy, Jeff Lowery, Chris Bonneau, Brian Hosford, Brent Yarnal, Cody Sickles, “The Radio Flyer” Bruce St. James, Matt Rossi, and more. Canyon Speedway Park is located at 9777 West Carefree Highway in Peoria, Arizona. To get to the track, take Lake Pleasant Parkway, then 1.3 miles west on Carefree Highway. Advance tickets are on sale and can be purchased by calling 602.258.RACE (7223). For more event information, visit www.canyonspeedwaypark.com