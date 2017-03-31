World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” Tickets at DCRP Available!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (March 30, 2017) – Get ready for it race fans, as the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series makes its return to the state-of-the-art Dodge City Raceway Park in southwest Kansas this October after a year’s absence.

And you can get your “Boot Hill Showdown” tickets now for the biggest Sprint Car event in the state of Kansas and beyond for 2017. The two-day event that brings the best Sprint Car drivers in the world to the southwest corner of Kansas for a good old-fashioned showdown is set for October 27-28.

Ticket packages for both nights are available for $70 for reserved seats and $65 for general admission. Single night tickets are $45 each night for reserved and $40 for general admission. Children eleven and under are admitted free when accompanied by an adult. Tickets may be purchased at https://dirtcar.ticketforce.com/eventperformances.asp?evt=255.

This October’s World of Outlaws double this October marks the first series appearance atop the racy 3/8-mile clay oval since July of 2015 when Memphis-area shoe Jason Sides and North Dakota’s Donny Schatz split victory honors.

Sides’ triumph proved as redemption for getting nipped at the line by Schatz two years earlier while Schatz’ victory marked his second win in the last five World of Outlaws events at DCRP for the now eight-time and reigning series champion.

While Sides and Schatz are the most recent series winners at DCRP, it’s Oklahoma native and 2013 WoO champion Daryn Pittman that has enjoyed the most success in recent years with three triumphs in the most recent five events including a two-night sweep of the 2014 “Boot Hill Showdown”.

Ten different drivers have reached DCRP victory lane in 21 World of Outlaws feature events dating back to 2004 with Joey Saldana atop the overall win charts with three triumphs. Saldana’s most recent “Boot Hill Showdown” triumph occurred on June 14, 2010.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

The World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series “Boot Hill Showdown” at Dodge City Raceway Park on October 27-28 will lead into the series season-ending at the Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Joining in on “Boot Hill Showdown” action on both night at DCRP will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks with racing action getting under way at 7:00 p.m. on both nights.

The 2017 season at Dodge City Raceway Park features an action-packed 14 nights of competition including several specials such as the $3,000-to-win Lewis Automotive DCRP Sprint Car Nationals on June 16-17, the Fifth Annual Modified Stampede on May 6, the Fourth Annual Sport Modified Mayhem on August 19, Driver Appreciation Night on July 28 and the Fifth Annual Jerry Soderberg Memorial Championship event on September 16 before wrapping it up with the World of Outlaws on October 27-28.

The complete 2017 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.