Schoenfeld Headers Renews Support For Ameri-Flex Challenge Event

By John Lemon

Tulsa Okla. (March 30, 2017) – Schoenfeld Headers has agreed to renew their sponsorship of the biggest sprint car event of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series in 2017, the Ameri-Flex Challenge II presented by Grand National Trailer. Schoenfeld Headers is the official headers of the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series as well as several other racing series in the nation. Schoenfeld Headers came on board as a contingency sponsor for Ameri-Flex Challenge I last season and their renewal for this years event is a testimony as to how the AFC event has garnered attention within the business sector of the industry.

The Salina Highbanks Speedway will play the part as host track with the $3000 to win / $1000 to start feature race taking place on Saturday August 26, 2017. AFC I was held at the Caney Valley Speedway. The program is based on car owners that qualify by being in the top 30 in points and have competed in a minimum of six events prior to the date of the event. Complete rules on how a team earns a spot in the second running of the challenge can be viewed at ocrsracing.net

“It seems as the sponsors are coming in waves now,” expressed Barry Grabel, series owner. “I have known the Schoenfeld’s for a long time and these are some really great people to work with. It is awesome that they embrace our series as they do and we look forward to continuing our great partnership in the future.”

Also on tap August 26th will be the sprint cars from the ASCS Red River Region as well as historic race cars from the past by the Kansas Antique Racers. The “Oklahoma Thunder Nationals” is the pen name for the full event. It is sure to be a full house for this special program when lots of cash is up for the taking. Looking forward to rendezvousing with everyone on August 26th at the Highbanks!

About the Ameri-Flex / OCRS Series –

Established in 2002, the Tulsa OK based Ameri-Flex / OCRS series sanctions dirt track sprint car racing in the southern region of the central plains. Fan appeal and quality race teams, combined with our solid core of supporting sponsors are the nucleus of the series. Thrilling competition providing the ultimate quality family entertainment is the essence of what the Ameri-Flex / OCRS series is all about.

Website: www.ocrsracing.net

Facebook: www.facebook.com/oil.series

About Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories –

Located in Tulsa OK, Ameri-Flex Hose & Accessories is a family owned and operated company. From food grade hose to hoses for the petroleum industry, Ameri-Flex will strive to fill your needs. Ameri-Flex can build a hose to your specifications or we will assist you in creating what you have designed while you wait. Ameri-Flex has several hard to find items that some vendors can’t get or find. Product can be shipped quickly and efficiently. If we do not have what you are looking for, we will direct you on where to find it. Give us a try, after all…………..

Ameri-Flex Has The Stuff That Keeps You Going!

Website: www.ameriflexhose.com

About Grand National Trailer –

With 30 years in the industry, Grand National Trailer has based their foundation on the knowledge that in the eyes of a trucker, time is money. To meet this understanding, Grand National Trailer provides prompt, quality and friendly customer service while giving their undivided attention to all jobs until the end. Grand National Trailer’s goal is to truckers get back out on the road as quickly and safely as possible, at the best value possible.

Website: www.grandnationaltrailer.com

About Schoenfeld Headers –

Founded in 1974 by Don Schoenfeld and continuing as a family business today, Schoenfeld Headers is the world’s largest manufacturer of circle-track headers. The company specializes in a variety of high-quality exhaust parts including turn-downs, extensions, tubing bends, elbows, race mufflers, insert mufflers, mandrel bends, exhaust reducers, header gaskets and more.

Schoenfeld Headers is based in Van Buren, Arkansas. They can manufacture exhaust applications for anything with an engine. From mini sprints to sprint cars, midgets and late models, dirt or asphalt and all the way up through the world of truck, tractor pulling and marine as well. Schoenfeld Headers has a system for your needs including muscle cars.

Schoenfeld Headers has state of the art CNC bending and welding equipment, as well as a state of the art chassis dyno facility. Look them up online and find out for yourself just how much Schoenfeld Headers can fulfill your needs.

Website: www.schoenfeldheaders.com

About the Salina Highbanks Speedway –

The Salina Highbanks first opened in 1992 and was ​sold to the ​

current ownership in 2011​ when the track began a life of its own as several improvement projects took hold. One of which ​was​ the ​

Finishline Restaurant that sits atop the speedway where fans can view the racing action while enjoying ​a ​ribeye steak or other fantastic menu items. The 3/8-mile track surface features 22 degrees of banking in the corners with 12 degree average banking on the straights making for the fastest racing surface in the region.

Website: www.salinahighbanksspeedway.com